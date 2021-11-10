Visit the new DW website

Carnival

Carnival is a festive season celebrated in the Western Christian world ahead of Lent. Its major events usually take place during February or early March.

Originally a religious season, Carnival has now become more of a public celebration, often featuring parades and street parties. The world's biggest festivities take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In Germany, the Rhineland is a major center for the so-called "Karneval". In other parts of Germany, the festivities are called Fasching, Fastnacht or Fasnet, among others. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Carnival.

Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
24.02.2020, Hessen, Volkmarsen: Blick auf das Auto, das in einen Rosenmontagsumzug gefahren ist. Dutzende Menschen wurden verletzt. Die Polizei geht davon aus, dass der Fahrer sein Auto absichtlich in die Menge steuerte. Foto: Uwe Zucchi/dpa - ACHTUNG: Kennzeichen des Autos wurde gepixelt +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Suspect in court over carnival car attack 03.05.2021

A suspect has appeared in court charged with driving a car into a crowd in the German town of Volkmarsen. The incident took place amid carnival celebrations.
People in costumes enjoy an unauthorised carnival on Canebiere Street, in Marseille, southern France, on March 21, 2021. - Around 6500 people paraded on March 21, 2021 during the carnival in the districts between La Plaine and La Canebiere, flaunting the the latest rules imposed by the French government's to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus: Police break up carnival in Marseille 21.03.2021

The southern French port city hosts the La Plaine event every March. But this year's unauthorized party was also partly a protest against continued coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions on movement.
DW Business Asia 15.02.2021

Japan GDP - Sanofi Vaccine Delay - Carnival Blues
11.02.2021 Lorenz geht mit Pappnase auf der Maske vor dem Dom entlang. Wegen Corona fällt der Straßenkarneval in Nordrhein-Westfalen aus. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Carnival fans mark pandemic-curbed Rose Monday 15.02.2021

Floats, sweets and crowded streets have been swapped for televised puppet parade and comedy performances. Merry-makers in Germany are already facing fines over lockdown-violating Carnival parties.
DW Business – Europe 15.02.2021

Japan GDP - Sanofi Vaccine Delay - Carnival Blues
Aktuell, 18.09.2020, Koeln, Symbolfoto einer Corona Schutzmaske und Karnevalsorden und Verkleidungsutensilien. Dem Karneval in den rheinischen Hochburgen, Koeln, Duesseldorf, Bonn und Aachen droht die Absage der Karnevals Session 2020/2021 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's scaled-down coronavirus Carnival 15.02.2021

From drive-in concerts to beer deliveries, Carnival organizers are finding creative ways to celebrate despite the COVID pandemic.
04.02.2021, Aktuell, 04.02.2021, Koeln, Weit ueber 150 Handpuppen sind dieses Jahr die Protagonisten um die Wagen des Koelner Rosenmontagszug 2021..Wegen der Corona Krise gibt es dieses Jahr eine Puppenversion des Zuges in Kooperation mit dem Koelner Haennesschen Theater

Cologne's Rose Monday COVID-19 parade 15.02.2021

Lovingly built and wearing Carnival outfits, traditional puppets get to ride this year's floats in the Cologne Rose Monday parade. The actual parade, a mega event, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DW Business – Europe & America 12.02.2021

Searching for semiconductors - Germany drafts Supply Chain Law - Carnival cancellation in Rio
TOPSHOT - An illustration taken on December 30, 2020 in Budapest shows the numbers of the year 2021 painted with light in front of an illuminated Christmas tree. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pandemic woes: which cultural events can we look forward to in 2021? 01.01.2021

Cancellations, delays, extensions: the COVID pandemic still promises to overshadow events in the near future to come. Regardless, here are some cultural highlights to look forward to in the New Year.
A member of the Estacio de Sa samba school performs during the first night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 23, 2020. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil: Rio postpones Carnival over coronavirus 25.09.2020

For the first time in over 100 years, the famous street parade has been suspended. The celebration was due to be held in February and officials have not yet set a new date.
ARCHIV - 24.02.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Ein Motivwagen zum Coronavirus zieht beim Rosenmontagszug über die Strecke. (zu dpa/lnw:Karnevalisten: Session 2021 wird kommen - aber wohl anders) Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Can Germany keep its Carnival events small? 28.08.2020

It's a heated discussion in Cologne and Düsseldorf: Can Carnival take place despite COVID-19? Ahead of the first set of festivities set to launch on November 11, propositions are on the table to make it possible.
Köln, 29.02.2020 Torjubel um Sebastiaan Bornauw Köln 1. FC Köln - FC Schalke 04 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video *** Cologne, 29 02 2020 Sebastiaan Bornauw Cologne 1 FC Köln FC Schalke 04 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Cologne, a Bundesliga club in party mode 29.02.2020

The city’s famous carnival may be over, but the city's football club continues to provide reasons for their fans to celebrate. DW’s Felix Tamsut saw a game against a Bundesliga side in the top six turn into a party.
Inside Europe 28.02.2020 28.02.2020

Man rams car into Carnival goers — French farmers combat agribashing — Research discovers world's oldest wooden structure in Czech Republic — Palermo's 'rainbow chorus' puts spotlight on immigrant children — Locals from Lesbos clash with authorities over new refugee camps — DW investigation reveals WhatsApp privacy glitch

Thomas Sparrow, Deutsche Welle, KorrespondentIn Studio Ort Berlin, TV, Foto DW/Boris Geilert, Shooting-Datum: 08.01.2019

Inside Europe: German carnival car ramming 27.02.2020

Dozens of people, including children, were injured in central Germany during the week when a man rammed his car into a carnival procession near Frankfurt, injuring dozens and further unsettling a country rocked by a fatal mass shooting last week. Keith Walker speaks with DW's security correspondent Thomas Sparrow for the latest.

24.02.2020, Spanien, Campo De Criptana: Ein als Holocaust-Opfer verkleideter Mann und als Nazi-Soldaten verkleidete Frauen nehmen an einem Karnevalsumzug teil. Der spanische Karnevalsumzug mit einer als Nazis verkleideten Gruppe hat über die Landesgrenzen hinaus für Ärger und Entrüstung gesorgt. Foto: Rey Sotolongo/Europa Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Spanish Holocaust-themed Carnival parade sparks outcry 26.02.2020

The parade featured gun-toting Nazis and people wearing striped death camp uniforms. The troupe has canceled all of its remaining shows following denunciation by the Spanish foreign minister.
