Clues to CDU's post-Merkel leadership on show at conference

Friedrich Merz wasn't there, yet it was as if he were standing in the Kongresshotel Potsdam conference hall the entire time.

On the opening evening of the two-day closed meeting of the Christian Democratic Party's (CDU) leaders, Merz — the candidate who was defeated in the race to succeed party leader Angela Merkel and last week shot down speculation he would serve as a party advisor — was the subject of discussion for many Christian Democrats. That was especially the case for part members who, like him, are Merkel critics. In various interviews at the Potsdam meeting, the CDU's new leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, dismissed speculation about Merkel's successor in the chancellor's office, while at the same time stressing that the party leader has the right of first choice.

The new distribution of roles within the CDU has now become apparent. Merkel, who gave up her post as party chair after more than 15 years at a CDU conference in Hamburg at the beginning of December, was relaxed as she sauntered through the conference rooms. She did not speak in front of cameras or on the sidelines with reporters, and in the conference hall, she sat beside her successor at the party leaders' table.

Taking over Merkel's reins: The CDU's party chair, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and general secretary, Paul Ziemiak

Boss and assistant

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who after one and a half years as the party's secretary general prevailed against her rivals Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn in the leadership race, was omnipresent at her first major CDU meeting, regularly standing in front of a CDU-themed movable wall to give statements. When Paul Ziemiak, the party's new secretary general, stood beside the 56-year-old new party leader AKK, the 33-year-old successor came across as more of an apprentice or assistant. You simply don't start out as a boss. But Kramp-Karrenbauer, the fast-speaking party leader who is on top of every topic, occasionally leaves the floor to Ziemiak.

One of the issues many board members are curious about is how the party will deal with Merz over the coming months, as well as accounting for the government's refugee policies since 2015. Even before Kramp-Karrenbauer took on the party leadership, she indicated setting up a debate to assess the refugee issue — also to prevent Merkel's party from being eternally stuck with the topic, much like the Social Democrats (SPD) are forever linked to Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's highly divisive "Agenda 2010" social reforms. The refugee debate is scheduled to take place in Berlin February 10 and 11, probably without Merkel. "We want to find out what exactly has happened so far, where we stand today and what do we have to do or change," Ziemiak said.

Reassuring the public on refugees, economics

At the two-day meeting, Kramp-Karrenbauer plans to speak to people who actually work and deal with refugees, hoping to contribute to getting a grip on the "nervousness and uncertainty" that crop up in Germany in the wake of cases of violence by refugees.

Compared to other European countries, Germany in 2019 is marked by "stability and prosperity", Kramp-Karrenbauer said, but she warned that both prosperity and growth are a bit "long in the tooth." That is why modernization and adjustments are needed in questions of the economy and structure as well as security, she argued.

The CDU party leader would like to present Germans with concrete financial relief in at least two cases: Firstly, by getting rid of the "solidarity surcharge," which the Bundestag introduced almost 29 years ago to rebuild East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and which is to be gone by 2021 at the latest. Secondly, the CDU would like to quickly introduce a "basic pension," which would be especially important for people in East Germany.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Up, up and AKK for the CDU? We start our list with the name that's most difficult for foreigners to pronounce. AKK, as Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is often known, has taken over from Angela Merkel as head of the Christian Democratic Union and must try to heal divisions between the party's conservative and centrist wings. It's a crucial task, one which may affect whether Merkel sees out the remainder of her term as chancellor.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Robert Habeck: Bringing Greens even more into the mainstream? The possible threat to Merkel is down to a new generation of pragmatic, stylish leaders embodied by no one better than Green party co-leader Robert Habeck. His influence has led many people in Germany to talk about conservative-Green coalitions as being the way of the future. Habeck will be instrumental in determining the course the environmentalists choose to take in 2019.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Michael Kretschmer: Can he keep Saxony safe for Merkel? Of the four regional elections in 2019, the one in Saxony is arguably the most significant. Saxony has always been a conservative stronghold. The CDU has led every government there since German reunification in 1990. But incumbent State Premier Michael Kretschmer (above right) faces a tough re-election battle, with the CDU polling only around 30 percent. A loss here would have major repercussions.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Kevin Kühnert: Will he persuade the SPD to ditch the grand coalition? Many Social Democrats are unhappy with the party's "GroKo" coalitions with Merkel's conservatives, seeing them as a betrayal of Social Democratic values and a reason for the SPD's precipitous plummet in the polls. The party is scheduled to re-evaluate its current partnership at the end of 2019, so expect to hear a lot from the leader of the No GroKo movement, youth chapter leader Kevin Kühnert.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Christian Lindner: Will the FDP give Jamaica another shot? Should the government fall apart, there will be immediate calls for a Jamaica coalition between the conservatives, Greens and the center-right Free Democrats. FDP leader Christian Lindner scuppered that idea in late 2017 after the last election, but has indicated he would be receptive to a tripartite political alliance if Merkel were no longer chancellor. He may play kingmaker in late 2019.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Bodo Ramelow: First and last Left party state premier? Another key regional election is in Thuringia, where incumbent Bodo Ramelow is the first and only state premier to come from the Left party, the successor to the socialist party in Communist East Germany. Whether he can fend off challenges from traditional conservatives and far-right populists will say a lot about the future of leftist parties in the economically lagging eastern part of Germany.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Frank-Walter Steinmeier: Will he have to broker a government again? The German presidency is largely ceremonial, but when the parties are having trouble forming a government the president springs into action as a mediator. Frank-Walter Steinmeier did this after Merkel struggled to form a coalition following the 2017 election. Should the government break down in late 2019, the pragmatic SPD man and former German foreign minister would be called on again.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Jörg Urban: Can the AfD win outright in Saxony? The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party heads into 2019 with some of the wind taken out of its sails after the anti-immigration populists were overtaken by the Greens in popularity. The Saxony regional election on September 1 represents the best chance for the AfD to regain lost momentum, and the party hopes regional chairman Jörg Urban can lead them to an outright victory.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Manfred Weber: Moderate conservative to lead the EU? Manfred Weber is not only leader of the conservative European People's Party (EPP) bloc in the European Parliament; he's also the EPP's candidate for the European Commission presidency in the European election in late May, making him the favorite to replace Jean-Claude Juncker. A smooth political operator, Weber would be the first German to hold Europe's highest political office since 1967.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Paul Ziemiak: Will a Polish-born youngster drag the CDU to the right? He's 33, staunchly conservative, social-media savvy, Polish-born and the new operational head of Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union. His election as CDU general secretary reflects both the party's diversity and its desire to freshen up and have a counterweight to the centrists Merkel and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. But will he fall afoul of his two female bosses? Author: Jefferson Chase (Berlin)



State elections are pending this year in three of the five eastern German states. Speaking at the Potsdam CDU meeting, Mike Mohring, head of the Thuringia CDU, pointed out much-needed "esteem" in view of the difficult times for citizens in East Germany who had to make do with meager retirement pay. He mentioned his mother who had worked for 45 years and yet had a small little pension. These people need to be paid visibly more than the basic income for people who never worked at all, he said. It remains to be seen whether that translates into €100 ($115) or ten percent more, and also how the scheme can be financed, but it is something the CDU wants to tackle quickly.

CSU-CDU ties appear thawed from recent row

The party displayed itself united on its candidate for the European elections in about four months' time: Manfred Weber of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), who has so far headed the conservative EPP parliamentary group in the EU Parliament. It is the first time the CDU and the CSU have a common top candidate. The parties also want to coordinate their European election campaign strategically and in terms of content — proof that the conservative parties are presenting a closer collaboration than they have in many years.

Kramp-Karrenbauer and Weber can continue to work on that closeness at Saturday's CSU party conference in Munich, given that both are attending as guests. The meeting is also expected to decide on a change of CSU leadership — with leader Horst Seehofer, who has led the party since 2008 and also currently serves as German Interior Minister, likely to hand over the party leadership to Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder. The CSU delegates can look forward to a self-confident CDU leader, armed with her message of consolidation and decisiveness.