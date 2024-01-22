Russia blames Kyiv for deadly blasts in Donetsk

ConflictsRussian FederationRussia blames Kyiv for deadly blasts in DonetskTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationLukas Lottersberger01/22/2024January 22, 2024Kremlin-installed officials claim that at least 25 people have been killed and dozens wounded by shelling in Donetsk, a city in Ukraine under Russian occupation. Ukrainian forces in the region denied responsibility.https://p.dw.com/p/4bWk5Advertisement