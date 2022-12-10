  1. Skip to content
Sabine Kinkartz

Everything connected with politics and economic affairs

How does Germany work, and how are people faring in this country? The constant exploration of these questions is my motivation. I look less for headlines than the story behind them.

Sabine Kinkartz was already working at DW at the time when the weather forecast for shipping was still being broadcast via shortwave. She was a radio host in Cologne and political/economics correspondent in Berlin in the era before Angela Merkel became chancellor. For a long time, her focus was on the government, parliament and the hordes of business lobbyists in the government district. One thing she learned here was that the name of the game is mostly power and money. She is still interested in reporting on this aspect. But she is more intrigued by how less powerful people in Germany deal and live with things decided in the top political echelons.

Two Ukrainian children arrive in a class for refugees in Berlin

German interior minister promises more support for refugees

The German government has announced plans to help cities cope with helping the large numbers of refugees from Ukraine.
Politics
October 12, 2022
A man sleeping on a piece of cardboard in front of a large glass shop window. He is in the German capital - Berlin - in suburb of Charlottenburg.

Germany: What poverty looks like in a rich country

Amid soaring inflation, particularly for food and energy, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening.
Society
October 10, 2022
Olaf Scholz (l) and business representtive Rainer Dulger

German businesses are sounding the alarm

A recession is looming in Germany. Employers in Berlin called for more financial aid.
Business
September 13, 2022
A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Some countries say the pandemic is over, but German lawmakers are calling for new restrictions as winter approaches.
Health
17 hours ago
A aerial view indoors of a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in southern Germany

German cities struggle to care for refugees

Germany is welcoming refugees from the war in Ukraine and other places. But local authorities are feeling overwhelmed.
Society
September 25, 2022
A sign post reading "Rezession"

Germany fears wave of insolvencies

As recession looms large, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has announced protection measures for German companies.
Business
September 10, 2022
Euro coins in a hand in front of supermarket groceries

Germany seeks way out of energy and inflation crisis

Is the €65-billion relief package enough to cushion Germans against rising energy and food price hikes?
Politics
September 8, 2022
Gas meter and hand holding two fifty euro notes

How Germany cushions energy price hikes and inflation

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed that people would "never walk alone" in the current energy crisis. Here's the plan.
Politics
September 5, 2022
Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck on August 31 talking to the press outside Meseberg Castle

Germans call for govt. help with energy costs

In the face of skyrocketing energy and food prices, concern is mounting — and so is discontent with the government.
Politics
September 1, 2022
