Discrimination is treatment or consideration of a person based on a category to which the person is perceived to belong. These include age, race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, disability and ethnicity.

The United Nations have produced documents addressing discrimination. These include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in1948, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Parties to the conventions are required to promote, protect, and ensure that all individuals enjoy full equality under the law.