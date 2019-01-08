 Friedrich Merz contradicts CDU over accepting party post | News | DW | 11.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Friedrich Merz contradicts CDU over accepting party post

Recently elected CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had congratulated Merz on joining an advisory committee on Thursday. A CDU spokeswoman says the rebuff does not represent an internal fissure.

CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Friedrich Merz (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician Friedrich Merz surprised his party on Friday by turning down a post he had been offered the day before.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who narrowly beat Merz in a December party leadership vote, had congratulated him on accepting the offer in a Tweet on Thursday.

"I am pleased that @_FriedrichMerz will contribute his experience and competencies to questions of economic and financial policy," she wrote.

Merz, a former rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel, had been offered a post on an advisory committee to help the party ahead of regional elections in three states this year.

'Not for me'

But speaking to German television broadcaster n-tv, Merz said: "I am ready to help, but I won't be part of any commission or any committee of the party. Rather, I will help the party and the chairwoman on topics when they want my opinion."

Merz said he has offered his services to the party on the topics of business, economic, foreign and security policy. But he added that "no one needs to delegate tasks to me. That's not for me."

The 63-year-old said he would prefer to remain working in private business and on boards of directors, outside of the party's structures.

Known for being fiscally and socially conservative, Merz has been critical of the party's centrist posture under Merkel's leadership. Many of his supporters believe the drift caused voters to flock to the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Watch video 03:11
Now live
03:11 mins.

Friedrich The Great?

'No dissent'

A CDU spokeswoman said that Merz and Kramp-Karrenbauer were "entirely in agreement" about the form of their future working relationship. "The advisory committee that he was supposed to join is not an official party committee. Therefore there is no dissent," she added.

Merz announced the move during the course of an economic summit in Bavaria at which he outlined his own thoughts on the future of Germany and Europe. He stressed the need for lowering the tax burden on German citizens; a new, more robust European stance toward China and the US; and investments in digital technology, especially in Germany.

js/amp (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Former Angela Merkel rival Friedrich Merz takes party post

He had aimed to be chancellor, then CDU party leader, then a Cabinet minister. Now Friedrich Merz will serve on a party council to advise Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on economic and trans-Atlantic issues. (10.01.2019)  

Angela Merkel's rival Friedrich Merz and the vast, shadowy power of BlackRock

The sheer scale of BlackRock's finances makes its influence on the world unlike that of any other company. Now one of its board members in Germany, Friedrich Merz, wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. (29.11.2018)  

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer voted successor to Angela Merkel as head of Christian Democrats

The moderate pragmatist with the double-barreled name beat out Merkel critic Friedrich Merz in a second-round runoff to take over from the chancellor as party leader. For Merkel herself, it was a late-career victory. (07.12.2018)  

CDU hopeful Merz decried as 'Trump light' for questioning asylum rights

Opposition lawmakers have lodged hefty criticism against Merkel's could-be successor for questioning the right to asylum. The populist AfD said Merz has become more right-wing than they are. (22.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Friedrich The Great?  

Related content

Deutschland CDU-Parteitag in Hamburg Friedrich Merz

Former Angela Merkel rival Friedrich Merz takes party post 10.01.2019

He had aimed to be chancellor, then CDU party leader, then a Cabinet minister. Now Friedrich Merz will serve on a party council to advise Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on economic and trans-Atlantic issues.

Germany Merkel's Party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Angela Merkel

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now 08.12.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor.

New year holds many uncertainties for Angela Merkel 02.01.2019

Angela Merkel's gradual exit from politics may become a bumpy ride in the coming year

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 