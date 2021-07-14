Visit the new DW website

Audi

Audi is a German luxury carmaker based in Ingolstadt. It's one of Volkswagen's 12 brands and as such was involved in VW's emissions cheating scandal, with defeat devices built into some of Audi's diesel cars.

The auto maker has teamed up with BMW and Mercedes-Benz to buy digital map maker HERE from Nokia to create a platform where smart cars can share data on road and traffic conditions. This page collates recent DW content on the company.

Das VW Logo ist in der Front eines neuen ID.3 zu sehen. (zu dpa Gericht soll klären: Verlangte Prevent-Firma Wucherpreise von VW?) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dieselgate: Dutch court backs compensation for Volkswagen drivers 14.07.2021

Owners of VW cars in the Netherlands will be entitled to compensation of between €1,500 and €3,000 over the diesel emissions scandal, an Amsterdam court ruled.

EU antitrust watchdog fines Germany carmakers 08.07.2021

The EU has levied €875 million in fines against Germany's biggest carmakers for colluding to curb the use of emission technology. It's the latest black eye for the German auto industry in its emissions scandal.
ARCHIV - Martin Winterkorn, ehemaliger Vorstandsvorsitzender von Volkswagen, verlässt am 19.01.2017 nach seiner Aussage als Zeuge zur Sitzung des Abgas-Untersuchungsausschusses den Deutschen Bundestages in Berlin. (zu dpa «Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Winterkorn wegen Betrugsverdachts» vom 27.01.2017) Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Former VW boss facing charges in Berlin over false testimony 09.06.2021

Prosecutors in Berlin have brought charges against former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn, accusing him of giving false testimony to the German parliament about his knowledge of the carmaker's emissions scandal.

ARCHIV - 19.01.2017, Berlin: Martin Winterkorn, ehemaliger Vorstandsvorsitzender von Volkswagen, kommt als Zeuge zur Sitzung des Abgas-Untersuchungsausschusses des Deutschen Bundestages. Knapp fünf Jahre nach dem Auffliegen der Abgasaffäre bei Volkswagen hat das Braunschweiger Landgericht die Betrugsanklage gegen Ex-Konzernchef Martin Winterkorn zugelassen. Dies teilte die zuständige Kammer am Mittwoch mit. (zu dpa Anklage zugelassen «Betrugsprozess gegen Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn kommt») Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen claims damages from ex-CEOs over 'dieselgate' scandal 26.03.2021

The auto group says past executives breached their "duty of care." Both ex-Volkswagen and Audi CEOs, Martin Winterkorn and Rupert Stadler, have rejected the accusations.
The logo of German carmaker Audi is pictured on new Audi cars on the sidelines of the Audi AG annual general meeting in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 9, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

German court rules Audi not liable in VW emissions scandal — for now 08.03.2021

Carmaker Audi will not need to pay compensation to car owners for the time being. However, this could change if proof emerges that the executives were aware that the parent company was tampering with emissions values.
Hauptmarkt und Dom Zwickau | Verwendung weltweit

Germany from A to Z: Zwickau 09.11.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we'll introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time Z leads us to the last city we'll be presenting in this series: Zwickau in the state of Saxony.

The logo of German carmaker Audi is pictured on new Audi cars on the sidelines of the Audi AG annual general meeting in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 9, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany charges four ex-Audi executives with fraud over 'dieselgate' scandal 06.08.2020

Three former board members at German car manufacturer Audi, along with a retired manager have been charged with fraud, criminal advertising and indirect false certification for their part of the "dieselgate" scandal.
29.03.2020 *** FILE PHOTO: Employees leave the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/File Photo

Volkswagen, Audi ordered to keep Mexican factories shut 13.06.2020

Coronavirus concerns have prompted the state of Puebla to tell Volkswagen to keep its plants closed for the time being. The pandemic has created huge problems for carmakers, hurting demand and supply chains.
ARCHIV - 20.05.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Mitarbeiter im BMW-Werk Leipzig arbeiten in der Montage des i8. Der Plug-in-Hybrid-Sportwagen wird seit 2013 im Leipziger Werk von BMW gebaut. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Merkel, car industry heads hold coronavirus video conference 05.05.2020

With Germany's carmakers battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the industry chiefs discussed state subsidies with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The key question of state-provided bonuses for car buyers remain unanswered.
FILE- In this March 24, 2018, file photo, part of the assembly line at German car producer Audi plant in Ingolstadt, Germany. The Ingolstadt-based automaker said Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019, that it expected to add 2,000 new positions while Volkswagen subsidiary Audi says it is cutting 9,500 jobs in Germany through 2025.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) |

German carmaker Audi to slash 9,500 jobs by 2025 26.11.2019

Audi has announced it will cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 to make itself more "lean and sustainable," saving €6 billion ($6.6 billion) in costs. Audi will also create 2,000 new jobs, bringing the total number lost to 7,500.
ARCHIV - Das damalige Audi-Vorstandsmitglied (Technische Entwicklung) Ferdinand Piech neben einem Audi (Archivfoto aus dem Jahr 1982). Foto: AUDI NSU Auto Union AG (Nur s/w) dpa (zu dpa: Abtritt eines Übervaters - Ferdinand Piëch verlässt Volkswagen vom 25.04.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A career in cars — Ferdinand Piech 27.08.2019

For decades, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson was a leading light in Germany's car industry. Without Ferdinand Piech, there'd be no Porsche 917, no Audi quattro, no Bugatti Veyron, and possibly no VW as we know it.

Former Audi boss Stadler charged over Dieselgate 31.07.2019

The fallout from Germany's Dieselgate scandal goes on. Now, former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been formally charged. It is claimed he knowingly allowed vehicles fitted with illegal devices to be sold in the US and Europe.
Rupert Stadler, CEO of German car maker Audi, waits prior to the Audi AG general meeting in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 9, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Ex-Audi boss charged with fraud over 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal 31.07.2019

Rupert Stadler, who ran Audi until 2018, was arrested last year for his involvement in the "Dieselgate" scandal. Prosecutors allege Stadler allowed the sale of vehicles after he was made aware of emissions cheating.

Die neue Halbleiterfabrik von Bosch in Reutlingen (undatiertes Handout). Mit der größten Investition in der Unternehmensgeschichte will sich der Automobilzulieferer Bosch Anteile am wachsenden Markt für Auto-Elektronik sichern. An diesem Donnerstag (18.03.2010) öffnet in Reutlingen die 600 Millionen Euro teure Halbleiterfabrik. In der letzten Ausbaustufe sollen dort von 2016 an rund 800 Mitarbeiter jeden Tag bis zu eine Million Mikrochips herstellen. Foto: Marius Becker dpa/lhe (zu lsw 7214 vom 16.03.2010) | Verwendung weltweit

Bosch pays 90-million-euro fine over diesel scandal 23.05.2019

The penalty may be significantly less than the ones handed out to Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, but auto parts supplier Bosch has become the latest big-name casualty of the "Dieselgate" scandal.

Audi workers celebrate victory in Hungary 11.03.2019

Hungary's unions are seeing a surge in membership It follows a string of successes winning wage hikes with strikes, and mobilising 40,000 to protest retrogressive labor laws.

Audi CEO to speed up electromobility drive 05.03.2019

Using an old Chinese saying that once the goal is clear there will be a path to achieve it, Audi Chief Executive Bram Schot told DW the German premium carmaker would boost its electric car fleet for future profits.
