Audi is a German luxury carmaker based in Ingolstadt. It's one of Volkswagen's 12 brands and as such was involved in VW's emissions cheating scandal, with defeat devices built into some of Audi's diesel cars.

The auto maker has teamed up with BMW and Mercedes-Benz to buy digital map maker HERE from Nokia to create a platform where smart cars can share data on road and traffic conditions. This page collates recent DW content on the company.