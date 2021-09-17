Visit the new DW website

Dieselgate

German carmaker Volkswagen has admitted to rigging millions of diesel vehicles worldwide in a bid to thwart emissions tests in the US and elsewhere.

Wolfsburg-based auto maker VW is facing a hard time to improve its image following its large-scale pollution scandal. The company braces for huge litigation and compensation costs. This page collates recent DW content on the subject.

30.09.2019, Niedersachsen, Braunschweig: Aktenordner stehen vor Beginn der mündlichen Verhandlung zur Musterfeststellungsklage des Bundesverbands der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände gegen VW in der Stadthalle. Gut vier Jahre nach dem Auffliegen des Dieselskandals beginnt der Prozess zwischen klagenden Kunden und dem Volkswagen-Konzern. Dabei wird das neue Instrument der Musterfeststellungsklage angewandt, in diesem Fall ziehen Verbraucherschützer stellvertretend für einzelne Betroffene vor Gericht. Rund 430 000 Autokäufer schlossen sich der Klage an. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

VW Dieselgate trial starts without main defendant 17.09.2021

Four former Volkswagen managers are on trial for organized commercial fraud relating to the company's emmission scandal. Ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn's trial has been split from the proceedings for health reasons.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 16.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign - Salvadorians take to the streets - 'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 16.09.2021

'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany - Nikola and Iveco produce 'zero emissions' truck - Nigerians fight for pollution compensation

DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 16.09.2021

Dieselgate Trial - Evergrande Collapse - Nikola back on the road again with real trucks
ARCHIV - Ein Auspuff eines Volkswagen auf einem Mitarbeiterparkplatz, fotografiert am 11.05.2016 mit dem Verwaltungshochhaus vom VW Werk in Wolfsburg (Niedersachsen). Am 29.06.2017 wird vor dem Landgericht Braunschweig die Klage eines VW-Käufers auf Rücknahme seines Autos gegen den Autobauer verhandelt. (zu dpa vom 29.06.2017) Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German Dieselgate trial begins without ex-VW boss Martin Winterkorn 16.09.2021

A time-consuming investigation and the pandemic held up court proceedings against those deemed responsible for the VW emissions scandal. But while four VW executives stand trial, their ex-boss is still dodging justice.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 16.09.2021

Dieselgate Trial - European energy prices skyrocket amid gas crunch - Nikola back on the road again with real trucks
Das VW Logo ist in der Front eines neuen ID.3 zu sehen. (zu dpa Gericht soll klären: Verlangte Prevent-Firma Wucherpreise von VW?) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dieselgate: Dutch court backs compensation for Volkswagen drivers 14.07.2021

Owners of VW cars in the Netherlands will be entitled to compensation of between €1,500 and €3,000 over the diesel emissions scandal, an Amsterdam court ruled.
Der Abdruck eines Mercedes-Sterns aufgenommen am 25.07.2017 an einem Mercedes auf einem Schrottplatz in Betzigau (Bayern). Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Dieselgate: Mercedes drivers sue Daimler in Germany 07.07.2021

A consumer protection group in Germany has filed a class-action suit against Mercedes-makers Daimler to clarify if damages tied to the diesel emissions scandal must be paid.

DW Business - Europe & America 09.06.2021

US Senate approves $250 billion tech bill - VW settles Dieselgate claims with former top execs - Paris reopens restaurants to indoor diners

German carmaker Volkswagen is electrifying America 23.03.2021

VW wants to invest massively in the e-mobility infrastructure in the US, planning to build 800 charging stations alone this year. With the decision it wants to override the dark cloud left from the Dieselgate scandal.
30.09.2020, Bayern, München: Der unter anderem wegen Betrugs angeklagte langjährige Audi-Chef Rupert Stadler steht vor dem Landgericht München. Fünf Jahre nach Aufdeckung des VW-Dieselskandals beginnt jetzt der erste deutsche Strafprozess in dieser Sache. Mit dem ehemaligen Vorstandsvorsitzenden der Audi AG Stadler und dem früheren Porsche-Vorstand Hatz sind auch zwei einst leitende Audi-Ingenieure angeklagt. Der Prozess findet wegen Corona unter erschwerten Bedingungen in einem großen Saal in der Justizvollzugsanstalt München-Stadelheim statt. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa-Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: First CEO faces trial over 'dieselgate' scandal 30.09.2020

Revelations that engineers for German car giant Volkswagen and its subsidiaries used technology to cheat emission regulations shook the industry. Five years on, those at the helm during the scandal are standing trial.
ARCHIV - 19.01.2017, Berlin: Martin Winterkorn, ehemaliger Vorstandsvorsitzender von Volkswagen, kommt als Zeuge zur Sitzung des Abgas-Untersuchungsausschusses des Deutschen Bundestages. Knapp fünf Jahre nach dem Auffliegen der Abgasaffäre bei Volkswagen hat das Braunschweiger Landgericht die Betrugsanklage gegen Ex-Konzernchef Martin Winterkorn zugelassen. Dies teilte die zuständige Kammer am Mittwoch mit. (zu dpa Anklage zugelassen «Betrugsprozess gegen Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn kommt») Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Dieselgate: Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn charged with market manipulation 24.09.2020

A German court has ruled that Winterkorn must stand trial on a second set of "dieselgate" charges. Earlier this month the former VW CEO and four others were charged over their alleged roles in the emissions scandal.

ARCHIV - Der Auspuff eines VW Tiguan ist am 25.09.2015 vor dem Volkswagen Werk in Wolfsburg (Niedersachsen) zu sehen. Das neueste Kapitel des «Dieselgate»-Skandals von Volkswagen enthält Szenen, die kaum zu glauben sind. Zehn zu Versuchsobjekten degradierte Affen kauern in einem Testlabor im Wüstenstaat New Mexico und atmen stundenlang Abgase eines VW-Beetles ein, während ihnen zur Beruhigung Zeichentrickfilme gezeigt werden. (zu dpa Affen im VW-Abgastest: «Clean Diesel»-Kampagne mit Tierversuchen vom 27.01.2018) Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn to stand dieselgate trial 09.09.2020

The former Volkswagen chief and four others must stand trial over fraud charges for their alleged role in the scandal that has already cost the carmaker more than €30 billion in fines. Winterkorn denies any wrongdoing.
ARCHIV - 07.01.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Ein Mercedes-Stern dreht sich auf dem Daimler-Werk in Untertürkheim. Die weltweiten Rückrufe und Verfahren im Zusammenhang mit dem Dieselskandal kosten den Autobauer Daimler für 2019 nochmals bis zu 1,5 Milliarden Euro zusätzlich. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Daimler to pay $2 billion to settle US diesel emissions from Mercedes cars 13.08.2020

Daimler has reached settlements in the United States totaling $2.2 billion (€1.86 billion) The carmaker faced civil and environmental claims over emissions cheating software in its diesel vehicles.
The logo of German carmaker Audi is pictured on new Audi cars on the sidelines of the Audi AG annual general meeting in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 9, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany charges four ex-Audi executives with fraud over 'dieselgate' scandal 06.08.2020

Three former board members at German car manufacturer Audi, along with a retired manager have been charged with fraud, criminal advertising and indirect false certification for their part of the "dieselgate" scandal.
Ein Dieselmotor eines VW Golf 2.0 TDI (Baujahr 2012), fotografiert am 21.09.2015 in Frankfurt (Oder) (Brandenburg) (Aufnahme mit Zoomeffekt). Im Skandal um manipulierte Abgastests muss VW die Notbremse ziehen. Vorerst wird der Verkauf von Diesel-Autos mit Vierzylinder-Motoren in den USA gestoppt. Ein Sprecher des Konzerns bestätigte heute entsprechende Medienberichte. Betroffen seien Modelle von VW und Audi. Die Wolfsburger hatten gestern eingeräumt, dass Abgaswerte von Diesel-Autos in den USA für Fahrzeugtests manipuliert worden waren. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa

Opinion: A big defeat for Volkswagen 25.05.2020

Germany's highest civil court has sided with customers in the VW "dieselgate" scandal. The decision is a victory for consumer protection and a wake-up call for companies that cheat, says DW's Henrik Böhme.
