 In German politics, women still have a long way to go | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 12.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

100 years of women's suffrage in Germany

In German politics, women still have a long way to go

Yes, Angela Merkel has been in charge for 13 years, and Germany was a relatively early pioneer for women's suffrage. But there's still plenty of work to do to increase women’s representation in politics.

Leading female politicians of Germany's Christian Democrats (picture-alliance/M. Schreiber)

At a recent conference of Germany's Christian Democrat (CDU) youth wing, Chancellor Angela Merkel looked out across the group's leadership and had a laconic observation to share: "Very male," she said.

"But 50 percent of the population is missing," she continued, addressing the group of which just 5 of 16 state-level boards are led by women. "Women enrich life, not only private life but also political life. You don't know what you're missing."

To the rest of the world, Germany may seem like a beacon for women's political representation: For the last 13 years, the country has been led by Merkel, the world's most powerful female politician. And it's not just her: the leader of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Andrea Nahles, is also a woman; in the race to replace Merkel as head of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), one top candidate is her close ally and the party's secretary-general, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

DW Infographic – Women in political leadership positions

A century of small steps

As Germany celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage on November 12th, however, it's clear that the presence of women at the top levels of politics has not necessarily translated into similar success for other female leaders.

Though the country's early efforts to promote gender equality made it one of the world's most pioneering when it came to promoting women's political participation, Germany has today fallen behind in this effort. Compared with other countries, Germany's share of women in politics is only middling, and the percentage of women in the German Bundestag has reached a 20-year low.

That lack of strong women's representation in German politics a is indicative of the broader problems of gender equality in the country, too. In other industries and across public life, German women are hindered in reaching high-profile leadership positions.

DW Infographic – Women in German parliament 1990-2017

The numbers

In Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, the percentage of women actually dropped after the 2017 federal elections: Just 218 of the 709 elected parliamentarians, or 31 percent, are women. This puts Germany in 46th place in the world ranking of female representation (out of 193 countries), trailing 11 other European Union member states, according to statistics from the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The previous German Bundestag, by contrast, included nearly 37 percent female parliamentarians.

Rwanda leads the global ranking with 61.3 percent women in its lower house of parliament. Back in Europe, Sweden, for example, has a parliament comprised of 46 percent women; Finland, Norway, and France all have around or just over 40 percent women.

The drop that occurred in the 2017 elections comes in large part from the two political parties that entered or reentered the Bundestag this time around: the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which gained parliamentary seats for the first time, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), which returned after four years out of parliament. Of the AfD's 92 members, just 11 percent are women; among the FDP's parliamentary group, 24 percent are women.

Read more: Female representation lagging on German public boards 

DW Infographic – Women in German parliament

Double standards and ingrained thinking

Politics has always been a male-dominated arena, but there are some systemic reasons this remains the case. Women are often asked to explain how they will balance family life and a career in politics — a question that is rarely, if ever, asked of their male counterparts. In addition, fewer women tend to run for political office to begin with. And some female politicians say the large proportion of men in the industry in some ways reinforces itself: They seek out colleagues and potential successors based on who they feel comfortable with or relate to, which often means fellow men.

Katja Dörner, the deputy leader of the Greens' parliamentary group, said the reasons for such discrepancies are myriad: some of it has to do with ingrained cultural ideas. "And then there's simply the compatibility of work and public office with family, which is often still difficult on the grassroots level," she told DW.  "But there are also male cliques, cultural influences and the demands made on people in politics."

Read more: Germany's corporate battle of the sexes

  • Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Hoslet )

    Where women rule the country

    Angela Merkel

    The 62-year-old was appointed chancellor in 2005 - the country's first female head of government - and is currently campaigning to secure a fourth term as Germany's leader. The pastor's daughter from communist East Germany and chemistry doctorate was named "Person of the Year 2015" by Time magazine. Amid growing right-wing populism, many media have dubbed her the leader of the free world.

  • Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tyagi)

    Where women rule the country

    Theresa May

    Theresa May is the UK's second female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. The 60-year-old former home secretary took office at Downing Street in July 2016, just weeks after the UK's historic Brexit vote, with the task of negotiating the country's exit. How long she will retain the reins of power remains questionable, however: a June 2017 snap election may usher her out of office.

  • Tsai Ing-wen (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Where women rule the country

    Tsai Ing-wen

    Tsai Ing-Wen is the first woman to serve as president of the Republic of China, more commonly known as Taiwan. Her inauguration in May 2016 led Beijing to freeze relations with the small island, which the mainland claims can never be independent. Tsai has made it clear she will not "bow to pressure" over the issue of sovereignty. She is also chairwoman of the Democratic Progressive Party.

  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Reuters/N. Kharmis)

    Where women rule the country

    Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

    The 78-year-old, in office as president of Liberia since 2006, is Africa's first female head of state. In 2011, Sirleaf and two other woman activists from Liberia and Yemen were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work."

  • Dalia Grybauskaite (Reuters/E. Vidal)

    Where women rule the country

    Dalia Grybauskaite

    Dalia Grybauskaite is the first woman to head the small Baltic State of Lithuania. She is often referred to as the "Iron Lady" or "Steel Magnolia" for her black belt in karate and no-nonsense manner of speaking. The 61-year-old held a number of government positions before she was elected president in 2009 and re-elected in 2014.

  • Erna Solberg (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Wivestad Groett)

    Where women rule the country

    Erna Solberg

    Norway, too, is governed by a woman. Erna Solberg took office in 2013. The 56-year-old is the wealthy northern country's second female prime minister after Gro Harlem Brundtland. Her tough asylum policies earned her the nickname "Iron Erna." She also heads up Norway's Conservative Party.

  • Beata Szydlo (picture-alliance/W. Dabkowski)

    Where women rule the country

    Beata Szydlo

    Poland's third female prime minister has been in office since November 2015. Szydlo's government's priority to ensure the security of Poles and contribute to the EU's security, the 54-year-old seasoned politician and devout Catholic said in her first keynote address to parliament. Prior to becoming prime minister, she served as a mayor and a parliamentary representative.

  • Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Imago/X. Afrika)

    Where women rule the country

    Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

    The 49-year-old, Namibia's fourth prime minister, has been in office since 2015. Kuugongelwa-Amadhila went into exile in Sierra Leone as a young teenager. She pursued higher education in the US, graduating with a degree in economics before returning home in 1994, where she began working in politics. She is the first woman to head Namibia's government and a strong proponent of women's rights.

  • Michelle Bachelet (Getty Images/AFP/C. Reyes)

    Where women rule the country

    Michelle Bachelet

    Michelle Bachelet has been the incumbent president of Chile since 2014. It is her second term: she'd already served as Chile's first female president from 2006 to 2010. After suffering imprisonment and torture as a young woman in Chile, she spent years in exile in Australia and East Germany, where she studied medicine. After returning to Chile in 1979, she pushed for a transition to democracy.

  • Sheikh Hasina Wajed (Picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk)

    Where women rule the country

    Sheikh Hasina Wajed

    Forbes business magazine also featured the current prime minister of Bangladesh on its list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2016. "Sheikh Hasina Wajed has command over a country with the world's eighth largest population - 162 million people - and she has wielded this power since 2009," Forbes wrote about the 69-year-old, who has been in politics for decades.

  • Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (Reuters/D. Sagolj)

    Where women rule the country

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

    The 49-year-old held several government positions and represented Croatia as Ambassador to the United States before she was elected in 2015 as the country's first woman president, and its youngest. Grabar-Kitarovic's position from 2011 to 2014 as Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy at NATO makes her the highest-ranking female ever within NATO's administrative team.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach, Cristina Burack


Concrete measures

So what can Germany do to involve more women in politics? The parties with the greatest success at electing women, the Greens and the Left party, have one major characteristic in common: They have instituted internal gender quotas for candidates and politicians.

The Greens and the Left party require that 50 percent of all candidates and ministers be women. In the current Bundestag, 58 percent of Greens parliamentarians and 54 percent of Left parliamentarians are women.

The SPD, by contrast, requires 40 percent of candidates and ministers to be women; their parliamentary group currently consists of 42 percent women.

"A quota isn't a wish or some nice thing, it's a means to an end," Dörner said. "And if you don't reach an important goal, and it's obvious you won't reach it, then you need a new, effective tool."

Read more: What is gender budgeting – and how can it improve gender equality?

DW Infographic – Women in political leadership positions

Quotas still controversial

Other parties have considered quota systems but ultimately not implemented them. Earlier this year, the FDP's Nicola Beer floated implementing one within her own party; the CDU has a so-called women's quorum, aiming for 30 percent representation, but it is nonbinding and the party often fails to reach that threshold. According to polls, the German electorate is split on whether such measures should be implemented.

With Germany set to celebrate the centennial of women's voting rights here, it's clear the country still has a long way to go when it comes to ensuring that women's voices are appropriately represented in politics. As Merkel's time as chancellor comes to a close, this issue — and how exactly to do something about it — is on the minds of many of the country's advocates for equality.

Watch video 04:46
Now live
04:46 mins.

German boardroom quota yields mixed results

DW recommends

Feminist critic Camille Paglia: 'Merkel is an important role model for mature women'

Chancellor Angela Merkel is an inspiration, while Hillary Clinton's feminism is an illusion, says American social critic and political commentator Camille Paglia. She also explains why Donald Trump may win a second term. (01.06.2017)  

Percentage of female Bundestag deputies hits a 19-year low

For 12 years, Angela Merkel has governed Germany. But one woman at the top is not enough. The arrival of the far-right AfD is just one reason why only 31 percent of deputies in the next Bundestag will be women. (29.09.2017)  

Germany needs more women in leadership positions

In theory, women can become anything they want in Germany, even the chancellor. But if you look closer, it is clear that few women ever get leadership positions in the country's business, political or media worlds. (11.10.2018)  

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case.  (07.11.2018)  

Female representation lagging on German public boards

Several recent studies have shown that Germany lags behind other rich, OECD countries in terms of female representation in the corporate sector. A new study on public companies in the country continues this trend. (02.08.2018)  

Germany's corporate battle of the sexes

Why are women so hugely underrepresented in senior positions in German business? Are they being prevented from getting ahead in Europe's powerhouse? Or do they have themselves to blame? Lisa Ellis reports. (14.06.2018)  

German managerial women's quota 'working,' says minister Schwesig

A 30 percent quota enabling women to get their share of supervisory jobs in top German firms is beginning to work, according to German cabinet members. The legislative goal-setting requirement came into effect last year. (08.03.2017)  

What is gender budgeting and how can it help equality?

The IMF and UN want governments to look into their budgets to see how money is spent differently on men and women. For many economists, discrimination is coded into policy — whether officials intend to or not. (21.03.2018)  

Merkel's CDU women's caucus seeks party rule change to elect more female legislators

Existing quotas for women will not help ensure the "survival" of Germany's once mainstream parties, says Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her conservative women's caucus has just marked its 70th anniversary in Frankfurt. (06.05.2018)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her quiet rise to power

When Angela Merkel became Germany's first female chancellor in 2005, many saw this as proof that it is not always a disadvantage to be underestimated by inner-party rivals. DW looks back at the beginnings. (29.10.2018)  

Where women rule the country

There are 195 independent states in the world - and the vast majority are ruled by men. Female heads of government or state are rare, but those in power are strong leaders. DW takes a look at some powerful politicians. (01.06.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German boardroom quota yields mixed results  

How to promote women in politics  

Women Political Leaders Summit - Interview with Dalia Grybauskaite  

Related content

China Dailan - Geschäftsfrau Jean Liu Qing

Sieren's China: The changing role of women 14.12.2017

Chinese women are becoming increasingly successful in the business world, but still do not have equal rights. However, their growing economic power will change their role in society, says DW's Frank Sieren.

USA Jane Fonda feiert ihrern 80. Geburtstag in Atlanta

A sex symbol turned political activist: Jane Fonda at 80 21.12.2017

The actress, fitness star and activist celebrated with a fundraising gala. Thought she might be gardening by this age, she is "back on the barricades" instead, fighting for equal rights, among other things.

Deutschland Geschichte Demonstration Frauenwahlrecht

Who were the pioneers of Germany's women's movement? 08.03.2018

Although Germany's women rights activists weren't as radical as their sisters in Britain, they started their struggle for equal rights very early, and they persevered.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

In German politics, women still have a long way to go

German AfD leader Alice Weidel under fire for 'illegal' Swiss campaign donations

Germany opens new military camp in Niger

CSU chief Horst Seehofer expected to step down