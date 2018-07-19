 Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany | News | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine.

Naked bike rider in Kiel (picture-alliance/dpa/Landeshauptstadt Kiel)

Police in the northern German city of Kiel said on Saturday that they were struck by one of their strangest traffic violations yet: a naked man, cycling at an impressive 47 kilometers per hour (29 miles per hour) in a 30 zone.

Wearing only shoes, the man was caught by a speed camera at about 11:30 pm local time, heading in the direction of downtown Kiel on the evening of July 21st, a Saturday.

The incident came as Germany is dealing with an unprecedented heatwave.

Luckily, as the local Kieler Nachtrichten noted, the man is not going to have to pay his speeding ticket — as his identity remains unknown.

DW recommends

Switzerland: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone

A duck or pair of ducks have been caught by the same speed camera flying at more than 20 kilometers per hour over the limit. The feathered felons are still at large. (20.04.2018)  

German town sees no funny side to fake zebra crosswalks

A small community near the city of Darmstadt was perplexed when fake traffic crossings and parking spaces appeared overnight. The message from local authorities, who caught the culprit, we are not amused. (05.04.2017)  

City of Kiel: A capital for sailing

Sailing, sailing and more sailing - that's what everyone associates with this city on the Baltic coast. In Germany's far north, the sea has a special significance for the locals, and the connection begins in childhood. (14.03.2012)  

Boy on cruise ship racks up €12,000 roaming bill

A German family received an unwelcome surprise after returning home from a family cruise to Norway. The son had used just under a half a gigabyte worth of data while at sea, and was billed more than €12,000 as a result. (14.06.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland FKK im Regenbogen-Ressort in Prerow

Why Germany's nudist culture remains refreshing 06.06.2018

From lakes to saunas and parks: Is Germany's nudist culture, known as FKK, dying out or still making waves? It's still strong enough to inspire a change of attitude for Berlin-based expats.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 