Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German carmaker Volkswagen has admitted to rigging millions of diesel vehicles worldwide in a bid to thwart emissions tests in the US and elsewhere.
Wolfsburg-based auto maker VW is facing a hard time to improve its image following its large-scale pollution scandal. The company braces for huge litigation and compensation costs. This page collates recent DW content on the subject.
A German court has ruled that Winterkorn must stand trial on a second set of "dieselgate" charges. Earlier this month the former VW CEO and four others were charged over their alleged roles in the emissions scandal.
Three former board members at German car manufacturer Audi, along with a retired manager have been charged with fraud, criminal advertising and indirect false certification for their part of the "dieselgate" scandal.