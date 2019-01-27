Germans at loggerheads over Autobahn speed limits

A majority of Germans approve of imposing a maximum speed limit on the country's Autobahns, a survey published at the weekend indicated.

Fifty-two percent of those polled agreed that speeds of between 120 and 140 kilometers per hour (kph) (75 to 87 miles per hour) would be appropriate to help tackle climate change, according to the Emnid Institute survey, published by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Forty-six percent opposed such limits.

The view by albeit a narrow majority of Germans contrasts with the view of Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer who remains opposed to any speed limits, saying they are "against all common sense."

Read more: EU strikes deal to slash emissions for new cars

How to navigate the German autobahn The sky's the limit The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

How to navigate the German autobahn Bracing yourself According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

How to navigate the German autobahn Tailgaters Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

How to navigate the German autobahn Smile for the camera! Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

How to navigate the German autobahn Cell phones a no-no Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

How to navigate the German autobahn Make way for help The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

How to navigate the German autobahn Be on the alert You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

How to navigate the German autobahn Driving under the influence In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.5 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 1.6 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

How to navigate the German autobahn Snow tires Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

How to navigate the German autobahn A relaxed approach To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet! Author: Louisa Schaefer



Rejecting safety concerns, Scheuer, a conservative from the southern state of Bavaria — the home of carmakers Daimler and Audi, insisted that: "German Autobahns are the safest road in the world."

Freedom more important

"The principle of freedom has proven itself," Scheuer told the newspaper. "Whoever wants to drive at 120 (kilometers per hour) can drive at 120. Whoever wants to drive faster is allowed to do that too."

The term "Freie Fahr für Bürger" (Unrestricted driving for citizens) has been a catchphrase since the 1970s that has allowed Germans to traverse much of the country's freeway network at any speed.

Around 30 percent of German highways, some 7,640 kilometers (4,747 miles), already have speed limits, according to Scheuer.

Read more: Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

The government is lukewarm on proposals to follow other EU countries and limit speeds on the Autobahn

The concept is, of course, strongly endorsed by the nation's powerful auto lobby, whose have a reputation for building some of the world's most powerful cars.

Most German manufacturers, however, do limit the top speeds of most of their cars to 250 kph.

Leak hints at 130 kph limit

The debate was reignited on Friday when proposals from a government-appointed committee, due to report on the future of mobility in Germany in March, was leaked to the media.

Watch video 01:44 Now live 01:44 mins. Share Car industry group calls CO2 targets 'overambitious' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/36JqQ German car industry group calls CO2 targets 'overambitious'

The plans include the possibility of a 130 kph autobahn speed limit, as well as a fuel tax hike, and an end to tax breaks for diesel cars, electric and hybrid vehicle quotas.

The committee's findings will be incorporated into a climate change law the government wants to enact this year.

Read more: Record traffic jams slow down German autobahns

Ministers are torn between the need to protect Germany's vital car industry, especially in light of the Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal, and the need to cut greenhouse gases to meet EU and domestic climate goals.

Transport emissions, which have not fallen since 1990, are a particular target for reductions.

Scheuer, however, told the paper that new speed limits would lower Germany's carbon dioxide emission level by less than 0.5 percent.

Following Friday's leak, the Federal Ministry of Transport pointed out that the report represented "initial brainstorming" and that none of the measures had been "discussed, agreed to, or passed."

mm/rc (DPA, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.