Discrimination

Discrimination is treatment or consideration of a person based on a category to which the person is perceived to belong. These include age, race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, disability and ethnicity.

The United Nations have produced documents addressing discrimination. These include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in1948, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Parties to the conventions are required to promote, protect, and ensure that all individuals enjoy full equality under the law. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content refering to discrimination.

Autismus in Europa - Zentrums für Soziale Rehabilitation und Integration mit Priorität für das autistische Spektrum, Sofia, Bulgarien 2. v.l. Antonio Petkow; 3. v.l. Tswetelina Georgiewa; 4. v.l. Ani Andonowa

People on autism spectrum in Bulgaria seek understanding 02.11.2021

People on the autism spectrum often face discrimination and other challenges in everyday life. In Bulgaria, activists are working to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

Germany: Antisemitism is 'daily reality,' says musician Gil Ofarim 18.10.2021

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany. Media have cast doubt on part of his account, but he said that does not detract from the gravity of the case.
26.9.2021, Jerewan, Armenien, FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon military cemetery to commemorate Armenian service members killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh on the eve of the first anniversary of conflict escalation in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo

Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case 14.10.2021

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse the other of violating an international anti-discrimination convention in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The conflict left thousands dead, and tensions continue.
Achtung, ausschließlich zur aktuellen Berichterstattung!*** Archiv der Flucht 30.9.2021 – 3.1.2022 Foto: HKW

Refugees in Germany tell their stories in 'Archive of Refuge' 30.09.2021

A new oral history archive launched on September 30 gives refugees in Germany a voice. What they have to say is multifaceted, and in parts disturbing.

Das Sommerbad Humboldthain der Berliner Bäder Betriebe (BBB) in der Wiesenstraße in Berlin-Wedding, aufgenommen am 13. Juli 2018. Im Bild: Eine muslimische Frau mit Kopftuch am Beckenrand. Berlin Deutschland *** The summer bath Humboldthain of the Berlin baths Businesses BBB in the Wiesenstraße in Berlin Wedding taken on 13 July 2018 In the picture A Muslim woman with a headscarf on the edge of the pool Berlin Germany Copyright: xKittyxKleist-HeinrichxTSPx

German elections: Hijab-wearing woman turned away from voting booth 28.09.2021

The woman was later allowed to vote in the western town of Bergheim after she complained to election authorities. Town officials have apologized for the incident.
11.09.2021, GER, Deutschland, Frankfurt, Fussball, Frauenfussball, 1. Bundesliga, DIE LIGA, Spieltag 3, FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Saison 2021/2022, Eintracht Frankfurt (SGE) - 1. FC Koeln, Torjubel, Jubel, Freude, Emotionen, Goal celebration, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video ***** Foto: Carlotta Erler

Eintracht Frankfurt in form as they remain perfect in the Women's Bundesliga 12.09.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first three games and are benefiting from a new formation. Turbine Potsdam's struggles continue, and Bolivian footballers take a stand against sexism and discrimination.
Team presentation and anthem, Skoda cars in the match DEB TOP TEAM PEKING - LETTLAND 2-4 DEB Ice hockey, Eishockey DEUTSCHLAND CUP in Krefeld, Germany, November 6, 2020, Season 2020/2021,

Ice Hockey Federation suspends Belarus' top official 08.09.2021

The IIHF said the ban was due to politically motivated discrimination by Dmitry Baskov against players, and his support for the country's authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.
31.08.2020 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit holds a copy of a signed peace agreement between Sudan and five key rebel groups, a significant step towards resolving deep-rooted conflicts that raged under former leader Omar al-Bashir, in Juba, South Sudan August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Samir Bol

AfricaLink on Air — 03 August 2021 03.08.2021

S. Sudan swears in hundreds of lawmakers in new national parliament+++Tanzania President Suluhu Hassan's wraps up Rwanda visit+++UN pushes to address racism issues and other forms of discrimination
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Yui Susaki and Rui Hachimura of Team Japan lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Who decides who is Japanese? Japan's Hafu people still feel like ousiders 29.07.2021

For many years, Japan has developed an image of being a mono-ethnic nation - but it’s left out a growing part of the population: Japan's Hafu. This is a hybrid Japanese English word meaning 'half' -  and identifyies people of mixed race. Many of them say they are still often treated like foreigners in their own land.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. The Olympic torch is carried during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Phil Noble

World in Progress: Identities and Survival 28.07.2021

Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change

Das Sommerbad Humboldthain der Berliner Bäder Betriebe (BBB) in der Wiesenstraße in Berlin-Wedding, aufgenommen am 13. Juli 2018. Im Bild: Eine muslimische Frau mit Kopftuch am Beckenrand. Berlin Deutschland *** The summer bath Humboldthain of the Berlin baths Businesses BBB in the Wiesenstraße in Berlin Wedding taken on 13 July 2018 In the picture A Muslim woman with a headscarf on the edge of the pool Berlin Germany Copyright: xKittyxKleist-HeinrichxTSPx

Turkey slams top EU court on headscarf ban 18.07.2021

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says a decision made by the EU court to allow the banning of headscarves could increase prejudices against Muslim women.

Eine Drag Queen schwenkt eine Regenbogenfahne auf einer LGBT-Rechte-Demonstration vor dem ungarischen Parlament. Tausende Menschen haben hier gegen ein geplantes Gesetz demonstriert, das die Informationsrechte und den Schutz von homosexuellen und transsexuellen Jugendlichen einschränken würde. Zu der Kundgebung hatten Menschenrechtsorganisationen und Vereinigungen der LGBT-Gemeinde aufgerufen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU sues Hungary and Poland over LGBTQ discrimination 15.07.2021

The European Commission has started legal steps against Hungary's law banning LGBTQ content for minors and Poland's "LGBTQ-free" zones.
Romani Rose (l), Vorsitzender des Zentralrates Deutscher Sinti und Roma, und Horst Seehofer (CSU), Bundesinnenminister, nehmen vor der Bundespressekonferenz an der Vorstellung des Berichts der unabhängigen Kommission Antiziganismus teil und beantworten Fragen von Journalisten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Minister urges action to tackle anti-Roma discrimination 13.07.2021

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has backed a study that calls for an inner-German treaty to benefit Sinti and Roma, a minority still facing "massive discrimination."
Berlin-Mitte (Deutschland), Denkmal für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Europas, Simsonweg / Scheidemannstraße (eingeweiht 24.10.2012; Entwurf: Dani Karavan; am Ort des Mahnmals ertönt aus Lautsprechern die Melodie Mare Manuschenge von Romeo Franz; im Rand des Wasserbeckens ein Gedicht von Santino Spinelli, gen. Alexian). Teilansicht: Wasserbecken mit Stele und Blume sowie Spiegelung des Reichstagsgebäudes. Foto, 14. November 2013. |

Independent report details anti-Roma discrimination in Germany 06.07.2021

Sinti and Roma face ongoing discrimination in Germany, an independent commission has found.
Angela Manning, wearing a high heel at the University of Md. rehabilitation center on July 20, 2016, hopes that some day prosthetic limbs may be designed with the ability to wear high heels. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Women with disabilities in Germany face double discrimination at university 03.07.2021

According to a UN convention signed by Germany, persons with disabilities have a right to equal and full access to public life, including university education. Three female academics tell DW how this is far from reality.
