 Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin | News | DW | 04.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany expels Russian diplomats after murder in Berlin

German prosecutors have said there is enough evidence to suggest that Russia or Chechnya ordered the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. Two Russian diplomats working at the embassy in Berlin have also been expelled.

Investigators look into the site where a man was shot dead in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

German federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they are taking over investigations into the murder of a Georgian asylum-seeker in Berlin, confirming earlier reports.

With Berlin's attorney general saying evidence points to Russian state involvement, pressure is likely to mount on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to send a strong signal to Moscow.

What we know so far: 

  • Prosecutors said there is "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man's murder was carried out on the behalf of the Russian state or by Chechnya.
  • The German foreign ministry also announced that two employees at Russia's embassy in Berlin had been designated personae non grate and were expelled.
  • The names and positions of the diplomats were not given, although the ministry said it took the move after Russian authorities failed to "cooperate sufficiently" in the murder investigation.
  • Russia's foreign ministry called the move to expel the diplomats an "unfriendly, ungrounded step" and vowed to respond.

Suspicions from beginning

In late August, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing at Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park. The suspect in the case, a 49-year-old Russian national, carried out the drive-by shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight — shooting the victim in the head and chest, prosecutors said. 

The killing drew suspicion of Russian involvement from the beginning, although Moscow had denied any involvement.

Watch video 01:26

Russia link to Berlin murder of former Chechen rebel hardens

Who was the victim? 

Khangoshvili was an asylum-seeker of Chechen descent from Georgia who fought against the Russians as a separatist during the Second Chechen War from 1999 - 2009. He was also known by a second identity "Tornike K." which was the one used by German prosecutors. After the war, he reportedly worked in both Ukraine and Georgia against Russian interests.

In their statement, German prosecutors said he was "classified as a terrorist by Russian authorities and persecuted as such."

He applied for asylum in Germany in 2016 following multiple attempts on his life in Georgia. His asylum application, however, was denied and he was slated for deportation. Khangoshvili's ex-wife, Manana Tsatieva, previously told DW: "We were warned that this would happen eventually."

Political implications 

Federal prosecutors in Germany take over investigations when there is a strong suspicion of involvement by a foreign state.

The case threatens to worsen already heightened tensions between Berlin and Moscow. It also follows the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter who were poisoned with a nerve agent on British soil last year.

That attack was also blamed on Moscow — leading to the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats and triggered a diplomatic crisis between the UK and Russia.

A police diver retrieves evidence thrown in the Spree River following a killing in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

The suspected killer threw his bike, disguise and weapon in a nearby river shortly after carrying out the drive-by shooting on August 28

rs/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany to investigate Russia ties to Georgian murdered in Berlin

The strange, midday murder in Berlin drew speculation of Russian involvement from the outset. Germany's chief prosecutor is now reportedly involved, raising the stakes for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. (03.12.2019)  

Mystery surrounds slaying of Chechen asylum-seeker in Berlin

A Chechen from Georgia was shot dead in Berlin — allegedly by a man from Russia. If it was an act of revenge, two wars may have played a role. (27.08.2019)  

Did Russian intelligence hire a criminal to execute a Chechen dissident in Berlin?

A Chechen refugee was killed in Berlin in August, his suspected killer was carrying a Russian passport. Historian Mark Galeotti sees parallels between this case and the attack on double agent Skripal in the UK. (04.09.2019)  

Moscow denies involvement in 'execution' of Georgian in Germany

The victim of an assasination-style shooting in Berlin was not targeted by the Russian government, the Kremlin said. The Georgian man had fought against Russian forces during the Second Chechen War. (28.08.2019)  

How Russian media are reporting on the murder of a Chechen man in Berlin

In late August, a Chechen man was shot dead at a Berlin park. Western media reported that the suspect may have ties to Russian intelligence services — but Russia has gone on the offensive to discredit the claims. (25.09.2019)  

Salisbury: What we know a year after the Skripal poison attack

The attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK deepened tensions between Russia and the West, and the case still isn't closed. DW presents a rundown of investigations and reactions related to the incident. (04.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia link to Berlin murder of former Chechen rebel hardens  

Related content

Berlin Moabit | Mann erschossen - Polizei sucht am Tatort nach Hinweisen

Germany to investigate Russia ties to Georgian murdered in Berlin 03.12.2019

The strange, midday murder in Berlin drew speculation of Russian involvement from the outset. Germany's chief prosecutor is now reportedly involved, raising the stakes for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Berlin Staatssekretärin für Bürgerschaftliches Engagement und Internationales Sawsan Chebli

Berlin politician defies far-right murder threat 02.12.2019

A prominent Berlin integration politician has made public a presumed far-right murder threat. Sawsan Chebli was told she would be "eliminated" if she did not quit her post in the city-state's senate by Christmas Eve.

Deutschland | Zentrum für Politische Schönheit | Reichstag

Holocaust memorial with 'victim ashes' erected in Berlin 02.12.2019

German activists who installed the memorial say it contains a soil sample with the human remains of Holocaust victims. The group wants to send a message to Angela Merkel's conservatives: Don't work with the far-right.

Advertisement