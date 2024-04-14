World leaders condemn Iran's attack on Israel

From calls for restraint and acknowledgments of Israel's right to defend itself to political finger-pointing — here's how world leaders reacted to Iran's attack on Israel.

Hours after Iran said it launched a direct drone and missile attack on Israel , leaders of countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, condemned what they called a destabilizing act for the region.

The attack has raised tensions to the highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago and risks escalation to a larger conflict in the Middle East.

Iran said it was a retaliation to a strike on Iran's embassy in Damascus, Syria that killed at least 13 people, including seven high-ranking officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Iran has blamed Israel for the strike. Israel has not said it was responsible for the airstrike and seldom claims involvement in foreign military operations.

Israel thanks its allies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged this support from the US and other allies.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries," he said in a post on social media. "We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination."

UN calls for immediate end to conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said all parties should "exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."

"I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war."

Germany: no legitimate justification for attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he saw no legitimate justification for Iran's action.

"The attack on Israeli territory that Iran launched tonight is unjustifiable and highly irresponsible," Scholz said. "Iran risks a further escalation in the region. Germany stands by Israel and we will discuss the situation with our allies."

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed the nation's "full solidarity" with Israel.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which could plunge an entire region into chaos. Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately. Israel offers our full solidarity at this time."

What did the US say?

US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored the aerial attack on Saturday while US forces joined efforts to down the explosive-laden drones launched by Iran.

Biden pledged that his support for Israel's defense against Tehran and its proxies was "ironclad."

He also said after a call with Netanyahu overnight Saturday that he would speak with G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate a "united diplomatic response."

Iran issues warning to US

Meanwhile, Iran's mission to the United Nations warned the US not to become directly involved in the conflict, saying the attack was in response to an airstrike on Iran's diplomatic presence in Damascus that it blames on Israel.

It seemed to indicate it was not planning further strikes, saying the "matter can be deemed concluded."

"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"

Responses from the Middle East

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its concern at the "military escalation" and called on "all parties to exercise utmost restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war." It said the UN Security Council needed "to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" at the escalation of hostilities and "maximum restraint" was required. The ministry's statement also warned of the "risk of the regional expansion of the conflict. Egypt would be "in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try and contain the situation," the statement said.

Other reactions

The UK, Canada, France, Spain, Argentina, the Netherlands, Denmark, Mexico and Norway were also among the nations that condemned Saturday night's attack. Some criticized Iran's destabilizing move and others acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

"The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a similar message. "After supporting Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, the Iranian regime's latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult," he said in a post on X.

"These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime's disregard for peace and stability in the region. We support Israel's right to defend itself and its people from these attacks," he said.

Argentine President Javier Milei's office expressed his unwavering commitment to Israel.

"The Republic of Argentina recognizes the right of nation states to defend themselves and strongly supports the state of Israel in the defense of its sovereignty, in particular against regimes that promote terror and seek the destruction of western civilization."

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the ordeal was predictable. "We're now in the prelude to World War III precisely when humanity should rebuild its economy towards the rapid goal of decarbonization," he said. Petro blamed the United States for its role in the crisis, saying US support for Israel has "ignited the world," and that "the United Nations must meet urgently and must immediately commit to peace."

mk/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, DPA)