 Dieselgate: Four Audi managers charged in the US over emissions scandal | News | DW | 18.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dieselgate: Four Audi managers charged in the US over emissions scandal

Four German managers at carmaker Audi were the latest to be charged in the United States as part of a diesel emissions cheating scandal. The company has already paid an €800 million fine as part of a case in Germany.

An Audi store (Getty Images/S. Olson)

A US grand jury in Detroit has indicted four Audi engineering managers from Germany on allegations of conspiracy, wire fraud and violations of the Clean Air Act.

The indictment alleges the four men took part in nearly a decade-long conspiracy to deceive the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by cheating on emissions tests for 3-liter diesel engines. Audi tests showed emissions were up to 22 times higher than the allowed US limit, the indictment added.

Read more: Why veering Germans away from cars is tough

The indictment said the employees realized there was not enough room in the vehicles to meet VW design standards for a large trunk and high-end sound system while still holding a big tank for fluid to treat diesel emissions, which led the four to design software to cheat on the emissions tests so they could get by with a smaller tank for the fluid.

None of the men are in custody, and they are believed to be in Germany, a US Justice Department spokesman said.

Audi is a luxury brand owned by German automaker Volkswagen. VW pleaded guilty in 2016 to criminal charges in the scandal and will pay more than $30 billion (€26.3 billion) in penalties and settlement costs.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


13 charged

VW announced in October that Audi had agreed to pay an €800 million ($927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors to close a diesel emissions cheating investigation.

The indictment is the latest event in the widening VW diesel emissions cheating scandal, in which VW used defeat device software on about 600,000 vehicles to turn pollution controls on during tests and turn them off while on the road.

Read more: Test case against Volkswagen opens — why it matters

The four indictments bring the total number of VW employees charged in the scandal to 13.

Two have pleaded guilty and are serving jail time, while six others, including former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn, remain in Germany.

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

VW Dieselgate damages case

law/sms (AP, dpa, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Why veering Germans away from cars is tough

To combat air pollution, a number of German cities are trying to encourage citizens take public transportation. But convincing Germans to give up using their cars in favor of buses and trams has proved to be difficult. (21.12.2018)  

No evidence of cheating in VW's petrol cars, says ministry

The ministry said there is no new information in a Bild newspaper report on VW cheating emissions tests for petrol cars. Volkswagen has admitted cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles. (02.09.2018)  

VW ordered to pay €1 billion fine for Dieselgate in Germany

Public prosecutors have ordered the auto giant to pay for falsifying their vehicles' emissions test results. VW has said it "accepts responsibility" and will pay the fine without contesting it. (13.06.2018)  

Test case against Volkswagen opens — why it matters

The first major court case against Volkswagen in Germany over its cheating in emissions tests involving millions of diesel cars begins Monday. It will examine whether the auto giant should have informed investors sooner. (07.09.2018)  

Audi pays hefty fine over emissions cheating

German prosecutors have announced a fine against German carmaker Audi for cheating emissions tests. The €800 million penalty came after "deviations from regulatory requirements" at the Volkswagen subsidiary. (16.10.2018)  

Porsche to pay fine over involvement in pollution scam

Volkswagen brand Porsche has been ordered by a regional German court to pay €47 million in damages for its role in the VW Group's emission-cheating scandal. Executives look likely to appeal the verdict. (24.10.2018)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

VW Dieselgate damages case  

Related content

USA Detroit Auto Show Herbert Diess

In Detroit, carmaker Volkswagen opens arms wide to US 15.01.2019

The North American International Auto Show is still the biggest and premier auto show in North America. But, this year, only one German carmaker bothered to show up. Maya Shwayder reports from Detroit.

USA, Automesse in Detroit: Herbert Diess vor der Animation eines ID Buzz

Volkswagen to invest $800 million to build new electric vehicle in US 15.01.2019

VW is to build a new electric vehicle at its plant in the US city of Chattanooga, expecting to sell a million of them by 2025. The German giant is also moving closer to announcing its partnership with Ford.

Deutschland VW-Elektroautos

Volkswagen finds 'anomalies' in diesel software update 23.12.2018

German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 