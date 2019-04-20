 How long will Angela Merkel′s chancellorship last? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 22.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

How long will Angela Merkel's chancellorship last?

Angela Merkel says she wants to remain in office until her term is up. But behind the scenes, plans are already being hatched for Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to take over the chancellorship.

BdTD Angela Merkel Windrad (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

After 14 years in power, Angela Merkel is slowly but surely on her way out. She has already stood down as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has taken over as head of the conservative party, and it is an open secret that Merkel would love to see her become the next German chancellor, too. But how and when could this happen? Media reports in the country have speculated that Merkel's departure may be imminent. Indeed, she has almost entirely abstained from campaigning for the CDU ahead of the European Parliament elections.

Read more: Germany's conservatives present vision for Europe

Merkel, a scientist by training, appears to have made a rational decision to not interfere Kramp-Karrenbauer's political affairs. She wants to give her space to lay out her own agenda and gain a following.

More conservative than Merkel

Kramp-Karrenbauer, popularly known in Germany as AKK, has her own set of policy goals and is keen to reorient the CDU. While she does not appear to have radical changes in mind, she holds more conservative positions than Merkel on matters such as immigration, gay marriage and integration within the European Union.

Her rise has been welcomed by more conservative factions within the CDU, including from Friedrich Merz, who launched an unsuccessful, albeit close, bid to lead the party last fall. Once rivals, Kramp-Karrenbauer and Merz are now working side by side. And they seems to be on good terms.

Read more: AKK's European vision — a conservative road map for Germany after Merkel

Kramp-Karrenbauer has been campaigning for the European Parliament elections with Merz, who has been forthright about the fact that he would like to become a minister in a potential Kramp-Karrenbauer government.

Watch video 02:49

Merkel bids an emotional farewell as CDU leader

Social Democrats reject AKK

Officially, Merkel wants to remain in power until her tenure is up in 2021. But behind the scenes, all kinds of scenarios are being considered to help Kramp-Karrenbauer take the chancellery. Traditionally in Germany, sitting chancellors remain in power until their term is up, and parliament — the Bundestag — decides who takes the post next.

The country's current grand coalition government — made up of the CDU, their Bavarian sister party, the CSU, and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) — still commands a parliamentary majority. Yet the SPD has already announced it won't back Kramp-Karrenbauer as Merkel's successor. They want to prevent Merkel stepping down prematurely and being replaced by Kramp-Karrenbauer, who could benefit tremendously from taking the chancellorship ahead of the 2021 general elections.

No future for grand coalition

This refusal to endorse Kramp-Karrenbauer has put the coalition itself at risk and could necessitate snap elections. That's a scenario the SPD, which has for over a year seen its approval ratings hover near the 17 percent mark, 3 points fewer than at the last election, would surely like to avoid. But polls indicate that the CDU, too, would most likely have to contend with similar losses in an early election. Germany's two biggest parties thus potentially lack the seats needed to form yet another grand coalition.

Read more: Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

Kramp-Karrenbauer could instead try to forge an alliance with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, something Germany nearly saw after the 2017 general election. The three parties spent two weeks negotiating a future coalition government until the FDP pulled out of talks. But now, two years later, it may be the Greens who are hesitant to team up with the CDU. The environmentalist party's approval ratings are rising, with the latest polls indicating could win as much as 20 percent of the vote. The Greens will thus likely be eager for fresh elections.

  • CDU chairwoman Kramp-Karrenbauer stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Merkel's successor, but not a copy

    The Christian Democrats (CDU) have elected the party's secretary general and former Saarland state premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although often dubbed a "mini Merkel" by the German press, Kramp-Karrenbauer (also known as AKK) sets herself apart from the German chancellor with her more conservative policies.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at a press conference at a mine in Saarland in June 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Down-to-earth image

    Kramp-Karrenbauer — seen here at an underground press conference at a Saarland mine in 2012 — is known for her grounded leadership style. Born in the village of Völklingen in 1962, Kramp-Karrenbauer was the youngest of six children. As a child, Kramp-Karrenbauer was an avid reader — loaning out German and Russian literature from the library, according to a recently published biography.

  • Kramp-Karrenbauer with her husband, Helmut (Imago/Becker/Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    AKK's biggest fan

    One of Kramp-Karrenbauer's biggest supporters is her husband, mining engineer Helmut Karrenbauer. The couple married in 1984 and live in the village of Püttlingen, where Kramp-Karrenbauer grew up. They have three children together — two sons and a daughter. As Kramp-Karrenbauer's political career began to take off, her husband stayed at home to take care of the kids.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa/Becker&Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Making waves in Saarland

    At the age of 18, Kramp-Karrenbauer became a member of the CDU and steadily rose through party ranks in the state of Saarland. In 2000, she became Germany's first female state interior minister. A few years later in 2011, she became Saarland's first female state premier — later scoring big state election wins and catching Merkel's eye. In February 2018, she became the CDU's secretary general.

  • Pope Benedict greets Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/ANSA/O. Romano)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Staunchly Catholic

    Emphasizing the "Christian" part of the CDU has been one of Kramp-Karrenbauer's priorities. Raised Roman Catholic, Kramp-Karrenbauer ensured that crosses would remain hanging in public buildings in Saarland. She's also faced criticism for her comments on gay marriage and abortion. In this 2013 picture, she shakes hands with former Pope Benedict. She also met Pope Francis at the Vatican last year.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performing at carnival

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    A carnival fan

    Although not much is known about her personal life, one thing is clear — Kramp-Karrenbauer loves carnival. She's often seen donning a bright wig or colorful costume. In 2017, she even performed as the "cleaning woman of the Saarland state parliament." She later won a prize for the performance.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Final verdict in December

It may in fact be the Social Democrats who determine how much longer Merkel stays in power. After all, the coalition agreement states that all parties involved will evaluate their government once half the term is up, then decide whether to keep going or disband. The SPD is set to make its judgment at a party conference in December.

Read more: Could Germany see a new left-wing coalition in government?

What the SPD opts to do will in part depend on how a series of key votes this year play out. In addition to the European Parliament vote on 26 May, Bremen is holding state elections the same day. Moreover, nine states hold district assembly, municipal and district council elections on that day, as well. On September 1, the states of Brandenburg and Saxony hold parliamentary elections, and Thuringia follows suit on October 27.

AKK in 2020?

Should the SPD struggle in these elections, it will embolden the vast number of party members who opposed joining the CDU in the first place. And if this camp gains enough support, they could vote to pull out of the grand coalition, putting the SPD into the opposition. That, in turn, would put an end to Merkel's chancellorship. She could make an attempt to revive coalition talks with the Greens and FDP, though it is unlikely this would bear fruit.

Kramp-Karrenbauer could potentially find herself moving into Merkel's office by 2020.

DW recommends

Opinion: Angela Merkel must leave on her own terms

One year ago, Angela Merkel was elected German chancellor for a fourth and final time. It's unclear when she will hand over power, but calls for her to resign won't speed up the process, writes DW's Rosalia Romaniec. (14.03.2019)  

Merkel's successor rejects criticism over anti-LGBTI joke

While defending a controversial remark about the real use of gender-neutral bathrooms, the head of the CDU decried the "madness" of cultural sensitivity in kindergarten Carnival parties. (06.03.2019)  

Germany's conservatives present vision for Europe

Germany's Christian conservative parties have presented their joint vision for Europe ahead of May's election. While the CDU and CSU are against a European Finance Ministry, they do want a "European FBI." (25.03.2019)  

AKK's European vision: A conservative road map for Germany after Merkel

New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has laid out her European vision as Germany's post-Merkel era looms. Experts say the move could be just the spark the conservative party needs ahead of key regional elections. (11.03.2019)  

Angela Merkel's successor seeks tougher line on immigration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats have met in an effort to shore up their credentials on immigration. The party, which now has a new leader, has seen support hemorrhage since the 2015 refugee crisis. (11.02.2019)  

Clues to CDU's post-Merkel leadership on show at conference

Unity and decisiveness are the messages the CDU and its new leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are projecting to voters for 2019 — a year of many elections and a looming Brexit. Christoph Strack reports from Potsdam. (14.01.2019)  

Friedrich Merz contradicts CDU over accepting party post

Recently elected CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had congratulated Merz on joining an advisory committee on Thursday. A CDU spokeswoman says the rebuff does not represent an internal fissure. (11.01.2019)  

Good Friday dancing ban divides Germany's SPD

As the song says, you can dance if you want to. But not on Good Friday in Germany, which retains intense restrictions on Easter revelry. It's an annual debate — led this year by two generations of Social Democrats. (19.04.2019)  

Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want. (25.03.2019)  

Germany's SPD adopts manifesto for EU elections

Germany's Social Democrats have adopted policies they want to campaign on in EU parliamentary elections in May. But polling suggests voters won't be very kind to Germany's biggest center-left party. (23.03.2019)  

Majority of Germans think Chancellor Angela Merkel should serve out her term

A new ARD Deutschlandtrend poll shows most voters feel Merkel's party has been successful in pushing its agenda. A majority also say Germany should use its budget surplus to invest in the future. (14.03.2019)  

Could Germany see a new left-wing coalition in government?

Outgoing Left party icon Sahra Wagenknecht was long seen as standing in the way of a coalition with the SPD. However, there are fundamental reasons why a broad left-wing alliance in Germany may be difficult to achieve. (12.03.2019)  

Center-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

The Eurpoean Parliament has released its final voter projection ahead of its May 23-26 European elections. If Britain takes part after all, euroskeptic groups are set for a significant boost. (18.04.2019)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

The CDU has chosen Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to lead the party into its next phase after the departure of Angela Merkel. DW takes a look at the rise of the former Saarland state premier to the top party post. (07.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel bids an emotional farewell as CDU leader  

Related content

Angela Merkel EU Flaggen Brüssel

Merkel 'highly qualified' for EU post: Juncker 20.04.2019

Angela Merkel will bid farewell to the chancellor's office in Berlin in 2021. The outgoing president of the European Commission thinks she is "a complete and endearing work of art" who would do well in Brussels.

Deutschland CDU-Parteitag in Hamburg Kramp-Karrenbauer und Merkel

AKK's European vision: A conservative road map for Germany after Merkel 11.03.2019

New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has laid out her European vision as Germany's post-Merkel era looms. Experts say the move could be just the spark the conservative party needs ahead of key regional elections.

Germany Merkel's Party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Angela Merkel

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now 08.12.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Easter peace marches held across Germany

How long will Angela Merkel's chancellorship last?

As Holocaust survivors grow older, activists keep their stories alive

German EU candidate proposes global ban on single-use plastics