Actor with albinism breaks barriers in Nigeria's Nollywood

SocietyNigeriaActor with albinism breaks barriers in Nigeria's NollywoodOlisa Chukwumah05/30/2024May 30, 2024Albinism is a genetic condition that causes a decrease in melanin, leaving pale skin, hair and eyes. Many Africans with albinism suffer discrimination, but one Nollywood actor is hoping to change people's perceptions. DW's Olisa Chukwumah reports.