Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attackPublished August 26, 2024last updated August 26, 2024
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 26:
Ukraine calls for permission for long-range strikes on Russia
A top Ukrainian official has demanded that Kyiv's allies allow Ukraine to use long-range western weapons to strike targets further inside Russia.
"Permission to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation is necessary," wrote Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Telegram on Monday.
"Such a decision will accelerate the end of the Russian terror."
Yermak's comments came after a Russian drone and missile strike targeted 15 Ukrainian regions on Monday morning, killing at least three people.
Ukraine is in possession of a large inventory of long-range western weaponry, but allies have so far asked that Kyiv does not use them to strike too far inside Russia's borders. Only comparatively recently did NATO countries start approving of striking targets a short distance inside Russia.
Three killed in widespread Russian missile and drone attack
At least three people have been killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack which targeted regions across Ukraine on Monday morning.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported groups of Russian drones heading towards eastern, northern, southern and central areas of the country, followed by cruise and ballistic missiles.
Civilian fatalities were reported in central Dnipropetrovsk, the partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region and the northwestern city of Lutsk. An attack on an industrial facility in the eastern region of Poltava wounded five people, the local governor said.
Energy infrastructure was targeted in the western city of Lviv, while air raid sirens and explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, which also reported localized power cuts.
Ukraine's largest private energy producer DTEK said it was implementing emergency power outages following the attacks.