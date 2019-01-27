 Germans at loggerheads over Autobahn speed limits | News | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germans at loggerheads over Autobahn speed limits

A survey suggests most drivers don't share Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer's view that Autobahn speed limits are against "common sense." Proposals to impose a 130 kph limit were recently leaked to the media.

Deutschland Autobahn Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung 120 Stundenkilometer (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stein)

A majority of Germans approve of imposing a maximum speed limit on the country's Autobahns, a survey published at the weekend indicated.

Fifty-two percent of those polled agreed that speeds of between 120 and 140 kilometers per hour (kph) (75 to 87 miles per hour) would be appropriate to help tackle climate change, according to the Emnid Institute survey, published by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Forty-six percent opposed such limits.

The view by albeit a narrow majority of Germans contrasts with the view of Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer who remains opposed to any speed limits, saying they are "against all common sense."

Read more: EU strikes deal to slash emissions for new cars

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.5 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 1.6 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Rejecting safety concerns, Scheuer, a conservative from the southern state of Bavaria — the home of carmakers Daimler and Audi, insisted that: "German Autobahns are the safest road in the world."

Freedom more important

"The principle of freedom has proven itself," Scheuer told the newspaper. "Whoever wants to drive at 120 (kilometers per hour) can drive at 120. Whoever wants to drive faster is allowed to do that too."

The term "Freie Fahr für Bürger" (Unrestricted driving for citizens) has been a catchphrase since the 1970s that has allowed Germans to traverse much of the country's freeway network at any speed.

Around 30 percent of German highways, some 7,640 kilometers (4,747 miles), already have speed limits, according to Scheuer.

Read more: Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

Speed limit sign on Autobahn (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO)

The government is lukewarm on proposals to follow other EU countries and limit speeds on the Autobahn

The concept is, of course, strongly endorsed by the nation's powerful auto lobby, whose have a reputation for building some of the world's most powerful cars.

Most German manufacturers, however, do limit the top speeds of most of their cars to 250 kph.

Leak hints at 130 kph limit

The debate was reignited on Friday when proposals from a government-appointed committee, due to report on the future of mobility in Germany in March, was leaked to the media.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

German car industry group calls CO2 targets 'overambitious'

The plans include the possibility of a 130 kph autobahn speed limit, as well as a fuel tax hike, and an end to tax breaks for diesel cars, electric and hybrid vehicle quotas.

The committee's findings will be incorporated into a climate change law the government wants to enact this year.

Read more: Record traffic jams slow down German autobahns

Ministers are torn between the need to protect Germany's vital car industry, especially in light of the Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal, and the need to cut greenhouse gases to meet EU and domestic climate goals.

Transport emissions, which have not fallen since 1990, are a particular target for reductions

Scheuer, however, told the paper that new speed limits would lower Germany's carbon dioxide emission level by less than 0.5 percent. 

Following Friday's leak, the Federal Ministry of Transport pointed out that the report represented "initial brainstorming" and that none of the measures had been "discussed, agreed to, or passed."

mm/rc (DPA, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU strikes deal to slash emissions for new cars

The compromise was slightly lower than the 40 percent cut pursued by the EU parliament. Germany's auto industry has warned that the move could damage Europe's standing in the auto market and endanger jobs. (18.12.2018)  

Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

Europe's top court has started looking into a complaint by Austria, which has been up in arms about a German plan to introduce a road toll for passenger cars. Lots of nations collect such tolls, but there's a difference. (11.12.2018)  

Everything you need to know about the German autobahn

Germany is famous the world over for its autobahn — also known as "the highway without speed limits." But that's not the case everywhere. Here are some tips for navigating it. (23.05.2018)  

Will Germany use autobahn speed limits to cut carbon emissions?

A national commission has laid out a number of steps to help Germany meet EU emissions targets. Though desperately needed, they will face resistance from citizens and the country's influential auto industry. (22.01.2019)  

Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine. (28.07.2018)  

Record traffic jams slow down German autobahns

Speed limits or not, more traffic jams than ever kept drivers from putting the pedal to the metal on the autobahn, Germany's largest automobile club has said. Drivers contended daily with some 2,000 traffic jams in 2018. (17.01.2019)  

Germany: Autobahn speed limit 'could save lives,' police union says

Proposals to impose speed limits on Germany's highways have divided the country. But the German police union believes it's time to hit the brakes because the situation "is crazy." (25.01.2019)  

Opinion: The war on automobiles is a war on freedom

Driving bans, stricter emission rules and a hysterical debate over air pollution — this combination could permanently harm Germany's industrial icon. DW's Henrik Böhme asks whether the country really wants to do that. (25.10.2018)  

Dieselgate: Four Audi managers charged in the US over emissions scandal

Four German managers at carmaker Audi were the latest to be charged in the United States as part of a diesel emissions cheating scandal. The company has already paid an €800 million fine as part of a case in Germany. (18.01.2019)  

How to navigate the German autobahn

Germany is famous the world over not just for its cars, but also for its highways. Here are some tips before you put the pedal to the metal. (23.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

German car industry group calls CO2 targets 'overambitious'  

Related content

Deutschland 130 KmhTempolimit

Germany: Autobahn speed limit 'could save lives,' police union says 25.01.2019

Proposals to impose speed limits on Germany's highways have divided the country. But the German police union believes it's time to hit the brakes because the situation "is crazy."

PKW-Maut in Deutschland

Will Germany use autobahn speed limits to cut carbon emissions? 22.01.2019

A national commission has laid out a number of steps to help Germany meet EU emissions targets. Though desperately needed, they will face resistance from citizens and the country's influential auto industry.

Deutschland Stau auf der Autobahn

Record traffic jams slow down German autobahns 17.01.2019

Speed limits or not, more traffic jams than ever kept drivers from putting the pedal to the metal on the autobahn, Germany's largest automobile club has said. Drivers contended daily with some 2,000 traffic jams in 2018.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 