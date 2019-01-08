Record traffic jams slow down German autobahns

German roads experienced a record 745,000 traffic jams in 2018, a 3 percent increase over 2017, the ADAC, Germany's largest automobile club, said Thursday.

The ADAC said the traffic jams, which occurred at a rate of about 2,000 per day, caused a back-up of 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) and forced motorists to sit in their cars for an extra 459,000 hours.

The automobile club cited an increase in average distance traveled, which Germany's Federal Highway Research Institute pegged at 0.4 percent, for the increase in traffic suggestion. It also said there were 3 percent more bottlenecks caused by construction sites.

How to navigate the German autobahn The sky's the limit The only European country without a general speed limit on the most part of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

How to navigate the German autobahn Bracing yourself According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

How to navigate the German autobahn Tailgaters Even when think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

How to navigate the German autobahn Smile for the camera! Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

How to navigate the German autobahn Cell phones a no-no Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

How to navigate the German autobahn Make way for help The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

How to navigate the German autobahn Be on the alert You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

How to navigate the German autobahn Driving under the influence In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.5 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 1.6 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

How to navigate the German autobahn Snow tires Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

How to navigate the German autobahn A relaxed approach To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet! Author: Louisa Schaefer



German stop-and-go

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous state, experienced the most traffic jams last year, accounting for 35 percent of all traffic jams across Germany. Bavaria (17 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (11 percent) finished in second and third place, respectively.

NRW also led all German states in congestion kilometers with 486,000. Meanwhile, the A3 motorway, which runs from Cologne in NRW to Passau in Bavaria, once again led long-distance motorways with 220 total congestion kilometers per autobahn kilometer.

According to the ADAC, Wednesday was the most congested day of the week in Germany, overtaking Thursday with 5,900 kilometers of traffic jams — Thursday had 5,800 kilometers per day. Unsurprisingly, Saturdays (1,500 kilometers per day) and Sundays (1,400 kilometers per day) were the best days to drive in Germany last year. German law prohibits most trailer trucks from driving on Sundays to reduce weekend traffic jams.

The busiest day of 2018 was Thursday June 28 when the ADAC said summer holiday traffic mixed with work traffic. Traffic congestion stretched 13,000 kilometers as summer holidays began in Bremen, Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

