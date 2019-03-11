 Opinion: Angela Merkel must leave on her own terms | Opinion | DW | 14.03.2019

Opinion

Opinion: Angela Merkel must leave on her own terms

One year ago, Angela Merkel was elected German chancellor for a fourth and final time. It's unclear when she will hand over power, but calls for her to resign won't speed up the process, writes DW's Rosalia Romaniec.

Angela Merkel greets delegates after a speech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to have a sense of liberation about her now; she handed over the leadership of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, popularly known as AKK, in December.

In fact, Merkel appears to be visibly enjoying her final go at the chancellorship. Free from the shackles of internal party politics, she now governs more outwardly. And according to the latest polls, most Germans want to see her remain in office as long as possible.

Read more: Angela Merkel's farewell leaves Germany at crossroads

Meanwhile, Kramp-Karrenbauer has been tending to the divisions within the CDU and carving out her own profile. She and Merkel bought time and leeway to prepare for an orderly transfer of power.

In theory, this sort of "division of labor" could continue for quite some time, and officially that is how it should play out. But the political reality is different: It will not be long before the chancellor completely relinquishes power.

AKK out to distinguish herself

Not only will German domestic politics define the coming year, with several important state elections taking place throughout the country, the European Parliament elections are also just around the corner.

If the CDU again experiences huge losses at the polls — which, according to current predictions, is quite possible — things could become turbulent.

Deutsche Welle Rosalia Romaniec Portrait (DW/B. Geilert)

Rosalia Romaniec heads DW's politics section

Kramp-Karrenbauer's own path to political stardom is impressive in its own right. Wherever possible, AKK has aimed to distinguish herself from Merkel: She directly addresses the problems that frustrated members of the CDU's more conservative wing have with Merkel, has a much tougher stance on migration policy and even makes politically incorrect jokes.

And last weekend tellingly it was not Merkel who responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's appeal to reform the European Union, but Kramp-Karrenbauer — the one the chancellor has tapped as her preferred successor.

Read more: 'Europe without Angela Merkel is possible'

In doing so, Kramp-Karrenbauer unequivocally laid out her foreign policy vision, and sent a clear signal in the process — especially abroad. This step alone suggests that a change in leadership in Germany — whatever that may end up looking like — could be imminent.

But if there is anything sure to delay that handover, it is loud demands that Merkel resign. She doesn't want to and won't depart under pressure. Even if the exact time of the farewell remains uncertain, she is continuing to govern for now. Merkel explained that herself.

Yes, pressure forced her to step down as CDU leader. But what difference does that make? Without exception, all of Germany's previous chancellors have clinged to power — even under pressure — until voters or the country's parliament, the Bundestag, pushed them out of office. The pragmatic and confident Merkel, on the other hand, initiated her departure on her own terms.

This assertiveness from a female politician is something completely new in the previously male-dominated German political sphere. Perhaps that's why some people can't comprehend what's going on?

When will Merkel say goodbye?

That said, Merkel is stretching the date of her departure to the limit. This shouldn't be viewed as careless, however, but as a sign of strength and a sense of responsibility.

Merkel does not want to throw in the towel at the call of others; she wants to choose the moment herself — when it suits her — and ensure political stability in Germany.

Read more: Finally, Angela Merkel shows leadership

In a year in which the CDU has to assert itself in state elections where far-right populists threaten to make inroads on Germany's traditional base of conservative support, there are a few dates that might make sense for Merkel to depart. But has this chancellor ever shown herself to be predictable?

It could still weeks or months before Merkel takes the next step. We may well be surprised again when a concrete date is eventually set. A word of advice to all those who are impatient: Enjoy the calm before the storm! For no matter what happens next, no chancellorship will be as calm as Merkel's has been.

Watch video 02:49

Merkel bids an emotional farewell as CDU leader

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer voted successor to Angela Merkel as head of Christian Democrats

The moderate pragmatist with the double-barreled name beat out Merkel critic Friedrich Merz in a second-round runoff to take over from the chancellor as party leader. For Merkel herself, it was a late-career victory. (07.12.2018)  

'Europe without Angela Merkel is possible'

Many EU member states did not agree with her refugee policies; others criticized her austerity stance. Brussels now regards Angela Merkel's step-by-step withdrawal as a chance for new beginnings, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (30.10.2018)  

Opinion: Finally, Angela Merkel shows leadership

Angela Merkel rises to the occasion after her party's disastrous showing in the Hesse state election. Offering to step down as CDU head is a clever way to prepare to bow out altogether, says DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (29.10.2018)  

Angela Merkel's farewell leaves Germany at crossroads

Angela Merkel's decision not to seek re-election as party leader in December or as chancellor in 2021 was "all part of the plan." How long her final government lasts now depends on who the CDU chooses to replace her. (29.10.2018)  

Germany's foreign policy perspectives

It has been one year since German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government set out to make a policy push towards a more united Europe. So what has Berlin actually achieved over the past twelve months? (14.03.2019)  

AKK's European vision: A conservative road map for Germany after Merkel

New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has laid out her European vision as Germany's post-Merkel era looms. Experts say the move could be just the spark the conservative party needs ahead of key regional elections. (11.03.2019)  

Merkel's successor rejects criticism over anti-LGBTI joke

While defending a controversial remark about the real use of gender-neutral bathrooms, the head of the CDU decried the "madness" of cultural sensitivity in kindergarten Carnival parties. (06.03.2019)  

Far-right parties poised to double seats in EU Parliament: poll

Far-right parties are set to double their seats in the European Parliament election in May, according to a new poll. The survey showed far-right parties were ahead in countries like France, Italy and Poland. (09.03.2019)  

Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think

A study has flipped the script on the well-worn story that mostly the poor, the uneducated, and the elderly vote for populists. Only one indicator matters: whether someone thinks immigration is bad for Germany. (06.03.2019)  

Angela Merkel: Conquerer of political rivals

Angela Merkel has long shown a knack for neutralizing or sidelining politicians who got in her way. This applies as much to members of her own party as to rivals in other parties. (29.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel bids an emotional farewell as CDU leader  

Merkel confirms this is her final term as chancellor  

Related content

Deutschland CDU-Parteitag in Hamburg Kramp-Karrenbauer und Merkel

AKK's European vision: A conservative road map for Germany after Merkel 11.03.2019

New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has laid out her European vision as Germany's post-Merkel era looms. Experts say the move could be just the spark the conservative party needs ahead of key regional elections.

Deutschland Politischer Aschermittwoch l AKK CDU-Chefin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Angela Merkel successor AKK responds to Emmanuel Macron's vision for Europe 09.03.2019

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has presented her own proposals to deal with populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration. "Europe must become stronger," she wrote in response to the French president.

Belgien Brüssel EU Fahnen vor dem Hauptquartier der Europäischen Kommision

Angela Merkel backs plan for EU aircraft carrier 11.03.2019

Angela Merkel has voiced support for some major aspects of CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's EU vision. The proposals include a joint European aircraft carrier and a permanent EU seat on the Security Council.

