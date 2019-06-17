Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

The suspect in the murder of local German politician Walter Lübcke has reportedly confessed. The chief prosecutor briefed parliament's interior affairs committee on the case.
Suspect Stephan E. has admitted to Walter Lübcke's killing, members of Germany's parliament told multiple news agencies on Wednesday morning.
Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June.
The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel. He was known for his pro-migrant views.
Authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism.
Police arrested Stephan E. after finding DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The 45-year-old suspect is
More to follow...