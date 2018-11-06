 Merkel ally Horst Seehofer to resign CSU leadership: reports | News | DW | 07.11.2018

News

Merkel ally Horst Seehofer to resign CSU leadership: reports

Sources close to the Interior Minister spoke told a respected German paper he plans to resign. Seehofer's spokesperson has denied the reports.

CSU leader Horst Seehofer in the German parliament (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Horst Seehofer, leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, will resign from his role in the next few day, according to a German media report.

Sources told Die Zeit newspaper that Seehofer's decision to leave the helm of the Christian Social Union (CSU) has been influenced by Merkel's planned resignation from the leadership of her own party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

What we know so far

  • Numerous sources close to Seehofer told Die Zeit he plans to step down from the party leadership but wants to stay on as Interior Minister.
  • The Minister's spokesman denied the claims, saying Seehofer has not committed to stepping down from the role.
  • The CSU press office told DW it had no further information.
  • Seehofer later denied reports, calling them a "red herring."

Seehofer's tenure as CSU leader: Seehofer has been at the helm of the party since 2008. The CSU is the Bavarian sister of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, and is part of the German government coalition. Despite the alliance, Seehofer has been a stark critic of Merkel, in particular of her open-doors migration policy.

Increasingly under pressure: The past few months have put Seehofer under increased scrutiny. On the one hand, the CSU performed poorly in last month's state election in Bavaria; on the other, there have been increasing disputes with the party's government coalition partners, the CDU and the Social Democrats (SPD). Two big topics of contention: migration policy and Seehofer's support of disgraced former intelligence chief Georg Maassen.

  • CSU premier Horst Seehofer and finance minister Markus Söder

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Something to take away the pain

    Horst Seehofer (right) has effectively lived, breathed and eaten CSU values, probably since he was born. The 68-year-old has been at the helm of the party and Bavaria since 2008 and has, thus far, staved off challenges to his throne by young upstarts such as Markus Söder (left). More on him a little later. But in the wake of a crushing September election result, Seehofer may no longer be tenable.

  • Horst Seehofer

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow

    In end, he kept everyone waiting. Horst Seehofer postponed a highly-anticipated announcement on his own political future at the very last minute on Thursday. The signs are that he may be prepared to condede a portion of his power. But a final decision on the state premiership of Bavaria may not come until December.

  • Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Söder standing in front of the Acropolis

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    'I get knocked down, but I get up again'

    Lyrics from what is possibly Markus Söder's favorite tune. One of the pretenders to Seehofer's throne, the finance minister has been forging alliances within the CSU to prop up his position as the next-in-line. Problem is, his boss doesn't see it that way and quite frankly doesn't like him. Standing in front of the Acropolis might be the pinnacle for him — akro is Greek for "highest point."

  • German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt at a car show in Leipzig

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Let's see what this button does

    Arguably the smoothest of the CSU's smooth operators, Alexander Dobrindt has made a name for himself at the national level as transport minister — but not necessarily for the right reasons: Dieselgate, a controversial road toll and the farce that is the planned Berlin-Brandenburg airport, to be completed in...oh, stop it. Anyway, Seehofer seems to like him and his checkered suits.

  • Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann at a recent session of the failed coalition talks

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    Into the light

    Unassuming but not to be underestimated, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is respected beyond the state and was touted to head up the federal Interior Ministry before it all went pear-shaped. He's known for his tough stance on a refugee cap, an issue dear to his boss Seehofer's heart. His age, 61, may count against him if the CSU really does want to rejuvenate.

  • German CSU politician Ilse Aigner at an October festival parade

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    You think my hat looks silly? Look behind me

    While she may need to work on her hat choices, deputy premier and Bavarian Economics Minister Ilse Aigner at least has a clear idea of what she wants politically. She's positioned herself as a possible Seehofer successor, much to his chagrin, by calling for a primary to decide on who should lead the CSU in next year's state election.

  • CSU politician and EEP leader Manfred Weber

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    I'll get my coat then

    Manfred Weber heads the European People's Party in the European Parliament — don't fall asleep just yet. While that would normally exclude him from new pastures within the CSU, on the grounds of being boring, he's seen as one of Seehofer's key confidants and has defended his boss against attacks from the CSU's youth wing. He's been a steadying influence within the party.

  • Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg in Afghanistan

    CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

    The Dark Knight rises

    Remember Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? He of the slicked-back, jet-black hair and a plagiarized dissertation? The thing is, the people in Bavaria love him and Germany arguably never had a cooler-looking defense minister. But, more importantly, Seehofer has made no attempts to hide his admiration and sees Guttenberg as his and the party's natural hair, er, heir.

    Author: Rob Mudge


Who could be his successor? The state premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, is likely to succeed Seehofer as head of the CSU — if his resignation were confirmed. Söder has been one of Seehofer's strongest rivals. Just over a year ago, Seehofer had stepped down from state premier to make room for Söder, after the CSU had performed poorly in Germany's federal elections.

Angela Merkel's twin resignation: Seehofer's reported resignation comes less than two weeks afterAngela Merkel announced she would be stepping down from the helm of the CDU. She said she will remain Chancellor until the end of her term in 2021.

gs/aw (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

CSU's Horst Seehofer hints at willingness to step down

All eyes have been on German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his CSU's poor showing in Bavaria's state election. Seehofer has now signaled his willingness to step down, but not for the reasons many would think. (21.10.2018)  

Crunch time as German government parties seek new direction

Both Angela Merkel's CDU and her center-left coalition partner, the SPD, are holding crisis meetings as they try to chart a new course. Urgent voices on each side could drag the parties away from the political center. (04.11.2018)  

Friedrich Merz makes pitch to lead CDU after Angela Merkel

Friedrich Merz, a ghost from the chancellor's past, appeared in Berlin to explain why he should succeed Angela Merkel as the leader of the Christian Democrats. The lobbyist's intervention has taken many by surprise. (31.10.2018)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her quiet rise to power

When Angela Merkel became Germany's first female chancellor in 2005, many saw this as proof that it is not always a disadvantage to be underestimated by inner-party rivals. DW looks back at the beginnings. (29.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel's farewell leaves Germany at crossroads

Angela Merkel's decision not to seek re-election as party leader in December or as chancellor in 2021 was "all part of the plan." How long her final government lasts now depends on who the CDU chooses to replace her. (29.10.2018)  

CSU: Who could replace Bavaria's King Horst?

Bavaria's premier and Christian Social Union leader Horst Seehofer vowed to "fight like a lion" at the failed coalition talks. But that may have been his last roar. So who's waiting in the wings to replace him? (24.11.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.zeit.de/2018/46/horst-seehofer-csu-vorsitz-aufgabe-ministerposten

Related content

Screenshot Potcast BK Merkel: Aufschwung weiter fortsetzen

Angela Merkel touts Germany's 'well-positioned' economy 03.11.2018

The German chancellor has lauded the country's sustained economic growth and low unemployment. Angela Merkel was speaking in her first video message after announcing she would stand down as political party leader.

Deutschland Berlin | Lagebericht Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik | Horst Seehofer, Innenminister

CSU's Horst Seehofer hints at willingness to step down 21.10.2018

All eyes have been on German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his CSU's poor showing in Bavaria's state election. Seehofer has now signaled his willingness to step down, but not for the reasons many would think.

Pressekonferenz Seehofer

CSU's Horst Seehofer: Under fire from Bavaria to Berlin 16.10.2018

CSU leader Horst Seehofer — the German interior minister and an uneasy ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel's — is back in Berlin and vowing to play nice after Bavaria's vote. But how long can he hold on before heads roll?

