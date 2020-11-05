Visit the new DW website

Smog

Technically, it's volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides in the presence of sunlight, which result in the production of ozone.

Practically, it's dirty air caused by emissions from vehicles, agriculture and industry. And smog is making us sick.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 22, 2020 : Aerial view of Delhi city, India enveloped in smog on October 22, 2020. Like every year Delhi air pollution level has started rising with stubble burning in adjoining areas. Air quality index in various parts of Delhi were recorded today in between 246 to 254 in poor category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. Imtiyaz Khan / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Can smog towers solve Delhi's air pollution problem? 05.11.2020

Air pollution kills more than 7 million people worldwide every year. And right at the top of the list of places with unhealthy air is Delhi, also known as "the smog capital of the world." Gigantic smog-sucking towers that clean the air are now being hailed as a new solution. But they are far from a fix-all.
Heuballen auf einem Feld vor einer Stadtlandschaft | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Cleaner cities, cleaner crops 06.08.2020

We discover the benefits of city trees and visit one of the world's largest urban farms in Paris. We learn about the dangers of smog for crops — and explore Nairobi on e-vehicles.
Tara Giles operates a combine as she harvests wheat on a 160-acre field located south of High River, Alberta, September 28, 2013. Alberta farmers have completed 71 percent of the harvest, the government of the Western Canadian province said on Friday in its most recent crop report as of September 24. The harvest completion by crop: spring wheat 76 percent; durum 84 percent; barley 74 percent; canola 60 percent. REUTERS/Mike Sturk (CANADA - Tags: AGRICULTURE BUSINESS COMMODITIES FOOD TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Living Planet: Smog threatens food production 06.08.2020

When it's high in the atmosphere, ozone can protect us from the sun. But ground-level ozone, commonly referred to as smog, is harmful. This pollutant also affects agriculture — how big of a problem is it?
02.12.2018, China, Xi'an: A pedestrian wearing face mask against air pollution walks on a road in heavy smog and a sandstorm in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi province, 2 December 2018. A total of 79 Chinese cities have triggered air pollution alerts as severe winter smog covers wide swaths of the country, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (December 1). China°Æs capital Beijing issued its first air pollution alert for the winter season on Nov. 23, and it has again issued a yellow alert, the third-highest in its pollution warning system from Saturday (December 1). Beijing was visibly clouded in smog on Sunday (December 2), and residents were not happy, but many seem resigned to the constant recurrence. Foto: Tian Ye/Imaginechina/dpa |

Living Planet: Improvement in sight for China? 12.12.2019

About five years ago, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced better government action on environmental issues, literally 'declaring war' on air pollution. Today, the country is still far from being a green utopia — but it has undertaken efforts to clear its smoggy skies. Here's a look at what improvements it's made and what still needs to be done.
Author Beth Gardiner poses in London's Southbank Centre Sept. 18, 2018. Photograph by Suzanne Plunkett

Living Planet: How social media helped clean China's skies 12.12.2019

To explain how China's shift in environmental policy came to be, as well as some of the obstacles that stand in the way of a cleaner, greener China, DW recently spoke with environmental journalist and author, Beth Gardiner. She explains how social media helped lead to greater public awareness about unhealthy air.

DW Business – International

DW Business – International 23.11.2019

Lagarde gives first speech as ECB head, SAA reaches deal to end strike, Airbus employs 'biomimicry' to save fuel
21.11.2019 Heavy smog blankets the historical Badshahi Mosque, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Amnesty International issues Urgent Action saying every person in Lahore at risk. Heavy smog has enveloped many cities of Punjab province, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems, and forcing many residents to stay home. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) |

Pakistan: Smog poses threat to tens of thousands 22.11.2019

Rights groups called on Lahore to take "urgent action" to prevent a thick smog further engulfing the city of more than 10 million people. Authorities told parents not to send their children to school.
(191103) -- NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2019 () -- People with masks are seen in smog near India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/) |

Living Planet: Air Pollution, explained 21.11.2019

The need to keep the wheels of capitalism well-oiled and the lack of investment in clean technologies has taken precedence for decades. It’s led to changes in our climate and deadly levels of air pollution. Dr Michał Krzyzanowski, who’s an environmental epidemiologist, and a visiting professor at Kings College in London talks to us about the problem.
A jogger runs in the morning as smoke haze hangs over the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) |

Australia: Smoke engulfs Sydney, as bushfires spread south 21.11.2019

Authorities have advised Sydney residents with respiratory or heart problems, and schoolchildren to stay indoors. The smog covering the city has caused air pollution levels to rise 10 times higher than normal.
14 November 2019*** A view of Akshardham Temple as smog engulfs the capital worsening the air pollution to 'Severe' category in New Delhi, India on 14 November 2019. (Photo by Indraneel Chowdhury/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

New Delhi schools closed as air pollution worsens 14.11.2019

The air quality in New Delhi was rated as "severe" for the third day in a row. A thick gray haze covers the city, making travel and outdoor activities both dangerous and difficult.
Extreme smog in India's capital, Delhi (picture-alliance/Photoshot/P. Sarkar)

Happy seeding: An agricultural fix for India's pollution nightmare 08.11.2019

Indian farmers are wedded to an outmoded crop residue burning practice that shrouds nearby cities in thick smog, andidrives a serious health crisis. But new "happy seeder" crop planters could soon clear the skies.

A girl waits to cross the railway line on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India: New Delhi schools reopen as threat of toxic smog recedes 06.11.2019

Schools in the Indian capital reopened their doors on Wednesday after air pollution caused a public health emergency to be declared last week. But concerns around poor air and water quality levels are mounting.
St. Sava church is seen in smog during air pollution in Belgrade, Serbia, October 23, 2019. Picture taken October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Winter air pollution brings 'choking season' to Balkans 04.11.2019

With the onset of winter, many Balkan cities, such as Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb, become enveloped in a thick cloud of smog. But instead of tackling the problem, politicians are playing it down.
TOPSHOT - Indian visitors walk through the courtyard of Jama Masjid amid heavy smog in the old quarters of New Delhi on November 8, 2017. Delhi shut all primary schools on November 8 as pollution levels hit nearly 30 times the World Health Organization safe level, prompting doctors in the Indian capital to warn of a public health emergency. Dense grey smog shrouded the roads of the world's most polluted capital, where many pedestrians and bikers wore masks or covered their mouths with handkerchiefs and scarves. / AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog 04.11.2019

Indian authorities have imposed new restrictions on private cars in the capital to try and bring down pollution levels. The blanket of smog led Delhi's chief minister to compare the city to a gas chamber.
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, vehicles wait for a signal at a crossing as the city enveloped in smog in New Delhi, India. Authorities in New Delhi are restricting the use of private vehicles on the roads under an odd-even scheme based on license plates to control vehicular pollution as the national capital continues to gasp under toxic smog. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) |

India: Delhi restricts car use as toxic smog covers city 04.11.2019

Vehicle restrictions have been introduced in and around the Indian capital, New Delhi, as part of an effort to cut soaring levels of air pollution. Private cars will be allowed on the roads on alternate days.
(191103) -- NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Traffic policemen with masks work in the street in smog near India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Flights diverted as toxic smog chokes Delhi 03.11.2019

Passenger flights serving the Indian capital were diverted as smog made visibility too poor for airlines to operate. The dire conditions in Delhi prompted politicians to trade blame for not tackling the crisis.
