Center-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

The center-right will remain the largest group in the next European Parliament despite shedding seats, while two euroskeptic groups could see their combined support climb, according to an EU-wide survey conducted ahead of the May 23-26 vote.

Conservative and left-leaning parties have been bracing for a right-wing surge in the European polls following a string of national elections in recent years that have seen euroskeptic parties boost their presence in member state parliaments.

The poll in detail

Commissioned by the European Parliament, the poll updates a previous one from March which did not include British voters due to Brexit. It assumes the European Parliament will have 751-seats, instead of 705-seats before a Brexit deadline was extended to October 31.

The center-right European People's Party (EPP), which includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, would get 24%, down five points compared to the 2014 election.

The center-left Socialist & Democrats (S&D) would remain the second largest bloc in the European Parliament at 19.8%, a drop of 5%.

The euroskeptic Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD), which currently includes the UK Independence Party, would get 6%, up half a point.

The euroskeptic Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), which includes Italy's far-right League and France's National Rally, would increase its support by 3.3% to 8.3%.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR, which includes Poland’s ruling PiS led by euroskeptic Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is projected to get 8.8%, down 1.3 points.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group (ALDE) is on course to secure 10.1% of the vote, up 1.1%.

The European United Left/Nordic Green Left is projected to win 6.1%, down 0.8%.

The Greens-EFA would get 7.6%, up 0.7%.

Other parties not in a group were projected to receive 8.3%.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



How is Germany expected to vote?

Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats are expected to win 31% of the vote in Germany, making it the largest party in the European Parliament with a projected 30 seats. The Greens soaring support over the past year is expected to continue into the European polls, with the environmentalists on pace to get 18%. They are followed by the Social Democrats (17.3%), far-right Alternative for Deutschland (10.8%), liberal Free Democrats (7.3%), Left Party (6.8%) and smaller parties polling at low single digits.

Implication for EU Commission President

The poll confirms previous forecasts showing losses for the EPP and Social Democrats, which tend to cooperate in a sort of coalition in the European Parliament. Under the latest projections, the two groups would have to reach out to a third party to elect the next EU Commission President. German Manfred Weber of the EPP is currently a frontrunner for EU executive post.

Poll data

The projections are based on national polling institutes in EU member states compiled by Kantar Public. It includes national polls published up to April 15.

