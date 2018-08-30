 No evidence of cheating in VW′s petrol cars, says ministry | News | DW | 02.09.2018

News

No evidence of cheating in VW's petrol cars, says ministry

The ministry said there is no new information in a Bild newspaper report on VW cheating emissions tests for petrol cars. Volkswagen has admitted cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

The Volkswagen logo (picture alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

The German Transport Ministry on Sunday said there was no evidence Volkswagen manipulated emissions tests for its petrol cars.

The ministry dismissed a Bild newspaper report that cited witnesses accusing Volkswagen Group brands of manipulating emissions tests for petrol vehicles.

Read more: Dieselgate — will class-action lawsuits come to Germans' rescue?

The witnesses said experts from VW had admitted at a crisis meeting in 2015 that automatic transmission mechanisms in three VW brands had switching programs that were only active during the testing phase and could therefore influence emissions values, Bild reported.

In a statement to news agency Reuters, the Transport Ministry said that Bild's report was related to allegations that the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) had already examined.

Read more: What the emissions scandal means for the environment

There had been no indication so far of any fraud concerning VW petrol-fuelled cars, the statement said.

Earlier, a spokesman for Volkswagen — the parent company of Audi and Porsche — said VW would not comment on an ongoing investigation, but said the company had recently held intensive talks with the KBA.

"There are no new circumstances here," he said.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was Sept. 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But It wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann / cjc


A history of cheating

In Europe, vehicles are taxed according to the level of CO2 emissions they produce.

In 2015, VW admitted that around 36,000 petrol-fuelled cars were also being tested for excessive emissions.

The cars were checked by a neutral body under supervision by the regulator and found minimal deviation from requirements. The automaker was not required to make any technical changes to those vehicles.

Read more: Does the world still love German cars?

The emissions scandal has cost the carmaker €27 billion ($31.3 billion) in penalties and fines for systematic manipulation of diesel-powered cars to mask excessive pollution levels.

Regulators in the United States blew the whistle on intentional emissions cheating on September 18, 2015, when it was revealed that the carmaker had developed an engine that failed to conform to pollution standards.

VW used software to detect when a car was undergoing a regulatory emissions measurement test, and throttled back the engines during the test cycle, which hid excessive pollution.

law/rc (dpa, Reuters)

