Brandenburg election: Close race motivated by fear, division

There's a sense of relief at SPD party headquarters in Potsdam, DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase reports. It's also important to note that, amid a high turnout, 70% of voters in the state did not vote for the far right, she says.