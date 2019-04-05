Germany's AfD joins Italy's League in new populist coalition

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is banding together with Italy's anti-migrant League — or Lega to forge a new coalition of populist parties in the European Parliament.

AfD chief Jörg Meuthen made the announcement Monday at a joint press conference with League leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini in Milan.

"We want to reform the European Union and the European parliament, without destroying them. We want to bring radical change," Meuthen said. He added that the new grouping would be known as the European Alliance of Peoples and Nations and would involve at least 10 parties.

Like-minded populists

Leaders from fellow far-right parties in Denmark and Finland also pledged their support at the Milan event, which was organized by Salvini. The National Rally of France's Marine Le Pen and Austria's ruling Freedom Party are also on board, although they were not present at Monday's conference.

The parties share broad ideological goals, such as shifting power from Brussels to member state capitals and curbing migration, but they have differing economic and social policy ideas.

"To build a large alliance (of euroskeptics) it is important to have them with us," League foreign affairs spokesman Marco Zanni said, referring to the AfD.

"The idea is to no longer have a centralized, one-size-fits-all Europe, but to give back the power to national parliaments to create an honest cooperation between equal states and abandon the dangerous utopia of a united states of Europe," he told the German press agency DPA.

The EU parliament currently has three right-wing, euroskeptic groups: the AfD's Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy; the European Conservatives and Reformists, which include's Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party; and the League and Le Pen's Europe of Nations and Freedom.

nm/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

