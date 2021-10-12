Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Donetsk

Donetsk is an industrial city in Ukraine located in the Donbass region, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Donetsk and its surrounding areas in Eastern Ukraine have been a major economic, industrial and scientific centre of Ukraine. It has a population of about two million. During Soviet times, the city's steel industry was expanded and the region remains the center for coal mining and steel industry. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to Donetsk.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 21.04.21 *** Ukrainian servicemen walk near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk on April 21, 2021. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 20, 2021, invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet in war-torn eastern Ukraine, stressing that millions of lives were at stake from fresh fighting in the separatist conflict. (Photo by Aleksey Filippov / AFP) (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, France and Russia may hold summit on Ukraine conflict 12.10.2021

The German and French governments are hoping to meet with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to discuss the conflict in the Donbass, which erupted in 2014. Meanwhile, the EU's Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on Tuesday.
Sheriff's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League group D soccer match between Real Madrid and Sheriff, Tiraspol at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Sheriff Tiraspol: The Champions League club without a country but now in dreamland 29.09.2021

Sheriff Tiraspol from breakaway Moldovan region Trans-Dniester, or Transnistria, have had the perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign. Sheriff's name offers a clue to their murky but successful past.
Ukraine's players celebrate victory after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Buchanan, Pool)

Euro 2020: Ukraine united behind Andriy Shevchenko's team despite ongoing conflict 02.07.2021

Since 2014, Ukraine has been embroiled in a military conflict with Russia. Even at Euro 2020, the conflict is ever-present, but Ukraine's success is uniting the country ahead of an historic quarterfinal against England.
LGBT Abzeichen in ukrainischer Armee © privat

LGBTQ troops and vets go to war with homophobia in Ukraine 27.06.2021

They are patriots who have defended their country on the front lines. But LGBTQ soldiers in Ukraine's military have rights to fight for, too.
MH17 Trümmer Trümmer von MH17 in Ostukraine Schlagwörte: Malaysian Airlines Flug 17, MH17, Absturz, Ostukraine, Rebellen, Poroschenko, Putin Fotografin: Kitty Logan / DW Rechte: DW für OL/Sozialmedien Nutzung

MH17 trial: What you need to know 07.06.2021

It's been seven years since a Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The main proceedings against those allegedly responsible are now underway in Amsterdam. DW gives you the basic facts of the case.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 08.04.21 *** FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists during his working trip in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hopeful about meeting Vladimir Putin 26.04.2021

The talks about a new ceasefire in Ukraine are already "at the finish line," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A meeting with Vladimir Putin was also on the cards.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 14.04.21 *** Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021. Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy invites Putin to meet in war-torn Donbass 21.04.2021

President Zelenskiy has invited Putin to meet him in eastern Ukraine for talks on ending the long-running conflict there. Kyiv has accused Russia of a massive troop buildup at the border.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 06.04.21 *** A still image from video shows tanks and military vehicles in Maslovka, Voronezh Region, Russia April 6, 2021. Video taken April 6, 2021. Video by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.

EU discusses Russia strategy as tensions grow in Ukraine 19.04.2021

EU foreign ministers have met for talks on the bloc's relations with Moscow as fears rise over Russia's intentions in Ukraine. But tensions are growing on several other fronts as well.
To The Point D + E 15.05.2021

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What does Putin want? 15.04.2021

Vladimir Putin has ordered a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border. Are fears of full-blown war justified? Our guests: Gesine Dornblüth (freelance journalist), Alexander Rahr (Russia expert), Roman Goncharenko (DW).
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, speaks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)

Ukraine: NATO slams Russia's troop buildup on border 13.04.2021

NATO has vowed to back Ukraine amid tensions in the in eastern Donbass region. The Kremlin accused the US and NATO of turning Ukraine into a "powder keg."
20.06.2018 June 20, 2018 - Luhansk, Ukraine - Soldiers of the Ukrainian army on the front line during the Joint Forces Operation in Donbass area, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on June 2018. During the last few months, active military actions resumed in Luhansk region. Regardless of the cease-fire regime, its violation is constantly occurring from the separatists side, resulting in casualties both among the military and the civilian population of Ukraine. Luhansk Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 20180620_zaa_n230_1182 Copyright: xOleksandrxRupetax

Russia denies moving towards war with Ukraine 11.04.2021

Moscow said it was not involved in the ongoing clashes in eastern Ukraine and said it was trying to resolve the conflict.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Turkey's Erdogan voices support for Ukraine amid crisis 10.04.2021

As Russia reinforces troops on its border with Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed  Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool 

Germany urges Russia to reduce troop presence near Ukraine 08.04.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed concerns as tensions increase between pro-Russia separatists and Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the opening of the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region, Ukraine September 17, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ukraine urges NATO to set up membership path 06.04.2021

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says NATO should speed up Ukraine's path toward membership, arguing that there is no other way to prevent further conflict in the eastern Donbass region.
09.11.2019 *** A serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stands guard at a checkpoint near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske), which is located in a disengagement area near the contact line with the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Germany, France condemn Ukraine escalation, call for restraint 04.04.2021

Germany and France, mediators in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have called on all sides to exercise restraint amid repeated violations of a ceasefire brokered last July.
09.11.2019 *** A serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stands guard at a checkpoint near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske), which is located in a disengagement area near the contact line with the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'aggravating' situation in Donbass 01.04.2021

Kyiv said the Kremlin built up military forces near their shared border and violated a ceasefire. But Russia warned that a new military conflict would "destroy" Ukraine.

Show more articles