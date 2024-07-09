  1. Skip to content
Ukraine: Donetsk cities brace for approaching front line

Igor Burdyga | Anna Pshemyska | Hanna Sokolova-Stekh
September 7, 2024

The town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region is one of the hotspots of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the enemy advances, people are evacuating the city, once home to 60,000 people. DW witnessed how this is happening.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kOGs
