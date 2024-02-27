Could free public transportation cut city emissions?

Nature and EnvironmentFranceCould free public transportation cut city emissions?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceLisa Louis02/27/2024February 27, 2024The French city of Montpellier has become the latest to offer free public transport for residents. The scheme is being financed by local companies. It's part of a wider move to make the city greener and cleaner. But not everyone's applauding.https://p.dw.com/p/4cn90Advertisement