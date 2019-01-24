Germany: Autobahn speed limit 'could save lives,' police union says

The deputy leader of the German Police Officers' Union, Michael Mertens, on Friday backed proposals to impose a general speed limit on Germany's famed Autobahn in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Recent proposals by a government commission on the future of mobility to impose restrictions triggered a heated debate across the country.

What Mertens said:

"We are the only country in Europe that has no general speed limit on highways"

"In this country, some people legally drive 200 or 250 km/h (155 mph). To be clear, that is crazy"

"Studies show one in four road deaths could be prevented with a speed limit."

"Reducing the speed to 130 km/h would prevent long tailbacks and serious traffic accidents."

Read more: Will Germany use autobahn speed limits to cut carbon emissions?

A German staple

A proposal on restrictions was formulated by a government commission looking at ways to combat climate change. It suggested that by imposing a speed limit, Germany could significantly reduce air pollution.

However, for many in and outside Germany, the speed limit-free highways are a German staple. Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said this week that the idea of a speed limit "defies all common sense."

However, others have defended the proposal. Green Party lawmaker Cem Ozdemir this week defended a speed limit, saying it represented an "act of reason."

Read more: Autobahn deaths prompt calls to punish rubberneckers

Watch video 03:00 Now live 03:00 mins. Share The Autobahn of the future comes CO2 free Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1Ipdt The Autobahn of the future comes CO2 free

What is the current situation in Germany and Europe?

Germany is the only country in Europe with no official speed limit on highways. However, there are restrictions on some stretches, especially in and around cities and in roadworks. Germany's neighbors Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic all impose a 130 km/h limit. In Belgium and Switzerland, it sinks to 120 km/h.

Read more: Germans shocked by Autobahn privatization plan

What happens next?

The commission examining the proposal is expected to publish the documents by the end of March.

Read more: Europe's patchy approach to road tolls

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.