 Germany: Autobahn speed limit ′could save lives,′ police union says | News | DW | 25.01.2019

News

Germany: Autobahn speed limit 'could save lives,' police union says

Proposals to impose speed limits on Germany's highways has divided the country. But the German police union believes it's time to hit the brakes because the situation "is crazy."

Workers erect a 130 km/h sign

The deputy leader of the German Police Officers' Union, Michael Mertens, on Friday backed proposals to impose a general speed limit on Germany's famed Autobahn in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Recent proposals by a government commission on the future of mobility to impose restrictions triggered a heated debate across the country. 

What Mertens said:

  • "We are the only country in Europe that has no general speed limit on highways"
  • "In this country, some people legally drive 200 or 250 km/h (155 mph). To be clear, that is crazy"
  • "Studies show one in four road deaths could be prevented with a speed limit."
  • "Reducing the speed to 130 km/h would prevent long tailbacks and serious traffic accidents."

Read more: Will Germany use autobahn speed limits to cut carbon emissions?

A German staple

A proposal on restrictions was formulated by a government commission looking at ways to combat climate change. It suggested that by imposing a speed limit, Germany could significantly reduce air pollution. 

However, for many in and outside Germany, the speed limit-free highways are a German staple. Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said this week that the idea of a speed limit "defies all common sense."

However, others have defended the proposal. Green Party lawmaker Cem Ozdemir this week defended a speed limit, saying it represented an "act of reason."

Read more: Autobahn deaths prompt calls to punish rubberneckers

Watch video 03:00
Now live
03:00 mins.

The Autobahn of the future comes CO2 free

What is the current situation in Germany and Europe?

Germany is the only country in Europe with no official speed limit on highways. However, there are restrictions on some stretches, especially in and around cities and in roadworks. Germany's neighbors Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic all impose a 130 km/h limit. In Belgium and Switzerland, it sinks to 120 km/h.

Read more: Germans shocked by Autobahn privatization plan

What happens next?

The commission examining the proposal is expected to publish the documents by the end of March.

Read more: Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.5 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 1.6 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


