 A unique nature insurance policy aims to preserve Mexico′s Great Mayan Reef | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

coral reefs

A unique nature insurance policy aims to preserve Mexico's Great Mayan Reef

Part of the Mesoamerican Reef has just come off the list of endangered UNESCO heritage. In Mexico, mass tourism is to fund a first-of-its-kind insurance plan to restore its reefs after hurricanes. But challenges remain.

Schnorcheln in Mexiko Suche nach Schäden (DW/J. Adler)

"Welcome to my office," shouts guide Herlan to his crew of tourists before diving into the crystal clear waters off Mexico's Caribbean coast. 

This 35-mile (60-kilometer) stretch of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System is among the attractions drawing millions to the booming Riviera Maya tourism hub in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, generating around $10 billion (€8 billion) annually and contributing nearly 8 percent of Mexico's GDP. 

Mass tourism to towns Cancún and Playa del Carmen in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, though making money, has also degraded the region's reef.  

The 600-mile Mesoamerican Reef stretches down to Honduras, and is the second-largest in the world after the Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

The United Nations World Heritage Committee recently removed the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System from the list of world heritage sites in danger, after determining that Mexico's southern neighbor had effectively safeguarded its section of the reef by checking oil extraction and unsustainable development.

And despite the impacts of tourism on the Mexican portion of the Great Mayan Reef, this is not the only threat.

"Some of the biggest challenges to the reef are pollution, global warming and overfishing — another major reason for its decline is hurricanes," Fernando Secaira, global coastal risk and resilience lead in Mexico for United States-based environmental group The Nature Conservancy (TNC), told DW.

Sign in Spanish prohibiting sun screen from being worn (DW/S. Meinecke)

Travelers are discouraged from using non-biodegradable sunscreen in order to safeguard against fragile aquatic ecosystems

Insuring against extreme weather

Hurricanes rank as the biggest short-term threat, with a category 4 or 5 storm capable of wiping out up to 60 percent of live coral cover. And recent research suggests such storms could become more destructive in the near future. 

Read more: Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

"Climate change is also dramatically increasing the frequency of severe storms in the Caribbean. In the last 15 years, we've seen several hurricanes and strong storms damage coastlines and properties in the area," said Secaira.

Read more:  Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link

A healthy reef, however, can reduce a wave's energy by up to 97 percent before it hits the shore, meaning less damage to the coast, TNC believes. 

Such findings prompted TNC to collaborate with the government of Quintana Roo, reinsurance firm Swiss Re, reef engineers and oceanographers to develop the Coastal Zone Management Trust Fund, which aims to guarantee that coral ecosystems are restored after extreme storms hit the reef. 

"By insuring a barrier reef, we can dramatically reduce risk to coastal communities and beach erosion," Secaira said. 

Unlike conventional insurance policies that might be taken out for a car or the contents of our homes, a payout from the fund is automatically triggered when a hurricane makes landfall, rather than according to an assessment of the damage it inflicts, explained Mark Way, TNC's director for global coastal risk and resilience. 

Read more: Natural disasters cause record costs for insurers in 2017

Both the Mexican government and the local tourism sector will pay into the fund. Only the reef itself is covered by the policy, not private property, Way continued. Although there have been focused reef-restoration efforts in the past, this is the first attempt to plan concerted efforts all along the Yucatán coast.

Mass tourism to Mexico has helped to increase its economy, but it has also impacted its coastal areas (DW/S. Meinecke)

Mass tourism to Mexico's Yucatán Penisula has impacted its coastal ecosystem

Concerns over implementation 

Secaira said that due to public concerns over corruption, the fund will not be managed by the Mexican government.

"Having a trust fund that's managed by a bank and overseen by an advisory committee consisting of local community members ensures that the money is put to good use," he said.

TNC itself has come under fire in the past. As one of the world's wealthiest environmental groups and operating in more than 70 countries, the charitable group has been criticized for engaging with fossil fuel companies and reselling land for profit. 

To address concerns over transparency and accountability, Swiss Re and other reinsurance companies have shifted to the framework of Environmental, Social and Government benchmarks (ESG) to invest responsibly and reduce long-term risks. 

Hurricane Irma in the Dominican Republic (Getty Images/AFP/L. Chamoiseau)

Hurricanes can cause incredible coastal destruction — and climate change will make them even more damaging

Ernst Rauch, chief climatologist and geoscientist for reinsurance company Munich Re, says ESG protocols are critical in the industry for socially and environmentally conscious investments. 

"Innovative insurance solutions are needed as the insurance industry deals with climate change," he said. "They're more in line with the environment, and are better than quick-fix solutions," Rauch added.

He told DW the biggest challenge is convincing local governments, communities and private companies to engage in nature-based insurance schemes.

Read more: Tiny Tulum goes from beach paradise to eco nightmare

Preparing communities

Some of those longer-term efforts include training locals and experts to repair a reef once a hurricane does hit. 

"We've developed a post-storm protocol to train local fishermen, tour operators, tour guides, reef managers as well as a few scientists so everyone knows what to do when a hurricane hits," Secaira said. 

Calina Zepeda, coordinator for TNC's reef restoration course in Mexico, told DW that she has been preparing locals for weeks on how to properly assess coral damage and learn about coral reattachment efforts using specially mixed cement.

"Training locals on how to safely restore corals is our number-one concern. We need to make sure they can handle themselves underwater and be aware of coral so that no accidents occur," Zepeda said.

Divers clean coral reefs in Mexico with brushes (DW/J. Adler)

Underwater safety is a priority for any reef workers, TNC said

But hiring trained locals has been a challenge in the past, said Eduardo Nájera-Hillman, a marine biologist and director of nongovernmental organization WildCoast.

A former park ranger for the Mexican government, he was involved in training park rangers on past reef restoration efforts after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, and hurricanes Emily and Wilma in 2005. 

"Some rangers, when we first got started, didn't know how to set up buoys or scuba dive — and some of them didn't even know how to swim," Nájera-Hillman told DW.

Still, he said locals were highly motivated. "After much effort, we learned that we can successfully repair a reef after major destruction, and that felt nice," he added.

Sea star on the Mexico coral reef (Imago)

The Mesoamerican reef is the second-largest in the world, after the Great Barrier Reef

Creating local jobs when they are needed

And the fund could help communities cope by providing jobs after a storm hits. 

"Some of these people — whose livelihoods have been be affected by hurricanes — would likely not be able to work for several days or potentially weeks, so this project would provide them with an alternative source of income," Way said.

Zepeda said TNC's rapid-response force is soon to take off, ensuring that when the next hurricane does strike, the community will be ready.

"The locals are extremely excited about protecting their community and getting involved, so everyone is ready to do more," she said.

  • Belize Barrier Reef (imago/Danita Delimont)

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Belize Barrier Reef no longer endangered

    Great news: UNESCO removed a portion of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System, the world's second largest coral reef, from the List of World Heritage in Danger. The outstanding natural ecosystem off the coast of Belize was put on the list in 2009. Since then, the government has stepped up conservation efforts, setting "an example for the rest of the world," said Mechtild Rossler of UNESCO.

  • Lake Turkana National Parks (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online/Rossi)

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Dam threatens health of Lake Turkana

    But there's also bad news: UNESCO newly listed Kenya's Lake Turkana National Parks as endangered due to concerns about a dam in neighboring Ethiopia, which is feared will disrupt the flow and ecosystem of Lake Turkana. The three national parks surrounding the lake are a stopping point for migratory birds, and a major breeding ground for crocodiles, hippopotamus and snakes.

  • Giraffes in Manovo-Gounda St. Floris National Park (picture-alliance/D. Moebus)

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Dozens of endangered natural sites

    There are more than 200 UNESCO Natural World Heritage sites around the globe; more than a dozen of them are endangered. The Manovo-Gounda St. Floris National Park in the Central African Republic, for example, was added to the "in danger" list in 1997 following reports of illegal poaching. According to some reports, hunters may have harvested as much as 80 percent of the park's wildlife.

  • Park rangers make their way through Virunga National Park in Congo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)
    More

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Deadly fight to protect Congo's wildlife

    Preserving natural heritage sites can be a dangerous job. In the Virunga National Park, more than 175 rangers and guards have lost their lives since 1996 while protecting wildlife against poachers and other armed groups. The park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts exceptional biodiversity and is home to the iconic mountain gorillas. It was added to the endangered list in 1994.

  • Elephant meet lion in Selous National Park in Tanzania (Getty Images/Barcroft Media/M. Sheridan-Johnson)
    More

    Endangered natural world heritage

    The poaching problem

    Global demand for ivory continues to be one of the main reasons why UNESCO considers natural reserves to be endangered. Tanzania's Selous Game Reserve, one of the largest remaining wilderness areas in Africa, was added to the list in 2014 because widespread poaching is decimating populations of elephants and rhinos.

  • Tapanuli orangutan with its baby in Batang Toru Ecosystem in Tapanuli, North Sumatra, Indonesia (picture-alliance/AP/Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme)
    More

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Endangered parks, endangered animals

    Many of the endangered world heritage sites provide habitat for species that are threatened with extinction. Sumatran orangutans, for example, rely for their survival on three national parks collectively known as the Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra. However, illegal logging and extensive agriculture, including for palm oil, are destroying their habitat.

  • Local carrying rifle in Rio Platano Reserve in Honduras (imago/Jochen Tack)
    More

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Protecting livelihoods

    Besides conserving biodiversity, UNESCO World Heritage also protects the livelihoods of local communities. More than 2,000 indigenous people have managed to preserve their traditional way of life in the Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve in Honduras. The reserve was removed from the endangered list in 2007, but added again in 2011 due to illegal logging. This is why locals are armed.

  • Galapagos in Ecuador (AFP/Getty Images/M. Bernetti)
    More

    Endangered natural world heritage

    Stepping up conservation

    UNESCO's mission is to provide emergency assistance and to encourage local governments and citizens to participate in conservation efforts. Despite ongoing threats to many natural sanctuaries, the program has also yielded several success stories. The Galapagos Archipelago, for example, was removed from the endangered list in 2010 after Ecuador's government stepped up conservation measures.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


DW recommends

Insuring against extreme weather in the Caribbean

Extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause major damage — destroying homes and livelihoods. Caribbean islanders have seen some of the worst effects. Could climate insurance help? (15.05.2018)  

Sunscreen poses another threat to coral reefs

Some chemicals in sunscreen can kill corals, researchers have discovered. So how to protect your skin and reefs at the same time? DW reports from Bonaire in the Caribbean. (13.04.2018)  

Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link

Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)  

Tiny Tulum goes from beach paradise to eco nightmare

With its eco-chic hotels, yoga retreats, Mayan ruins, luscious jungles and turquoise ocean, the Mexican town of Tulum has become the new bohemian hotspot. But at a devastating cost to the environment. (03.04.2018)  

Natural disasters cause record costs for insurers in 2017

The world's biggest reinsurance company, Munich Re, has unveiled new figures about the costs of natural disasters in 2017, showing that the industry faces record payments to insured clients. (04.01.2018)  

Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

Two powerful hurricanes within two weeks, and sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have been among the highest in the world this year - coincidence? Or is global warming fueling these massive storms? (07.09.2017)  

Mexico marks record number of foreign tourist visits, revenue in early 2017

Mexico edged out Turkey last year to become the eighth most popular tourist destination in the world. The record run has continued for the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest figures. (12.05.2017)  

Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

What happens when coral gets stressed? Global warming and environmental changes can cause corals to lose their color, and hinder their ability to feed and reproduce. Scientists and policy makers are sounding alarm bells. (25.06.2016)  

Endangered natural world heritage

UNESCO has updated its List of World Heritage in Danger. Although intensive conservation efforts have saved the world's second-largest coral reef, more than a dozen sites continue to be at serious risk. (29.06.2018)  

WWW links

TNC: Insuring Nature to Ensure a Resilient Future

Audios and videos on the topic

Insured against the Storm  

Related content

Westindien St. Lucia

Insuring against extreme weather in the Caribbean 15.05.2018

Extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause major damage — destroying homes and livelihoods. Caribbean islanders have seen some of the worst effects. Could climate insurance help?

USA Hurrikan Harvey | Rückblick

Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link 11.04.2018

Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions.

Mexiko Entdeckung Unterwasserhöhle bei Tulum

Cave diver explores nature's mysteries 29.05.2018

One woman has been exploring subaquatic caves for over 30 years. Her adventures have taken her deep beneath the Caribbean and inside Antarctic icebergs, and given her a long view of the damage we're doing to our planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Insurance against losses through climate change in Morocco

Morrocan agricultural enterprises suffer from effects of climate change. An insurance may reduce the losses.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe (DW)

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: Liberia's chimps, water hyacinths as fertilizer and cutting down on Nigeria's farm waste. 