Discrimination is treatment or consideration of a person based on a category to which the person is perceived to belong. These include age, race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, disability and ethnicity.
The United Nations have produced documents addressing discrimination. These include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in1948, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Parties to the conventions are required to promote, protect, and ensure that all individuals enjoy full equality under the law. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content refering to discrimination.
For many years, Japan has developed an image of being a mono-ethnic nation - but it’s left out a growing part of the population: Japan's Hafu. This is a hybrid Japanese English word meaning 'half' - and identifyies people of mixed race. Many of them say they are still often treated like foreigners in their own land.
Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change
According to a UN convention signed by Germany, persons with disabilities have a right to equal and full access to public life, including university education. Three female academics tell DW how this is far from reality.