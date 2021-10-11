Visit the new DW website

Alternative for Germany party (AfD)

The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) is a German euroskeptic and right-wing party, which was founded in 2013.

The AfD has been accused of appealing to right-wing extremist voters on issues such as immigration. Following the influx of refugees in 2015 the party has seen a marked success in regional and European elections. This is a collection of DW's content on the AfD party.

Ein Wahlplakat der AfD Kandidaten für den Landtag hängt am Ortsausgang von Eisleben. Die Wahl zum neuen Landtag in Sachsen-Anhalt ist die letzte Landtagswahl vor der Bundestagswahl im September 2021.

Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen's decision to step down as party chairman has dug the already far-right party deeper into its hard-core nationalist trench. It's where the AfD always wanted to be, says Ben Knight.
dpatopbilder - 20.06.2020, Sachsen, Lommatzsch: Jörg Meuthen, AfD-Parteichef, steht zu Beginn des nicht-öffentlichen AfD-BundesKonventes, der kurzfristig ins sächsische Lommatzsch verlegt wurde, vor Pressevertretern. Laut Meuthen spiele heute die Causa Kalbitz eine wichtige Rolle. Foto: Matthias Rietschel/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's far-right AfD: Moderate co-leader Meuthen gives up, spelling victory for radical fringe 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen, co-leader of the far-right populist AfD and considered a moderate, has announced his retreat from front-line politics. It comes after months of leadership struggles and a poor showing in the election.
Germany's political parties — what you need to know

Germany's political parties — what you need to know 05.10.2021

Here's a look at Germany's political parties — CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens — who they are and what they want.
Mit einer Deutschland-Flagge freuen sich zwei junge Berliner am 02.10.1990 vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin über die bevorstehende deutsche Wiedervereinigung am 03.10.1990. Rund eine Million Menschen feierten zu mitternächtlicher Zeit in Berlin die wiedergewonnene Deutsche Einheit. Die Deutschen sind 45 Jahre nach dem Ende des 2. Weltkrieges wieder in einem souveränen Staat vereint. Der Untergang des SED-Regimes hatte sich in einem rasanten Tempo vollzogen: Unter dem Druck der Bevölkerung öffnete die DDR am 9.11.1989 ihre Grenzen. +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Opinion: Unity goes beyond German reunification 03.10.2021

Germany's election results show that even after 31 years, vast differences remain between east and west. It's a reminder that unity is more than a formal act to bring together two regions again, says Harrison Mwilima.
20.06.2021, Tiergarten, Platz der Republik, Berlin, Der Reichstag wurde mit den Farben der Fraktionen versehen.

Germany's election results: Facts and figures 28.09.2021

What shifts led to the SPD win? Who turned up to vote where, and why? The demographic breakdown of the election in graphs.

Ein Mitglied der AfD sitzt bei der Wahlparty der AfD. 26.09.2021

Germany's far-right populist AfD: No gains, small losses 27.09.2021

The far-right Alternative for Germany party remains strong in the east, but has suffered small losses nationwide — and will not be involved in any coalition talks, as it remains a pariah for all other parties.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany votes: SPD hold slim lead, CDU slumps to worst showing in decades 27.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
26.09.2021 Gäste der Wahlparty von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen reagieren nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Prognosen zum Ausgang der Bundestagswahl 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Move over grand coalition — Germany wants change 26.09.2021

German voters have shaken up the country's political landscape. They have confined the dominance of the CDU/CSU and SPD to history — for now. It's a necessary change, says DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.

ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau sitzt am 05.01.2017 in einer Wohnung in Hamburg auf einer Couch und schaut sich etwas im Fernsehen an. (gestellte Szene) Foto: Christin Klose || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Fact check: German TV channel's election rehearsal goes awry — and is used as bait 25.09.2021

TV viewers in Germany watching a popular quiz show were left flummoxed when a news ticker appeared to show the projected results of the German election two days before polls opened. Far-right leaders seized the moment.
Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath, Bloecke F und G, groesste Kraftwerk in Deutschland, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Grevenbroich | Neurath Power Station, BoA 2 and 3, largest power station in Germany, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Grevenbroich

German election and climate change: What are the parties' pledges 23.09.2021

The fight against climate change is one of the German voters' main topics of concern. With a few days until the election, DW takes a look at what the main German political parties plan to do about it.
2021, Dresden, Deutschland, Tino Chrupalla, AfD- Bundessprecher, spricht mit einer FFP2-Maske mit AfD-Logo in der Dresdener Messehalle beim Bundesparteitag der AfD zu Medienvertretern. Ein Thema ist der Beschluss des Wahlprogramms für die Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The AfD in Saxony: Germany's far-right stronghold 14.09.2021

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has its strongholds in the very east of the country. Its top candidate, Tino Chrupalla, battles against societal change. And is set to win — in some regions, at least.
Berlin, den 02.09.2021*** BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidat Tino Chrupalla AfD ModeratorInnen: Erkan Arikan und Michaela Küfner

Interview with Tino Chrupalla, Lead Candidate of the AfD 04.09.2021

Tino Chrupalla is the AfD's federal spokesperson and lead candidate. In an interview with DW, he faces questions from chief political editor Michaela Küfner and the head of DW's Turkish Department, Erkan Arikan.
Berlin, den 02.09.2021*** BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidat Tino Chrupalla AfD ModeratorInnen: Erkan Arikan und Michaela Küfner

Exclusive: Afghans should be 'sent back at the border,' says AfD lead candidate Tino Chrupalla 02.09.2021

Only Afghans who directly assisted the German military should receive asylum, Alternative for Germany lead candidate Tino Chrupalla told DW. He also railed against the "hysteria" on issues like climate change and COVID.
Datum: 5. 8. 2021 Ort: Berlin Zeigt, Henning Hacker, Vorstand des Landesverbands der Basis in Berlin

COVID lockdown opponents try to sway German election 28.08.2021

Germany's vaccine-skeptic Querdenker movement is competing with far-right populists to influence the election. But will their new party "dieBasis" attract voters?
DRESDEN, GERMANY - APRIL 10: Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Bundestag faction of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, speaks to members of the media at the AfD federal party congress on April 10, 2021 in Dresden, Germany. AfD delegates are meeting ahead of German federal elections scheduled for September. The party is launching its political election campaign under the motto Germany. But normal. with a call for a return to what party heads claim is a Germany more recognizable to the average citizen. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German election: Far-right AfD outperforms competitors on social media 27.08.2021

Germany's far-right populists have far fewer party supporters than their big-tent competitors. But they still manage to dominate the discourse on social media — especially in election campaigns. Why is that?
Berlin, 19.08.2021, Ein Werbeplakat steht neben dem anderen vor Bundestagswahl auf der Strasse des 17. Juni.

Merkel's conservatives in trouble as center-left SPD takes lead 24.08.2021

Germany's center-left Social Democrats have nudged ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in polling. It's the first time in 15 years the party has led — and comes just ahead of next month's general election.
