 US compliance auditor wants ′greater transparency′ at VW | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

US compliance auditor wants 'greater transparency' at VW

In his first full-year report on Volkswagen's endeavors to clean up its emissions-cheating mess, a US compliance auditor has urged more transparency. He said he did not get all the documents he wanted to see.

Exhaust pipes, VW logo on high-rise building (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Volkswagen's external compliance monitor Larry Thompson said Monday he disagreed with some of German carmaker Volkswagen's boardroom use of privacy and attorney client privilege rights to withhold information about the company's large-scale global emissions-cheating scandal affecting 11 million cars worldwide.

VW was ordered by the United States Department of Justice to deliver three annual reports examining the cause of pollution violations to Larry Thompson, a former deputy US attorney general.

Thompson was installed as an independent compliance auditor (ICA) after US authorities blew the whistle on Volkswagen's excessive diesel pollution on September 18, 2015.

Culprits need to go

"With respect to the VW defendants' assertions of privilege and work product, the ICA has disagreed with some of the VW defendants' assertions," Thompson said in his interim assessment.

"The VW defendants have promised further improvements in their provision of information and increased the frequency of discussions with the ICA regarding this topic," he added.

Thompson was tasked with monitoring VW's process of cleaning up its emissions-cheating mess and enacting reforms with a view to avoiding a repeat of such a scandal. He's expected to deliver two more full-year reports.

The auditor had only recently criticized the carmaker for not replacing enough people in the wake of Dieselgate. The management has announced, though, that more heads will have to roll to get rid of staff involved in the rigging of emissions tests.

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

US prosecutors charge ex-VW boss in Dieselgate scandal

hg/ap (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Does the world still love German cars?

If you live in Germany, you might occasionally get the impression that the car industry in the country is embattled and under siege. Yet more German cars sell around the world than from any other country. Why? (21.06.2018)  

Volkswagen loses bid to block investigators

German carmaker Volkswagen has lost a legal challenge to prevent prosecutors from examining unpublished documents about its pollution scandal. The files in question had been seized from a US law firm. (06.07.2018)  

Opinion: Toxic politics leaves Dieselgate fuming

A summit that took place in Berlin at the height of the so-called diesel crisis in 2017 appeared to herald the start of resolving the toxic issues at hand. But a year down the road, the can is still being kicked. (02.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US prosecutors charge ex-VW boss in Dieselgate scandal  

Related content

Symbolbild VW Dieselgate

Volkswagen loses bid to block investigators 06.07.2018

German carmaker Volkswagen has lost a legal challenge to prevent prosecutors from examining unpublished documents about its pollution scandal. The files in question had been seized from a US law firm.

Qualmender Autoauspuff

Opel reported to have manipulated diesel car exhaust emissions 14.07.2018

According to a media report, automaker Opel is being investigated for manipulating vehicle emissions on about 60,000 cars worldwide. It is the first time the company has been named since Dieselgate broke in 2015.

Rupert Stadler

Dieselgate scandal: Audi boss Rupert Stadler comes under investigation 11.06.2018

German authorities have raided Rupert Stadler's home as part of an investigation into his involvement in Dieselgate. He has denied any involvement in the emissions cheating scandal.

Advertisement
BMW logo (picture alliance/dpa/A. Heinl)

Boom in eastern Hungary

German carmaker BMW is soon to build a new plant in Hungary despite the president's anti-EU comments. 