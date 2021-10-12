Donetsk is an industrial city in Ukraine located in the Donbass region, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Donetsk and its surrounding areas in Eastern Ukraine have been a major economic, industrial and scientific centre of Ukraine. It has a population of about two million. During Soviet times, the city's steel industry was expanded and the region remains the center for coal mining and steel industry. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to Donetsk.