International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day. DW commemorates it by looking into gender issues around the world.

Here you find an automatic compilation of our content in chronological order.

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

GE splits into 3 public companies - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Germany signs COP26 fossil fuel financing pledge
HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

Only about 45% of refugee women in Europe are employed, a study by Economist Impact has found. Language barriers and cultural impediments are part of a set of problems, says Jonathan Birdwell, one of the authors.
A vial of the new children's dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (that will supply ten doses, once reconstituted) is seen at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Germany recommends only BioNTech-Pfizer shot to under 30s 10.11.2021

Younger people have a higher risk of heart inflammation with a Moderna shot, the country's vaccine advisory committee has said. It also advises on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to all pregnant women.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 2021 Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said on September 8, 2021. There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself, Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopia, Amnesty says 10.11.2021

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children. A new report says many of them were unable to get medical help after the assault.

DW Business – Africa 09.11.2021

Fed warns of global risks from Evergrande crisis - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire
Unter07.02.2017 Einsatz seiner Hände erklärt der pensionierte deutsche Chirurg Bernd Lohmann (l) am 07.02.2017 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) zwei Frauen die Behandlung eines Kniepatienten, der von dem syrischen Arzt Afram Shamoun (2.v.l) gemimt wird. In diesem speziellen Kurs können sich Mediziner aus Krisenländern, die in Deutschland as Arzt arbeiten wollen, auf die deutsche Zulassungsprüfung vorbereiten. (Zu dpa Ärzte aus Syrien: Alles zurück auf los vom 15.02.2017) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

How to get refugee women into the workforce 09.11.2021

Without a ready-made social network, women refugees often face hurdles in the job market, while gender inequities mean additional barriers. In the Netherlands, Iranian refugee Mona Asadi has succeeded against all odds.
Flüchtlinge sitzen auf einem überfüllten Boot. Das Seenotrettungsschiff «Sea-Eye 4» der deutschen Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye und Mission Lifeline darf mit mehr als 800 Menschen an Bord in Trapani auf Sizilien anlegen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Italy: 800 migrants on board German rescue ship reach Sicilian port 07.11.2021

The Sea-Eye 4 rescued more than 800 people from the central Mediterranean this week — including 200 minors and five pregnant women. The overcrowded ship was stuck at sea for days before getting permission to dock.
People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Poznan, Poland November 6, 2021. Lukasz Cynalewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland's Health Ministry revisits abortion guidelines after protests 07.11.2021

The ministry said "physicians must not be afraid to make obvious decisions" after the death of a pregnant woman triggered nationwide protests.
LUBLIN People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Lublin, Poland November 6, 2021. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland: Protests erupt over abortion law after woman dies 06.11.2021

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets after the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman. Activists have said she lost her life because of Poland's near-total ban on abortion.
Afghanistan cricket team players board a bus from a local hotel to Islamabad Airport in full proof security. Afghanistan team coach Raees Ahmadzai said that soon after reaching Peshawar, the team was shifted to a local hotel where after a night stay, the team will leave for Islamabad in the morning and at 02:00, it will take a flight to Karachi to proceed to Qatar at 5:30 pm in the afternoon. He said after Qatar, the team will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one 4-Day against Bangladesh U19 team. It is worth mentioning here that the same Afghanistan team also played at series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in Beijing in January this year. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press)

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test match 05.11.2021

The board has maintained the Taliban must allow women to play the sport in order for the match against the men's team to go ahead.

Young Woman Harassed By A Man Copyright: xAndreyPopovx Panthermedia27343412 ,model released, Symbolfoto

Germany: 60% of young female politicians have experienced sexual harassment — study 04.11.2021

A new study examining equal opportunity for women in German political parties shows a majority of female politicians under the age of 45, from local to national levels, have experienced some form of sexual harassment.

China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

China: Authorities delete tennis star's #MeToo post about ex-top official 04.11.2021

Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Andrea Petkovic of Germany plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Germany's Andrea Petkovic: Sexism far from dead in tennis 02.11.2021

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic has praised Billie Jean King as a pioneer of gender equality in sports. However, at the same time she warned that "latent sexism" is still very much alive in professional tennis.
Handout photo - Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday July 18, 2021 to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called embarrassing. Photo by Norwegian Handball Federation via ABACAPRESS.COM

Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal 01.11.2021

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

21.12.2019, Großbritannien, London: Darts: WM im Alexandra Palace: Sherrock (England) - Suljovic (Österreich): Fallon Sherrock und Mensur Suljovic in Aktion. Foto: Steven Paston/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Darts: Women aiming to make an impact in men's world 01.11.2021

Fallon Sherrock made headlines with her breakthrough at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019. This year she won't be the only woman to challenge the men in "Ally Pally."

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Not like the other 29.10.2021

Why are vaccinated people dying less often from non-COVID factors, too? Also, there was never any good reason to exclude women from research for being too 'emotionally variable' during menstruation — and now there's data to prove it.
