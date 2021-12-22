Visit the new DW website

NSU

A trio known as the National Socialist Underground (NSU) allegedly killed nine people with migrant background across Germany between 2000 and 2009, and a policewoman.

German police and intelligence agencies have been criticized for their failure to detect a far-right motive for the killings, and for not following up a trail of clues that would have led to the group being caught. The group was uncovered when two of its principal members, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, were found dead in a mobile home after a botched bank robbery attracted police attention. They are believed to have committed suicide after setting the vehicle ablaze, although the precise circumstances of their death are still under investigation. A search of the property they tried to torch helped unravel the NSU's past, with a pistol belonging to the dead policewoman the most crucial early find. The alleged main co-conspirator to Mundlos and Böhnhardt, Beate Zschäpe, is currently facing trial. This page is a collection of recent DW content connected to the far-right cell.

Exploring 200 years of hatred in German history

Exploring 200 years of hatred in German history 22.12.2021

Hatred of the system, of Jews, of women, of science: From revolutionary plans to far-right attacks, an exhibition tackles two centuries of hostile actions in Germany.
Germany's new Interior Minister Nancy Faeser makes fight against right-wing extremism top priority

Germany's new Interior Minister Nancy Faeser makes fight against right-wing extremism top priority 09.12.2021

Social Democrat Nancy Faeser is one of the lesser-known members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's new team. She wants to make the fight against racism and right-wing extremism her priority.
Germany NSU: Top court reviews case in neo-Nazi murder spree

Germany NSU: Top court reviews case in neo-Nazi murder spree 02.12.2021

Germany's top court is reviewing the case of an accomplice to the neo-Nazi NSU terror cell. Prosecutors are hoping to increase his sentence from 2.5 to 12 years.
Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
NSU: What you need to know about Germany's neo-Nazi terror group

NSU: What you need to know about Germany's neo-Nazi terror group 03.11.2021

It's been 10 years since the NSU extreme-right terror cell was uncovered. DW answers five key questions from one of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi cases.
Germany charges 'NSU 2.0' far-right threats suspect

Germany charges 'NSU 2.0' far-right threats suspect 28.10.2021

A 53-year-old is charged with incitement to racial hatred, impersonating an officer, and posessing child sexual abuse images. He signed his messages "NSU 2.0" after the infamous terror group.
Germany 'unimaginable' without immigrants, says President Steinmeier

Germany 'unimaginable' without immigrants, says President Steinmeier 10.09.2021

Germany owes a debt of gratitude to the Turkish and other immigrant communities, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said while marking the anniversary of a key migration deal.
Germany: Convictions of neo-Nazi terror cell upheld on appeal

Germany: Convictions of neo-Nazi terror cell upheld on appeal 19.08.2021

Germany's Federal Court of Justice has dismissed the appeal of Beate Zschäpe, member of the high-profile NSU neo-Nazi terror cell. The two other key members of the group killed themselves in 2011 after a botched robbery.
Germany: 20 police officers investigated over far-right chats

Germany: 20 police officers investigated over far-right chats 09.06.2021

Pedophile texts found in a police commandos' smart phone led to the identification of 19 other Hesse state police allegedly involved in far-right chat groups, say prosecutors.

Germany: Police arrest far-right threats suspect

Germany: Police arrest far-right threats suspect 04.05.2021

In the culmination of a lengthy probe, authorities have found the man they believe used the pseudonym "NSU 2.0" to send hate mail to public figures, including several lawmakers.
German state police declared free of far-right networks

German state police declared free of far-right networks 12.03.2021

After an uproar over the presence of far-right sympathizers in the German police, the country's most-populous state has said it found some officers tied to far-right groups but no networks of extremists among the force.

Neo-Nazi convicted of German politician's murder

Neo-Nazi convicted of German politician's murder 28.01.2021

Neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of German politician Walter Lübcke. The trial has raised questions about the ability of German authorities to track extremists.
Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy

Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy 28.01.2021

The trial of two neo-Nazis accused of murdering a German regional governor is about to come to an end in Frankfurt. The murder of Walter Lübcke was the country's first political assassination in decades.
Far-right terrorism in Germany: Walter Lübcke's murder and the NSU

Far-right terrorism in Germany: Walter Lübcke's murder and the NSU 21.01.2021

The main suspect in Germany's most prominent far-right political assassination since World War II has closed his defense in court. He and his suspected accomplice may have links to the neo-Nazi group NSU.
Neo-Nazi murder trial takes surprising turns

Neo-Nazi murder trial takes surprising turns 07.12.2020

Last year's murder of politician Walter Lübcke shocked Germany, as it provided evidence of Nazi terrorist networks. But the defendant's contradictory confessions have been frustrating for judges and observers.
Germany: Court clears lawyer who represented fictive NSU victim

Germany: Court clears lawyer who represented fictive NSU victim 30.11.2020

A lawyer who represented a non-existent victim at a neo-Nazi murder trial has been cleared of intent to deceive. A court in Aachen said while he had shown great negligence, evidence of a deliberate crime was lacking.
