French elections

Emmanuel Macron is running for a second term in office in France's presidential elections in April. Voters head to the polls again in June for parliamentary elections. Across the EU the results are seen as pivotal.

The first round of voting for the new president takes place on April 10. The candidate who receives over 50% of all votes is the winner. If no candidate gets an absolute majority, the top two head into a runoff two weeks later. Parliamentary elections to decide the makeup of the new National Assembly in June are also carried out on the basis of a majority voting system. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW content dealing with the French election.