Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

Skip next section Ukraine calls for permission for long-range strikes on Russia

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Ukraine calls for permission for long-range strikes on Russia

A top Ukrainian official has demanded that Kyiv's allies allow Ukraine to use long-range western weapons to strike targets further inside Russia.

"Permission to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation is necessary," wrote Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Telegram on Monday.

"Such a decision will accelerate the end of the Russian terror."

Yermak's comments came after a Russian drone and missile strike targeted 15 Ukrainian regions on Monday morning, killing at least three people.

Ukraine is in possession of a large inventory of long-range western weaponry, but allies have so far asked that Kyiv does not use them to strike too far inside Russia's borders. Only comparatively recently did NATO countries start approving of striking targets a short distance inside Russia.