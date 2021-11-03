Visit the new DW website

Diversity

In recent years, broader attention has been paid to the concept of diversity, or acknowledging that societies are composed of different cultures and people of varying orientations, appearances and abilities. Advocates of embracing diversity understand the world as complex and multicultural and see value in the exchange of individuals who contribute unique sets of experiences to societies.

PK zum neuen Brandgutachten zum Tod von Oury Jalloh in 2005, Dessau, Sachsen-Anhalt.

Oury Jalloh death: German prosecutors accused of obstructing justice 03.11.2021

A new reconstruction of the 2005 burning death of Oury Jalloh in a police cell has again underlined flaws in the official explanation. The Sierra Leonean man's family believe original investigators obstructed justice.
Autismus in Europa - Zentrums für Soziale Rehabilitation und Integration mit Priorität für das autistische Spektrum, Sofia, Bulgarien 2. v.l. Antonio Petkow; 3. v.l. Tswetelina Georgiewa; 4. v.l. Ani Andonowa

People on autism spectrum in Bulgaria seek understanding 02.11.2021

People on the autism spectrum often face discrimination and other challenges in everyday life. In Bulgaria, activists are working to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Andrea Petkovic of Germany plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Germany's Andrea Petkovic: Sexism far from dead in tennis 02.11.2021

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic has praised Billie Jean King as a pioneer of gender equality in sports. However, at the same time she warned that "latent sexism" is still very much alive in professional tennis.
Handout photo - Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday July 18, 2021 to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called embarrassing. Photo by Norwegian Handball Federation via ABACAPRESS.COM

Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal 01.11.2021

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
Bildnummer: 58283630 Datum: 18.07.2012 Copyright: imago/wolterfoto DEUTSCHLAND, BONN, 18.07.2012 Feature Frauen im Beruf JW81090273 xmk x0x 2012 quer Feature Symbolbild Symbolaufnahme Symbolfoto Symbol Symbole Frau Frauen Mann M�nner Beruf Berufsleben Manager Managerin Managerinnen Seminar Meeting Gesch�ftsleute Gesch�ftsfrau Quote Frauenquote Karriere Geschlecht Business Geschlechter Karriereleiter Gleichberechtigung Emanzipation Geschlechterkampf Arbeitsplatz Businessfrau F�hrungskraft Personal HR Existenzgr�nder Existenzgr�ndung Existenzgr�nderin Unternehmerin Job Jobs Kraft Power Frauenpower Frauen-Power Haare Frisur Zopf 58283630 Date 18 07 2012 Copyright Imago wolterfoto Germany Bonn 18 07 2012 Feature Women in Occupation xmk x0x 2012 horizontal Feature Symbol image Icon Recording Symbolic image symbol Symbols Woman Women Man Men Occupation Professional life Manager Manager Managers Seminar Meeting Business people Business woman QUOTE Women Career Gender Business Sexes Career ladder Equality Emancipation War between the sexes Work Business woman Managers Staff HR Start-ups Setting up a business Founder existence Businesswoman Job Jobs Power Power Women\u0026#39;s Power Women Power Hair Hairdo Plait

EU is 'three generations' away from gender equality — report 28.10.2021

A report on gender equality in the EU has shown a dismal rate of improvement in recent years. At the current rate, gender parity is still a long way off.
Several hundred people gathered at the Royal Castle Square on 27 October, 2021 to protest against a law proposal that would ban equality marches. The bill, introduced by conservative, anti-abortion activist Kaja Godek has critics fearing that a law will be passed fully banning gay pride marches, known as equality marches in Poland. Poland has been named as the worst country for LGBT people to live in the EU with several regions having declared themselves 'free of LGBT ideology'. The anti-LGBT climate in the country has seen many LGBT people seek refuge in neighboring countries. (Photo by Jaap Arriens / Sipa USA) (Photo by STR/NurPhoto)

Poland: Parliament debates bill banning LGBTQ pride parades 28.10.2021

Poland's parliament is set to vote on a law banning Pride parades and other public gestures in support of LGBTQ rights on Friday, a day after an emotional debate on the issue.
02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
Portrait of executive businesswoman presenting his idea to his colleagues at meeting. Teamwork.

More women have joined Germany's executive boards — but not many 27.10.2021

The number of women on the executive boards of Germany's publicly traded companies is slowly going up. But when it comes to gender parity, Germany still lags far behind other developed countries.

20.10.2021 «Respekt! Kein Platz für Rassismus» hängt am ersten Tag für Fachbesucher auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 an einem Stand. Im Hintergrund ist der Stand des Jungeuropa-Verlages zu sehen. Aufgrund der Teilnahme des neurechten Verlags haben einige Autorinnen ihren Besuch bei der Buchmesse abgesagt. Nach der pandemiebedingten Pause 2020 darf die Frankfurter Buchmesse in diesem Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden.

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
09.09.2021 , Duisburg , Diskussionsrunde mit den Bundestagskandidaten Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD und Lamya Kaddor Grüne in der Redaktion der Rheinischen Post in Duisburg an der Königstraße 51. Bärbel Bas *** 09 09 2021 , Duisburg , Discussion with the candidates for the Bundestag Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD and Lamya Kaddor Greens in the editorial office of the Rheinische Post in Duisburg at Königstraße 51 Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality 20.10.2021

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

Germany: Antisemitism is 'daily reality,' says musician Gil Ofarim 18.10.2021

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany. Media have cast doubt on part of his account, but he said that does not detract from the gravity of the case.
IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE (HK-FR 2000) MAGGIE CHEUNG Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) © picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive

Hong Kong cinema: more than just kung fu and thrillers 18.10.2021

Censorship is threatening the Hong Kong film scene more than ever. Yet the industry has long been a global inspiration with its diversity and creativity.
26.9.2021, Jerewan, Armenien, FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon military cemetery to commemorate Armenian service members killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh on the eve of the first anniversary of conflict escalation in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo

Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case 14.10.2021

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse the other of violating an international anti-discrimination convention in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The conflict left thousands dead, and tensions continue.
Comic Buch | Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. Jon Kent Finds His Identity. DC Comics 2021 DÜRFEN IM RAHMEN DES ZITIERRECHTS VERWENDET WERDEN

Superman's bisexuality 'not a gimmick,' writer says 12.10.2021

Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, kisses reporter Jay Nakamura in an upcoming issue of the comic book "Superman: Son of Kal-El." This has garnered some attention.
