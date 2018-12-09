 Germany′s SPD adopts manifesto for EU elections | News | DW | 23.03.2019

News

Germany's SPD adopts manifesto for EU elections

Germany's Social Democrats have adopted policies they want to campaign on in EU parliamentary elections in May. The party is hoping to claw back as much support as it can amid poor polling numbers.

EU SPD candidates Katarina Barley und Udo Bullmann

Some 200 delegates from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Saturday adopted a manifesto for European parliamentary elections that calls for bloc-wide reforms to social security, taxation and migration policy.

The push is the latest effort by the struggling SPD to win back voters after gaining only 20.5 percent of the vote in Germany's 2017 parliamentary elections.

More to come.

jcg/amp (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

