CSU chief Horst Seehofer to step down as party leader

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer confirmed he will quit as the head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's CDU.

Seehofer confirmed this at an appointment in Bautzen on Monday, having previously told party officials of his intentions over the weekend.

A new party leader is due to be elected at a conference early next year.

Rumors of Seehofer's resignation first appeared in German media earlier this week, but he initially denied them as a "red herring."

Fallout from Bavaria debacle

The poor performance of the CSU at the Bavarian elections in October brought immense pressure on the party leadership. The party stayed on top of the polls with 37.2 percent of the vote but lost its absolute majority in the state assembly. Its share of the vote dipped 10.5 percent compared with the 2013 election.

'An election result we cannot be happy with'

In the wake of election losses, Seehofer said he would rather resign rather than "play the scapegoat again" for his party's performance.

"You can criticize me, but to reduce it all to Horst Seehofer and make him responsible for everything, I personally will not go along with that," he told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Tensions with Merkel

The latest reports of Seehofer's resignation come less than two weeks after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not run for the CDU party leadership again at the upcoming polls in December.

Bavarian conservatives are the sister party to the Merkel's CDU, but Seehofer repeatedly clashed with Angela Merkel after taking office as interior minister in her latest cabinet. They disagreed most notably over immigration policy.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Something to take away the pain Horst Seehofer (right) has effectively lived, breathed and eaten CSU values, probably since he was born. The 69-year-old has been at the helm of the party and Bavaria since 2008 and has, thus far, staved off challenges to his throne by young upstarts such as Markus Söder (left). More on him a little later. But in the wake of a crushing September election result, Seehofer may no longer be tenable.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow Seehofer hinted at his resignation following the CSU debacle in Bavaria in October 2018. Later, when German media cited sources close to him to report he would soon step down, Seehofer denied it. Just days later, he reportedly told top CSU members he would relinquish his office, and probably step down as interior minister at a later date.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? 'I get knocked down, but I get up again' Lyrics from what is possibly Markus Söder's favorite tune. One of the pretenders to Seehofer's throne, the finance minister has been forging alliances within the CSU to prop up his position as the next-in-line. Problem is, his boss doesn't see it that way and quite frankly doesn't like him. Standing in front of the Acropolis might be the pinnacle for him — akro is Greek for "highest point."

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Let's see what this button does Arguably the smoothest of the CSU's smooth operators, Alexander Dobrindt has made a name for himself at the national level as transport minister — but not necessarily for the right reasons: Dieselgate, a controversial road toll and the farce that is the planned Berlin-Brandenburg airport, to be completed in...oh, stop it. Anyway, Seehofer seems to like him and his checkered suits.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? Into the light Unassuming but not to be underestimated, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is respected beyond the state and was touted to head up the federal Interior Ministry before it all went pear-shaped. He's known for his tough stance on a refugee cap, an issue dear to his boss Seehofer's heart. His age, 61, may count against him if the CSU really does want to rejuvenate.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? You think my hat looks silly? Look behind me While she may need to work on her hat choices, deputy premier and Bavarian Economics Minister Ilse Aigner at least has a clear idea of what she wants politically. She's positioned herself as a possible Seehofer successor, much to his chagrin, by calling for a primary to decide on who should lead the CSU in next year's state election.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? I'll get my coat then Manfred Weber heads the European People's Party in the European Parliament — don't fall asleep just yet. While that would normally exclude him from new pastures within the CSU, on the grounds of being boring, he's seen as one of Seehofer's key confidants and has defended his boss against attacks from the CSU's youth wing. He's been a steadying influence within the party.

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst? The Dark Knight rises Remember Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? He of the slicked-back, jet-black hair and a plagiarized dissertation? The thing is, the people in Bavaria love him and Germany arguably never had a cooler-looking defense minister. But, more importantly, Seehofer has made no attempts to hide his admiration and sees Guttenberg as his and the party's natural hair, er, heir. Author: Rob Mudge



