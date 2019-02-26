 Far-right parties poised to double seats in EU Parliament: poll | News | DW | 09.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Far-right parties poised to double seats in EU Parliament: poll

Far-right parties are set to double their seats in the European Parliament election in May, according to a new poll. The survey showed far-right parties were ahead in countries like France, Italy and Poland.

Plenarsaal des Europaparlaments in Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

A new poll released by Germany's Bild newspaper on Saturday, conducted in six countries in late February and early March, showed the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom Group (ENF) was likely to win 67 seats in the European Parliament election in May.

Read more: Macron issues plea for Europe ahead of EU elections 

Europeans go to the polls on May 23-26 to elect representatives to the 705-seat European Parliament. Currently, the ENF group holds 37 seats.

According to the Bild report, which surveyed more than 9,000 people, right-wing euroskeptic parties are in the lead in three of the six countries surveyed.

In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally party is likely to receive 23 percent of the vote. In Italy, Matteo Salvini's League is poised to win 33 percent of the vote. In Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law and Justice, which is not a member of the ENF group, is on pace to secure 42 percent.

Watch video 02:57

Macron addresses 'citizens of Europe'

Read more: Poland's young voters turning to the right 

Conservatives, left-leaning parties shed support

Conservative and left-leaning parties have been bracing for a right-wing surge in the European polls following a string of national elections in recent years that have seen euroskeptic parties boost their presence in member state parliaments.

The poll showed the conservative European People's Party (EPP) shedding 43 seats, dropping to 174. Meanwhile, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&P) was predicted to lose 45 seats, dropping to 141.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) is on pace to add 33 seats to hit 101, while the European Greens (EFA) may lose eight seats to reach 44, according to the poll results.

The poll was conducted in Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, Spain and France.

Conservatives lead in Germany

In Germany, the poll showed Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union, remaining the strongest party with 29 percent.

Read more: Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think 

The Social Democrats and Greens are likely to win 16 and 15 percent of the vote, respectively. The far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), which is not a member of the ENF group, was expected to get 12 percent of the vote while the Left Party was likely to get 9 percent.

  • CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

    The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

  • Horst Seehofer - CSU (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Social Union (CSU)

    The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

  • Andrea Nahles - SPD (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Social Democrats (SPD)

    The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

  • AfD - Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Alternative for Germany (AfD)

    The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

  • Christian Lindner at the FDP party convention in Berlin in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Free Democrats (FDP)

    The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

  • Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/Eventpress Rekdal)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Greens

    The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

  • Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Left

    The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


cw/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Far-right 'stoking fears' in Estonia's parliamentary election

The far-right EKRE received nearly 18 percent of the vote in Estonia's parliamentary election. Political scientist Florian Hartleb talks to DW about the party's origins, and what its success means for Europe. (04.03.2019)  

European Parliament set to end EU-wide daylight saving

The EU is set to end daylight saving time in 2021, at least in some states. The European Parliament has taken another step towards freeing members of the bloc from the mandated change, but why is it taking so long? (05.03.2019)  

Macron issues plea for Europe ahead of EU elections

In a Europe-wide column, French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a plan to protect democracy in Europe. It includes new border controls and higher penalties for firms that flout climate, tax or data rules. (04.03.2019)  

EU conservative bloc lays out ultimatum for Hungary's Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban's Fidesz party faces suspension or expulsion from the European People's Party, the largest political bloc in the EU Parliament. EPP chief Manfred Weber says that can be avoided if Orban does three things. (06.03.2019)  

Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think

A study has flipped the script on the well-worn story that mostly the poor, the uneducated, and the elderly vote for populists. Only one indicator matters: whether someone thinks immigration is bad for Germany. (06.03.2019)  

Poland's young voters turning to the right

Young people in Poland disproportionately vote for right-wing parties. This shift is not just a temporary trend — the country's increasingly patriotic youth are longing for more conservative values. (09.02.2019)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

France's Marine Le Pen stokes anti-EU sentiment

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party hopes to surge in May's elections for the European Parliament. What role does it play as part of a broader euroskeptic boost across Europe? Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (22.02.2019)  

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

There are seven political parties in the German Bundestag and they rarely agree on anything. DW takes a look at their ideologies, leadership and history. (17.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Macron addresses 'citizens of Europe'  

Related content

Kombibild - Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini und Jörg Meuthen

Climate protection: Where do the EU's right-wing populists stand? 26.02.2019

The EU's right-wing populists generally have little interest in climate protection, a new study shows. However, that hasn't stopped Germany's AfD and Britain's UKIP from voting against it in the European Parliament.

Parteitag Die Linke in Bonn

Germany: Left Party calls for EU 'reboot' at party convention 23.02.2019

Germany's socialist party has presented a fundamental EU reform agenda at their convention in the western city of Bonn. Members decided against calling for the creation of a "European Republic" in the manifesto.

Frankreich Macron will Einwanderungspolitik verschärfen

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns 05.03.2019

In a slow European Union election campaign, France's president has taken the initiative by calling for sweeping reforms to the bloc. A fresh burst of energy is just what the EU needs, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  