Carnival is a festive season celebrated in the Western Christian world ahead of Lent. Its major events usually take place during February or early March.
Originally a religious season, Carnival has now become more of a public celebration, often featuring parades and street parties. The world's biggest festivities take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In Germany, the Rhineland is a major center for the so-called "Karneval". In other parts of Germany, the festivities are called Fasching, Fastnacht or Fasnet, among others. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Carnival.
Dozens of people, including children, were injured in central Germany during the week when a man rammed his car into a carnival procession near Frankfurt, injuring dozens and further unsettling a country rocked by a fatal mass shooting last week. Keith Walker speaks with DW's security correspondent Thomas Sparrow for the latest.