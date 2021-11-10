Carnival is a festive season celebrated in the Western Christian world ahead of Lent. Its major events usually take place during February or early March.

Originally a religious season, Carnival has now become more of a public celebration, often featuring parades and street parties. The world's biggest festivities take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In Germany, the Rhineland is a major center for the so-called "Karneval". In other parts of Germany, the festivities are called Fasching, Fastnacht or Fasnet, among others. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Carnival.