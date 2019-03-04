 Merkel′s successor rejects criticism over anti-LGBTI joke | News | DW | 06.03.2019

News

Merkel's successor rejects criticism over anti-LGBTI joke

The leader of the CDU defended a controversial joke she made during a Carnival event last week, saying the "rigid" reaction is a sign German traditions are at risk. The attempted gag sparked outrage among LGBTI groups.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer used her first Ash Wednesday speech as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to hit back at critics who accused her of ridiculing minorities.

The conservative politician faced a backlash from LGBTI activists and opposition politicians after she mocked the idea of gender-neutral bathrooms during a speech at a Carnival celebration last week.

Addressing supporters in the northern town of Demmin on Wednesday evening, she defended her joke and said she couldn't understand the response it had provoked. The spirit of Carnival, she said, meant "not having to weigh your every word."

"If we're so rigid, as has been the case in the past few days, then a piece of tradition and culture in Germany will be ruined, and we shouldn't allow that," she added. "Right now it's as if we're the tensest people in the world. This cannot go on."

Read moreAsh Wednesday — Germany's day for beer and political insults

During last week's Carnival gig, Kramp-Karrenbauer said gender-neutral bathrooms were "for the men who can't decide if they want to sit or stand when they pee."

While Kramp-Karrenbauer said the joke was about the relationship between men and women, critics accused her of making fun of toilets for intersex people and then using Carnival's frivolity to cover up her offensive turn of phrase.

"Clumsy jokes against minorities are the last thing that our society needs," said Social Democrat (SPD) Justice Minister Katarina Barley in a speech on Wednesday. "Carnival should take aim at the powerful, at politicians, at companies, at banks but not at those who already have to fight."

 

  • CDU chairwoman Kramp-Karrenbauer stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Merkel's successor, but not a copy

    The Christian Democrats (CDU) have elected the party's secretary general and former Saarland state premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although often dubbed a "mini Merkel" by the German press, Kramp-Karrenbauer (also known as AKK) sets herself apart from the German chancellor with her more conservative policies.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at a press conference at a mine in Saarland in June 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Down-to-earth image

    Kramp-Karrenbauer — seen here at an underground press conference at a Saarland mine in 2012 — is known for her grounded leadership style. Born in the village of Völklingen in 1962, Kramp-Karrenbauer was the youngest of six children. As a child, Kramp-Karrenbauer was an avid reader — loaning out German and Russian literature from the library, according to a recently published biography.

  • Kramp-Karrenbauer with her husband, Helmut (Imago/Becker/Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    AKK's biggest fan

    One of Kramp-Karrenbauer's biggest supporters is her husband, mining engineer Helmut Karrenbauer. The couple married in 1984 and live in the village of Püttlingen, where Kramp-Karrenbauer grew up. They have three children together — two sons and a daughter. As Kramp-Karrenbauer's political career began to take off, her husband stayed at home to take care of the kids.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa/Becker&Bredel)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Making waves in Saarland

    At the age of 18, Kramp-Karrenbauer became a member of the CDU and steadily rose through party ranks in the state of Saarland. In 2000, she became Germany's first female state interior minister. A few years later in 2011, she became Saarland's first female state premier — later scoring big state election wins and catching Merkel's eye. In February 2018, she became the CDU's secretary general.

  • Pope Benedict greets Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/ANSA/O. Romano)

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    Staunchly Catholic

    Emphasizing the "Christian" part of the CDU has been one of Kramp-Karrenbauer's priorities. Raised Roman Catholic, Kramp-Karrenbauer ensured that crosses would remain hanging in public buildings in Saarland. She's also faced criticism for her comments on gay marriage and abortion. In this 2013 picture, she shakes hands with former Pope Benedict. She also met Pope Francis at the Vatican last year.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performing at carnival

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU

    A carnival fan

    Although not much is known about her personal life, one thing is clear — Kramp-Karrenbauer loves carnival. She's often seen donning a bright wig or colorful costume. In 2017, she even performed as the "cleaning woman of the Saarland state parliament." She later won a prize for the performance.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Cultural sensitivity in kindergarten

Kramp-Karrenbauer also used her speech to criticize a campaign by a Hamburg kindergarten to discourage children from dressing up in culturally offensive Carnival costumes. The center in question had sent a letter to parents saying costumes of Native Americans, Indians or sheikhs weren't recommended.

The CDU audience applauded when Kramp-Karrenbauer said she wanted a Germany where children could play cowboys and Indians, and "where they're allowed to play with dolls or with Lego or what they want in kindergarten, without you having to say to a 3-year-old that they have to be culturally sensitive. That's the type of madness we're witnessing here."

Read moreBorderline retail branding: cultural insensitivity or censorious consumers?

Watch video 01:55

Meet AKK, the new head of Germany's Christian Democrats

What else was covered in AKK's speech

It is a 100-year-old tradition for top German politicians from all parties to give colorful speeches and take aim at their rivals on Ash Wednesday.

At the CDU event in Demmin, Kramp-Karrenbauer called on party members to deliver a strong campaign in the leadup to EU parliamentary elections in May.

"This is not a European election like any other," she said. This time around, "it is about the question of whether … what we in Germany and in Europe think is right, and the values we hold dear, still have a role to play in the world."

Read moreAngela Merkel's successor seeks tougher line on immigration

Referring to the populist, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), she said: "Those who want hate, who want exclusion, who want nationalism, who want Germany to fall out of the EU, can vote for them."

There is some concern among European leaders that populist and eurosceptic parties could make significant gains in the upcoming elections by exploiting issues such as migration and border security. 

nm/sms (epd, AFD, dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

New year holds many uncertainties for Angela Merkel  

Meet AKK, the new head of Germany's Christian Democrats  

