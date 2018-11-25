 Berlin set to make International Women′s Day a public holiday | News | DW | 25.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin set to make International Women's Day a public holiday

Berlin's progressive government has announced it supports the mayor's proposal to make March 8 a public holiday. The highly symbolic initiative would make the German capital a leader in recognizing women's achievements.

Demonstrators on International Women's Day (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Rahman)

Berlin is set to make history as the first German state to declare International Women's Day an official public holiday. The move would mean that workers in the vast majority of private companies and state institutions would have the day off.

The measure, initiated by Berlin Mayor Michael Müller, has gained support in state government, with backing from the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Left, and Green parties. On Saturday evening, Greens leader Nina Stahr announced that "The commitment to women's rights and equality is part of the Greens' DNA. We are delighted that there is now a majority in the state parliament for the Women's Day [initiative]."

Read more: Gender equality at a snail's pace

Strong symbol

While the city-state of Berlin is only one of Germany's sixteen states, as the country's capital and by far most populous city, the move would affect millions of workers and hold considerable symbolic significance.

Far from being just another day off, "it is important for us that the day remain political,"  Stahr underlined. "As long as equal rights and representation are not completely achieved, we Greens will not just celebrate March 8, but rather take to the streets and fight for a more just society."

Chancellor Angela Merkel and prominent German politicians at a celebration of 100 years of women's suffrage in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Though Germany celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in 2018, much progress remains to achieve equal representation

Social Democratic parliamentary party chief Raed Saleh added that the holiday would incorporate the spirit of Berlin, honoring equal rights for people of all genders, backgrounds, and national origins — including those from the former East Germany, where, like in many other Eastern Bloc countries, the holiday was traditionally celebrated with even more visibility than in many western nations. "For Berlin especially, this day is the right day" to honor with a holiday.

The move came at an especially opportune time, given that Sunday, November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Read more: Female representation lagging on German public boards

  • Writer Louise Otto-Peters (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    'Songbird of the German women's movement'

    Author Louise Otto-Peters (1819-1895) is a pioneer of Germany's women's movements. At the age of 24, she called for more female participation in decision-making and co-founded with other suffragists the General German Women's Association (Allgemeiner Deutscher Frauenverein) in 1865. The activist also wrote poetry and novels, earning her the "songbird" nickname.

  • Helene Lange (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Helene Lange fought for equal opportunities

    Girls didn't have easy access to education in Germany at the end of the 19th century. The women's movement of the late 1890s aimed to emancipate girls and women through schooling. Teacher and feminist Helene Lange (1948-1930) was a leading figure in this movement; she also founded different women's suffrage groups.

  • Portrait of Clara Zetkin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Mother of the 'proletarian' women's movement

    Activist Clara Zetkin (1857-1933) fought for stronger representation of women in trade unions, women's suffrage and abortion rights — already aiming to abolish the controversial Paragraph 218 of German criminal law, which remained an activists' issue well into the 1970s. And finally, she also contributed to establishing International Women's Day.

  • Augspurg and her companions (gemeinfrei)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Anita Augspurg and her women's group

    Anita Augspurg (left) and her associates didn't care much about social conventions. Augspurg lived together with her girlfriend, and they both wore men's cloths and short hair. As a lawyer, she fought for women's suffrage (granted in Germany in 1918) and the rights of prostitutes. Augspurg's association participated in forming international women's networks.

  • Women during the Nazi era stretching out their hands (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Backlash during the Nazi era

    The Nazis rejected emancipatory movements. Women were expected to stick to their traditional role as wives and mothers; the Nazi party promoted an image of women that had previously been dispelled by activists. In the eyes of the Nazis, women's rights groups had been created by Jews or Communists and needed to be suppressed.

  • German woman on a propaganda poster 'German woman! Help!' (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    'German woman! Help too'

    For several years under Hitler, German women's fundamental role was to bear as many children as possible and raise them with Nazi values, in order to help maintain the "Aryan race." Women who were particularly successful in this regard were honored with the Cross of Honor of the German Mother ("Mutterkreuz"). However, this changed once the war started, as women were needed in the workforce.

  • German women removing debris in Berlin in 1947 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Post-war reconstruction

    With the end of World War II in 1945, German women came to play an important role in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. They not only helped remove debris, but also made their voices heard in politics. New women's associations picked up the work that had been stalled in 1933, aiming to achieve equal rights for women.

  • A bottle of the birth control pill Enovid of the 1960s (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    The pill: a new form of freedom

    In 1961, birth control pills became available in Germany. At first, they were only prescribed to married women — officially against menstruation pains. But the pill quickly became widespread, and strongly contributed to the sexual emancipation of women in the late 1960s.

  • A student demonstration in 1968 in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Feminists from the student movement

    The 1968 West German student movement fought not only to reform universities, but also against authoritarian structures and for sexual emancipation. However, the leadership of the movement was male-dominated; feminist activists went their own way. The banner on the right reads "Emancipation = Class conflict" — the influence of Marxist theory nevertheless remained strong for them too.

  • Cover of the magazine 'Stern' in 1971 with photographs of women admitting to having had an abortion (Der Stern)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    1971: 'We had an abortion!'

    In Germany, abortion was a criminal offence until the 1970s. Following the sexual revolution of the late 60s, activists demanded the abolition of Paragraph 218 that outlaws abortion. In 1971, the magazine Stern published the names of 374 women admitting they had an abortion. The law was reformed in 1976, and several times since, legalizing abortions under certain terms.

  • Portrayal of Alice Schwarzer, in the background title covers of Emma (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    An eloquent fighter: Alice Schwarzer

    A pioneer of Germany's feminist movement, Alice Schwarzer founded in 1977 the country's first feminist magazine, EMMA, which avoided all glamour and tackled political issues. Schwarzer remains a controversial figure in the country, but she has also driven important debates that led to necessary changes for women.

  • Purple overalls (Imago)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Freedom in purple overalls

    In the mid 1970s, the West German women's movement also took on a new symbol — purple overalls, usually worn by workmen. Today, it is hard to believe how many restrictions were still imposed on women at the time, especially married ones. It was only in 1977 that wives in West Germany were entitled to gainful employment without the authorization of their husband.

  • The cover of an album by Nina Hagen (CBS)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Indescribably feminine!

    When German punk lady Nina Hagen released her debut album in 1978, she triggered both criticism and enthusiasm. A woman at the top of a rock band? Socially critical texts using plain vulgar language? A woman masturbating in front of a camera during a TV show? No other woman came to symbolize female freedom and liberty to that extent. Nina Hagen became a cult figure.

  • Women demonstrating (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Rose)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    A new awareness

    Women's voices grew stronger as they started founding associations for lesbians, women lawyers and peace activists. With the ecologist Green Party, feminism made it into Germany's parliament. Even the conservative Christian Democrats followed suit by appointing a woman as a minister. It took until 1997, however, to outlaw marital rape.

  • #Metoo Demonstration in Berlin (Imago/Bildgehege)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    No end in sight

    Although women's movements have achieved some of their goals, a lot still remains to be done. Men still dominate Germany's parliament and big companies. Men still earn more money for the same job as women. And they still misuse their positions of power by sexually harassing or abusing women. Chances are that the #metoo movement founded in October 2017 will remain busy for some time to come.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)


'Where there's a will, there's a way'

Backers of the measure are hopeful that the new holiday could be recognized as early as March 2019. But for that to happen, administrative measures would have to be adopted in a hurry.

"My goal is to introduce this official holiday for 2019," SPD leader Saleh told the DPA press agency. "It's tough, but doable," he said, indicating that the bill would first be introduced in a state parliamentary session on December 13 and then likely agreed to in a second session on January 24. For Berlin workers to have the day off, however, Mayor Müller warned that businesses, kindergartens, transport companies and other firms may need a little more time to prepare. But the Social Democrat was undeterred: "I am aware of the reservations, but where there's a will, there's a way."

Germany's states have the power to separately decide on official holidays, which means that Berlin, for example, has four fewer holidays than Bavaria. The states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Saarland, and Rhineland-Palatinate — which, like Bavaria, are traditionally Catholic areas — also recognize more religious holidays as official.

A century in the making 

International Women's Day goes back to 1910: Set out by the International Socialist Women's Conference, held in Copenhagen that year, the day recognized women's contributions to the world. Since 1921, International Women's Day has been celebrated on March 8. It gained wider recognition after its adoption by the United Nations in 1975 and is now an official holiday in many countries, though only a handful grant it public holiday status

It was first celebrated in Germany on March 19, 1911 on the suggestion of German Social Democrat Clara Zetkin — despite that fact that Zetkin and her female compatriots could not yet vote. 2018 marks 100 years of women's suffrage in Germany.

Watch video 02:05
Now live
02:05 mins.

Women's Rights: How far has Germany come?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Who were the pioneers of Germany's women's movement?

Although Germany's women rights activists weren't as radical as their sisters in Britain, they started their struggle for equal rights very early, and they persevered. (08.03.2018)  

Opinion: Violence against women is a universal problem

November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Many Germans like pointing out the mistreatment of women abroad. But in truth, Germany is far from perfect itself, argues Beate Hinrichs. (25.11.2018)  

Violence against women occurs mostly at home

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: One out of three women worldwide is a victim of violence. In Germany, like in many countries, home is no safe space. (25.11.2018)  

Saudi Arabia issues first driver's licenses to women

Ahead of the lift of a decades-old ban on women driving, a group of women have received their driver's licenses. The ban is due to be lifted on June 24. (04.06.2018)  

Iranian feminists 'are engaged in a global conversation'

What can women's rights activists in the West learn from the struggle of feminist movements in Iran? DW spoke with researcher Janet Bauer, who has extensively studied women's issues in different cultural contexts. (03.07.2018)  

Under the Skin - Russia‘s Women

It was women who triggered the revolution that toppled the tsar in Russia. Russia was one of the first countries to give women the right to vote. Feminism flourished briefly. (19.10.2018)  

Opinion: Gender equality at a snail's pace

Despite the legal foundation for gender equality, outdated gender roles still dominate daily life in Germany, writes DW's Bettina Burkart. If, as some say, equality exists, it's time for a round of pay cuts - and raises. (08.03.2017)  

International Women's Day highlights - Women of the world, unite!

From protests to musical performances, strikes to sporting events - activities celebrating International Women's Day are taking place across the globe. DW reports on the latest events. (08.03.2017)  

Female representation lagging on German public boards

Several recent studies have shown that Germany lags behind other rich, OECD countries in terms of female representation in the corporate sector. A new study on public companies in the country continues this trend. (02.08.2018)  

In German politics, women still have a long way to go

Yes, Angela Merkel has been in charge for 13 years, and Germany was a relatively early pioneer for women's suffrage. But there's still plenty of work to do to increase women’s representation in politics. (12.11.2018)  

10 women who made world history

For International Women's Day, here are 10 women who ambitiously and fearlessly left their mark on the world. (08.03.2017)  

Inspirational women in science

Many women have provided a rich source of inspiration for young scientists - both male and female - down the years. They've made remarkable discoveries, often despite ingrained sexism within their chosen field. (08.03.2018)  

Women's movements in Germany — a long history

Women have been fighting for equal rights in Germany for over 170 years. Despite their extraordinary achievements, the #MeToo movement also shows that much still has to be done. (08.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

@dwnews - Social Media marks International Women's Day  

Women's Rights: How far has Germany come?  

Women march around the globe ahead of Women's Day  

Related content

Festakt 100 Jahre Frauenwahlrecht

100 years of women's suffrage in Germany: A long road ahead 12.11.2018

At celebrations marking 100 years of women's suffrage, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against setbacks in women's rights. The fact Germany has a female chancellor "must not be an alibi" for shortcomings.

Germany marks 100 years of women's right to vote 12.11.2018

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has led celebrations to mark the centenary of women winning the right to vote. Speaking in Berlin, she paid tribute to the people who had fought for women's suffrage.

100 Jahre Frauenwahlrecht - USPD

How German women obtained the right to vote 100 years ago 12.11.2018

Women won the right to vote in Germany on November 12, 1918. A look back at the activists who contributed to this achievement and why there's still much to be done in the country to really claim equal rights.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 