Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

Suspect Stephan E. has admitted to Walter Lübcke's killing, members of Germany's parliament told multiple news agencies on Wednesday morning.

Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June.

The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel. He was known for his pro-migrant views.

Authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism.

Police arrested Stephan E. after finding DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The 45-year-old suspect is

More to follow...