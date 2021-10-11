Alternative for Germany party (AfD)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) is a German euroskeptic and right-wing party, which was founded in 2013.
The AfD has been accused of appealing to right-wing extremist voters on issues such as immigration. Following the influx of refugees in 2015 the party has seen a marked success in regional and European elections. This is a collection of DW's content on the AfD party.
Jörg Meuthen, co-leader of the far-right populist AfD and considered a moderate, has announced his retreat from front-line politics. It comes after months of leadership struggles and a poor showing in the election.
The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
TV viewers in Germany watching a popular quiz show were left flummoxed when a news ticker appeared to show the projected results of the German election two days before polls opened. Far-right leaders seized the moment.
Only Afghans who directly assisted the German military should receive asylum, Alternative for Germany lead candidate Tino Chrupalla told DW. He also railed against the "hysteria" on issues like climate change and COVID.