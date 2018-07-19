Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine.
Police in the northern German city of Kiel said on Saturday that they were struck by one of their strangest traffic violations yet: a naked man, cycling at an impressive 47 kilometers per hour (29 miles per hour) in a 30 zone.
Wearing only shoes, the man was caught by a speed camera at about 11:30 pm local time, heading in the direction of downtown Kiel on the evening of July 21st, a Saturday.
The incident came as Germany is dealing with an unprecedented heatwave.
Luckily, as the local Kieler Nachtrichten noted, the man is not going to have to pay his speeding ticket — as his identity remains unknown.
