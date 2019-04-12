Center-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

The Eurpoean Parliament has released its final voter projection ahead of its May 23-26 European elections. If Britain takes part after all, euroskeptic groups are set for a significant boost.
The center-right will remain the largest group in the next European Parliament despite shedding seats, while two euroskeptic groups could see their combined support climb, according to an EU-wide survey conducted ahead of the May 23-26 vote.
Conservative and left-leaning parties have been bracing for a right-wing surge in the European polls following a string of national elections in recent years that have seen euroskeptic parties boost their presence in member state parliaments.
Read more: Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant parties team up for EU election
The poll in detail
Commissioned by the European Parliament, the poll updates a previous one from March which did not include British voters due to Brexit. It assumes the European Parliament will have 751-seats, instead of 705-seats before a Brexit deadline was extended to October 31.
The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR, which includes Poland’s ruling PiS led by euroskeptic Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is projected to get 8.8%, down 1.3 points.
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group (ALDE) is on course to secure 10.1% of the vote, up 1.1%.
How is Germany expected to vote?
Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats are expected to win 31% of the vote in Germany, making it the largest party in the European Parliament with a projected 30 seats. The Greens soaring support over the past year is expected to continue into the European polls, with the environmentalists on pace to get 18%. They are followed by the Social Democrats (17.3%), far-right Alternative for Deutschland (10.8%), liberal Free Democrats (7.3%), Left Party (6.8%) and smaller parties polling at low single digits.
Read more: Germany's conservatives present vision for Europe
Implication for EU Commission President
The poll confirms previous forecasts showing losses for the EPP and Social Democrats, which tend to cooperate in a sort of coalition in the European Parliament. Under the latest projections, the two groups would have to reach out to a third party to elect the next EU Commission President. German Manfred Weber of the EPP is currently a frontrunner for EU executive post.
Poll data
The projections are based on national polling institutes in EU member states compiled by Kantar Public. It includes national polls published up to April 15.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Russia is reportedly trying to give euroskeptic parties a boost ahead of the EU parliamentary vote in May. The EU's eastern neighbor has a track record of interfering in foreign elections. (14.04.2019)
The Alternative for Germany is forming a new alliance with Italy's League and other far-right parties after the European Parliament elections. They hope the coalition will shake up the European Union. (08.04.2019)
A little-known Bavarian is seeking the European Commission's top office. Who is Manfred Weber? And does the little-known member of the Christian Social Union, Angela Merkel's CDU sister party, stand a chance? (08.11.2018)
Germany's Christian conservative parties have presented their joint vision for Europe ahead of May's election. While the CDU and CSU are against a European Finance Ministry, they do want a "European FBI." (25.03.2019)
The European Parliament has called for an expansion of the EU's border protection authority. However, concerns over jurisdiction are giving many member states reason for pause. (17.04.2019)
The AfD and other euroskeptic parties have formed a bloc ahead of the European Parliament elections. Various anti-immigrant youth organizations recently gathered in Rome, giving a sense of what might be to come. (05.04.2019)
Theresa May has accepted an offer from Brussels to extend the Brexit deadline to October 31. The delay could force the UK to take part in European elections unless it can pass a divorce deal through parliament. (10.04.2019)
Nigel Farage accused Prime Minister Theresa May of a "betrayal" of the British people as he launched his new political party. "Our two-party system can't cope with Brexit," he said. (12.04.2019)