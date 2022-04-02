Visit the new DW website

French elections

Emmanuel Macron is running for a second term in office in France's presidential elections in April. Voters head to the polls again in June for parliamentary elections. Across the EU the results are seen as pivotal.

The first round of voting for the new president takes place on April 10. The candidate who receives over 50% of all votes is the winner. If no candidate gets an absolute majority, the top two head into a runoff two weeks later. Parliamentary elections to decide the makeup of the new National Assembly in June are also carried out on the basis of a majority voting system. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW content dealing with the French election.

France: Macron vows inflation relief at election rally

France: Macron vows inflation relief at election rally 02.04.2022

The French president promised prospective voters a cash rebate to offset the rising cost of living. The presidential election first round is a week away and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing in on Macron.
Macron banks on booming French economy as he eyes second term

Macron banks on booming French economy as he eyes second term 31.03.2022

With the French economy rebounding strongly from the pandemic, President Macron is hoping it can boost his reelection bid. But experts say his record isn't flawless as rising inflation threatens to cast a cloud.
France announces candidates for April presidential election

France announces candidates for April presidential election 07.03.2022

The Constitutional Council published the names of the 12 candidates who are vying to lead France for the next five years. Emmanuel Macron remains the front-runner, but he will face challenges from the left and the right.
France: Emmanuel Macron confirms he will run for second term

France: Emmanuel Macron confirms he will run for second term 03.03.2022

The war in Ukraine had delayed the announcement, but Macron is seeking to become the first French president to be reelected in 20 years.
Macron calls for 'French nuclear renaissance'

Macron calls for 'French nuclear renaissance' 10.02.2022

The French president announced a plan to build at least six new plants by 2050, despite enormous cost overruns and decadelong delays in completing a prototype. He also touted massive investments in renewable energy.

France: 'Freedom convoy' copies Canada trucker protests

France: 'Freedom convoy' copies Canada trucker protests 09.02.2022

Drivers from several French cities took off for Paris and then Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine requirements.
France launches new body aiming to reshape Islam

France launches new body aiming to reshape Islam 05.02.2022

Dozens of influential Muslim figures were handpicked by the government to take part in the new Forum of Islam. Critics say it is an attempt by French President Emmanuel Macron to gain right-wing support.
Macron proposes security pact to make Europe a 'power of the future'

Macron proposes security pact to make Europe a 'power of the future' 19.01.2022

President Emmanuel Macron has outlined priorities for France's presidency of the European Union. Speaking to EU lawmakers, he said the bloc must construct a new security framework amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine.
France: Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour fined for hate speech

France: Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour fined for hate speech 17.01.2022

Eric Zemmour, who plans to run for president in April, has been fined for remarks about young migrants made in 2020. He accused the youngsters universally of being "thieves, killers and rapists."
France takes over EU presidency with push for 'strategic autonomy'

France takes over EU presidency with push for 'strategic autonomy' 01.01.2022

France will take over the EU presidency January 1 for the next six months. The motto of the tenure of France's EU presidency is "recovery, strength, belonging."
Chaotic scenes as French far-right candidate launches presidential bid

Chaotic scenes as French far-right candidate launches presidential bid 06.12.2021

Anti-racism campaigners were physically attacked and far-right Eric Zemmour put in a headlock as the presidential candidate's campaign got underway.
France: Paris Mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists' presidential nomination

France: Paris Mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists' presidential nomination 15.10.2021

Anne Hidalgo will lead the beleaguered Socialist Party of France into the presidential election scheduled for April 2022. However, polls show her chances of unseating Emmanuel Marcon are slim.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo enters French presidential race

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo enters French presidential race 12.09.2021

Socialist Anne Hidalgo, who doubled cycle lanes and cut speeds in the polluted French capital, has accused Emmanuel Macron of dividing the nation. Her chances of becoming the first female president are seen as slim.