Dagmar Zindel | Daniel Winter

09/03/2024 September 3, 2024

The former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn has gone on trial in the German city of Braunschweig, nine years after the so-called 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal. Winterkorn is accused of perjury, market manipulation, and fraud. Volkswagen admitted in 2019 that its software cheated emissions tests.