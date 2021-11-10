Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
March 8 is International Women's Day. DW commemorates it by looking into gender issues around the world.
Here you find an automatic compilation of our content in chronological order.
A new study examining equal opportunity for women in German political parties shows a majority of female politicians under the age of 45, from local to national levels, have experienced some form of sexual harassment.
Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.