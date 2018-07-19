Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

Police in the northern German city of Kiel said on Saturday that they were struck by one of their strangest traffic violations yet: a naked man, cycling at an impressive 47 kilometers per hour (29 miles per hour) in a 30 zone.

Wearing only shoes, the man was caught by a speed camera at about 11:30 pm local time, heading in the direction of downtown Kiel on the evening of July 21st, a Saturday.

The incident came as Germany is dealing with an unprecedented heatwave.

Luckily, as the local Kieler Nachtrichten noted, the man is not going to have to pay his speeding ticket — as his identity remains unknown.