 Interior Minister Seehofer forces ex-spy chief Maassen into retirement | News | DW | 05.11.2018

News

Interior Minister Seehofer forces ex-spy chief Maassen into retirement

The former head of Germany's domestic intelligence, Hans-Georg Maassen, has been put on "non-active status" by the interior minister. The move follows a series of controversies surrounding the ex-spy chief.

Horst Seehofer and Hans-Georg Maaßen

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Monday that he was temporarily relieving former domestic spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen of his duties after Maassen made "unacceptable remarks" in a farewell speech to representatives of international intelligence agencies. Seehofer, who has previously supported Maassen, said that a "cooperation based on mutual trust" was no longer possible in view of the remarks.

Maassen's critical view of the government's policy on refugees, as further evinced in the comments he made in the speech on October 18, has highlighted and contributed to rifts within Germany's coalition over the past few months.

Read more: Germany's domestic spy agency and its history of scandals

Controversial remarks

In his address, Maassen spoke about "radical left-wing elements" in the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior partner in the ruling coalition, who had, he said, seized gladly upon his controversial remarks about protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz in August to provoke divisions in the government.

He also criticized Germany's current policies on refugees and security as "naive and leftist."

The text of the speech was made available on the intranet of the domestic intelligence agency BfV, from where it made its way into many hands.

Maassen, 55, came under fire from several quarters when he questioned well-documented reports of far-right violence against foreigners during the Chemnitz protests. There have also been media reports that he passed sensitive information about Islamic extremism to the anti-immigration and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The outcry prompted the government to fire Maassen as the head of the BfV.  An initial compromise between Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the SPD would have seen Maassen essentially promoted to deputy interior minister. But that deal met with such opposition both from politicians and the public that he was instead to be made a consultant reporting directly to Seehofer.

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


'Too late'

The chair of the opposition Left party, Kaja Kipping, criticized Seehofer's move as tardy.

"The firing is overdue, but has come too late to repair the damage that the Groko has done to itself with the Maassen affair," she told AFP news agency, using a common German abbreviation for "grand coalition."

The domestic affairs expert for the Greens, Konstantin von Notz, welcomed Maassen's virtual dismissal, but also called the move "too late" and attacked Seehofer.

"The interior minister is fully responsible for this disaster," he said, adding that Maassen himself had made thousands of BfV staff jointly liable "for his conspiracy theories and resentment toward politics and media."

The AfD responded to the news by offering Maassen the chance to join its ranks.

"He would fit well into a democratic, constitutional party like the AfD," chair Jörg Meuthen told newspapers of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, and also described Maassen as "a conscientious, excellent and thorough public official."

Read more: Understanding the populist narrative

  • Hans-Georg Maassen in front of a projection of figures from the internet. (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Shadowy figure

    Hans-Georg Maassen, the former head of Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) — the domestic intelligence service — has often drawn fire for his remarks and actions. Calls for him to step down have been a constant throughout his long career.

  • Detainee at the US prison at Guantanamo (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schmidt)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Trouble in the Interior Ministry

    Maassen gained notoriety in 2002 while working for the German Interior Ministry and arguing that Murat Kurnaz, a German resident held in the US prison at Guantanamo for five years before being released, could not return to Germany because his residency had lapsed. Herta Däubler-Gmelin, who was justice minister at the time, called Maassen's argument, "false, appalling and inhumane."

  • BfV President Hans-Georg Maassen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Vows to restore trust

    In 2012, Maassen was tapped to lead Germany's top spy agency. He promised to restore faith in the BfV, which was embroiled in controversy over its entanglement in the right-wing extremist scene and his predecessor's decision to destroy files related to the neo-Nazi NSU murders.

  • Picture of top half of Maassen's head (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    First calls for firing

    Maassen has been accused of having "a troubled relationship with basic democratic principles" for his pursuit of bloggers on grounds of treason and trying to suppress negative stories on the BfV. In January 2017, he told parliament reports the BfV had undercover agents in the Islamist scene connected to the Berlin Christmas market attack were false. Records showing it did became public in 2018.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Sympathies for the right?

    Before Maassen made headlines by questioning the veracity of videos of right-wing protesters chasing foreigners through the streets of Chemnitz, he was under fire for advising right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on how to avoid scrutiny from his agency. He has also been accused of sharing confidential documents with the AfD before presenting them to the public.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen and Horst Seehofer (picture-alliance/dpa/B.v. Jutrczenka)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    One faithful friend ...

    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (r.) continued to support Maassen even after his controversial remarks over Chemnitz. Seehofer even took the ex-spy chief into the Interior Ministry in what was essentially a promotion. But that compromise has not been seen favorably by many in Germany, and failed to calm troubled waters within the ruling coalition over the affair.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen waiting for a hearing, hands held as in prayer. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    ... but not forever

    But following controversial remarks made by Maassen in a farewell speech, in which he attacked the ruling coalition for "weak" policies on refugees and security, even having friends in high places seems not to be enough. Maassen still has those who take his part, however: The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party says it would welcome him with open arms.

    Author: Jon Shelton


tj/rt (dpa, EPD, AFP)

Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

Germany's ex-spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen is no stranger to controversy. He has been accused of a number of improprieties throughout his career and is suspected by many of having sympathies with far-right ideology. (05.11.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and counterprotesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

