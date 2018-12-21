 Berlin′s LGBTQI refugee home: Where embittered victims become perpetrators | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 22.12.2018

Germany

Berlin's LGBTQI refugee home: Where embittered victims become perpetrators

Many of the residents in Germany's largest LGBTQI home have fled homophobic violence and discrimination in the former Soviet Union. Why do some inflict violence upon each other, although they're sharing a common fate?

A room in Berlin's home for LGBTQI refugees (DW/D. Vachedin)

"Proud to be an LGBTQI immigrant": Inside Berlin's home for LGBTQI refugees

Until she was 30 years old, Veronika — her passport still carries a male first name — lived in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson. She then began to receive hormonal sex change treatment in Mykolaiv, located on the Black Sea coast. In 2017, she set out for Germany. At this point, the requirement to carry a visa was no longer in place. On a whim, she got off the bus in Berlin. She was accommodated in a residential home for LGBTQI refugees, where she's living to this day. At the end of October, Veronika was beaten up by other residents there. As a result, her friends in the refugee home set up an anti-discrimination action group.

Read more: Germany largely tolerant of queer neighbors, but not Muslim ones

What's going on?

The LGBTQI refugee home in Berlin houses 125 people. With the exception of a few private initiatives, the home is the only institution of its kind in Germany. It was established in 2016 in order to protect LGBTQI refugees from violence — including attacks from other migrant groups. According to the home's management, about one third of the occupants are Russian speakers who have fled homophobia and discrimination at home in countries of the former Soviet Union. In the residential home, this group is the most conflict-prone.

A resident in Berlin's home for LGBTQI refugees (DW/D. Vachedin)

Alik, one of the LGBTQI home's residents, says not enough is being done to help queer refugees cope with the difficult lives they face even where they should be safe

Alik, one of the home's residents, doesn't consider themself a man and generally rejects binary sexual identities. In Alik's view, many of the home's occupants are prejudiced. While transphobia (an aversion to people whose sexual identities are not unambiguous), racism, misogyny and hostility towards handicapped people are prevalent in society as a whole, Alik laments the fact that those prejudices exist even among the home's LGBTQI residents. Their experiences of persecution in their native countries did not always lead to solidarity and compassion among the group — occasionally, they brought about the exact opposite, Alik says, with a few turning from victim to perpetrator in the Berlin home.

Read more: Germany adds 'diverse' as a gender to birth register

Euphoria faded away

Lev, another resident here, remembers the euphoric state of mind he was engulfed in when he left his country for the first time: "You get food. Wow! You get a bed of your own. Wow! But it's then that the status problems begin. And when you experience hostility towards migrants for the first time, you feel helpless," he says.

Authorities often take years to deal with LGBTQI refugee cases. Usually, the initial decision on an application for asylum is negative, which in most cases is appealed by the applicant. Months go by until those affected receive a legal status. If they are rejected, they are deported by police directly from their respective shelters. According to the occupants of the residential home, all of this has a negative effect on people's minds. "Of course we are sensitive. This is a special home for people in need of special protection. I have a thick skin, but Veronika was almost driven to suicide," Alik says.  

Read more: 'Conversion therapy' wreaks havoc, trauma on teens

More efforts toward a solution needed

The residential home's manager, Antje Sanogo, confirmed there were cases of violence in her institution. According to her, however, it was no different from other refugee shelters with respect to status and funding. The problems, she noted, were the same as any other shelter experiences, with a lack of space and privacy resulting in stress and conflicts. "Differing interests clash with one another. You have to share a room with complete strangers," the manager says. This could be solved by refugees leaving residential homes as quickly as possible and getting them accommodated in apartments. "This, however, is complicated as well, because finding vacant apartments in Berlin is very difficult," Sanogo said. The long administrative wait for an answer in refugee cases just adds to the difficulty.

Read more: Berlin Pride is more politics than party

The management's reaction suggests that it regards the beating of Veronika as an internal run-of-the-mill conflict caused by objective factors such as lack of space and difficult living conditions. The anti-discrimination action group established by Veronika's friends, however, believes that Veronika became a victim of transphobia and intolerance. Repression against people who are even more vulnerable than most has become a problem in many refugee shelters, they say, and eventually it must to be addressed somehow. The group has made concrete suggestions for steps that could go a long way toward easing the tensions and helping people gain awareness: "At least once per week, they should organize a non-violent communication class," says Alik.

  • Bernd Gaiser, founder of Christopher Street Day (picture-alliance/TSP/M. Wolff )

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Groundbreaker

    Bernd Gaiser, a longtime rights activist, founded Berlin Pride in 1979. Gaiser told Die Zeit newspaper in 2018 that his community realized, "that only when we, as gay men and lesbians, go out in public and confront society ... can we force them to change their attitudes towards us." About 500 people attended that first celebration.

  • Two men dressed up in front of Brandenburg Gate

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Fight for your rights

    Each year, Berlin Pride has a different theme decided upon by a public forum. In 1998, for the first time, the party got political. "We demand equal rights," was the theme. Same-sex couples were not even allowed legally recognized civil partnerships in Germany until 2001.

  • Berlin celebrates Christopher Street Day

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Christopher Street Day

    In many German cities, Pride is also known as Christopher Street Day or CSD. Christopher Street is the New York location of the Stonewall Inn. In the early hours of July 28, 1969, police led a brutal raid inside the famous gay bar. The ensuing violent demonstrations of gay and lesbian New Yorkers against the excessive force used by police became known as the Stonewall Riots.

  • Wolfgang Thierse attends Christoper Street Day in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Mainstream support

    In February 2001, same-sex couples were granted legal civil unions, largely due to the efforts of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who were in power at the time and able to pass the law over the protests of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU). SPD Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse (left) attended Berlin Pride that year in a sign of solidarity.

  • Brandenburg state Police Commissioner Marco Klingberg and others march (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Activists in all forms

    In 2014, as the fight to legalize gay marriage was heating up, Brandenburg state Police Commissioner risked disciplinary action by marching in the Pride Parade in his uniform without permission. Over the years, CSD Berlin has become of the biggest pride celebrations in the world.

  • Revellers march along Straße des 17. Juni

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Marriage legalization

    The 2017 parade would be the last before gay marriage was legalized in Germany, which came in October of that year after Chancellor Angela Merkel manuevered a way to let it happen without herself having to promote it and alienate her more conservative voter base. However, the LGBT community in Germany still faces regular discrimination, such as in adoption law.

  • Miss CSD 2018 greets her adoring fans

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Miss CSD

    From 500 attendants in 1979, Berlin Pride now averages about 500,000 participants a year. The celebration is no longer just for the LGBT community, but for allies as well.

  • A costumed reveller holds a sign asking people to avoid plastic waste

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Always political

    Pride is often political, and the causes championed each year at Christopher Street Day are not only LGBT rights but human rights and problems that affect all people. Here, a participant holds up an environmental awareness sign: "Avoid plastic waste!"

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


