Sabine Kinkartz was already working at DW at the time when the weather forecast for shipping was still being broadcast via shortwave. She was a radio host in Cologne and political/economics correspondent in Berlin in the era before Angela Merkel became chancellor. For a long time, her focus was on the government, parliament and the hordes of business lobbyists in the government district. One thing she learned here was that the name of the game is mostly power and money. She is still interested in reporting on this aspect. But she is more intrigued by how less powerful people in Germany deal and live with things decided in the top political echelons.