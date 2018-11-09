 Saudi Arabia considering breaking up OPEC — report | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Saudi Arabia considering breaking up OPEC — report

Saudi Arabia is reportedly examining what could happen if it left the 15-country oil cartel OPEC and became a cartel all on its own. The news comes amid increased political pressure from the US, a rival oil producer.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (Reuters/H. Bader)

Saudi Arabia's top government-funded think tank is researching, on behalf of the oil-rich kingdom, the possible effects an OPEC breakup would have on global oil markets.

A report in The Wall Street Journal, which quotes an unnamed "senior Saudi adviser" at length, says that while the ongoing research does not reflect an active debate inside the government over whether the country should leave OPEC or not, it is part of a wider rethinking about Saudi Arabia's near 60-year membership of the cartel.

Founded in 1960, OPEC currently has 15 members — six in the Middle East, seven in Africa and two in South America. Saudi Arabia has long been the dominant force within the group, accounting for around one-third of the organization's total oil production.

However, with US oil production rising sharply over the last decade, and with increased political pressure on Saudi Arabia following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the Middle Eastern country is apparently reviewing the status quo in global oil production.

For years, OPEC has regulated oil production in order to control global prices. OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia have long argued that the organization helps prevent oil prices from getting too high or too low, but critics say OPEC takes advantage of big oil-consuming nations, such as the United States. US President Donald Trump is a persistent critic.

Watch video 01:20
Now live
01:20 mins.

Oil prices up after OPEC nixes output rise

Saudi fears over the country's oil future appear to be rising amid the changing climate. "The kingdom knows demand for oil won't last forever … so you need to think past OPEC. You also have a NOPEC act being considered [in the United States]," the senior adviser familiar with the project told the newspaper, referring to draft US legislation, long mooted, which could declare OPEC an illegal cartel.

OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets this weekend in Abu Dhabi before a meeting in Vienna in December where production levels are expected to be discussed. 

Waning dominance

The government-funded study is being undertaken by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC). The Wall Street Journal quoted KAPSARC head Adam Sieminski as saying: "We're looking at what happens if there's no spare capacity. One scenario to that is OPEC doesn't exist."

Read more: Weak OPEC compliance with output cap fuels oil glut

According to the Saudi official quoted at length, the study is seen among senior officials in the country as an exercise in assessing what could happen to global oil markets if demand fell so much that OPEC was forced to disband.

With Saudi Arabia accounting for about one third of the group's 33 million barrels per day (bpd) output, it has long since been the de facto head of the organization and would arguably have the capacity to remain as effective and influential without being part of the wider cartel.

Libyen Öl Komplex Raffinerie Brega Oil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H.Malla)

OPEC countries (such as Libya, above) account for just under half of global oil production

US oil production jumped to a record 11.6 million bpd last week, overtaking the output of Russia — the world's biggest oil producer — by 0.2 million bpd. Saudi Arabia's production is about 10.7 million bpd.

However, Russia, not an OPEC member, has worked more closely with Saudi Arabia in terms of oil production in recent years, and with the two sides meeting again this weekend in Abu Dhabi, those ties look set to strengthen. The report in the newspaper suggests that a Russian-Saudi oil alliance, in a prospective non-OPEC future, is a possibility.

Internal problems

Aside from external pressures, there have also been quarrels among OPEC founder members recently. Iran and Saudi Arabia have caused much of the turbulence, with Tehran accusing officials in Riyadh of acting on behalf of Washington, following US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

While those quoted in The Wall Street Journal article are at pains to point out that Saudi Arabia is not planning any kind of imminent withdrawal from OPEC, the study aims to "assess the short/medium-term consequences of a dissolution of OPEC," according to an overview reviewed by the newspaper.

That overview is based on two possible non-OPEC scenarios. One, that all big oil producers in the world fight competitively on the global market after the demise of OPEC, and two, that Saudi Arabia attempts to leverage its own massive output capacity and act as a sort of stand-alone OPEC.

The news report will put a renewed focus on the dynamics in Abu Dhabi.

  • Sun flowers up close

    The diversity of natural resources

    Glorious and useful

    While the world still produces a lot of its energy from fossil fuels, nature produces plenty of renewable resources constantly. Although plant lovers enjoy sunflowers for their splendour and chefs use the oil for cooking, industry uses the tall yellow flower to produce lubricants or in biodiesel. The sunflower is a renewable resource that is grown on about 400,000 hectares of farmland in Germany.

  • Aerial view of Thüringen forest

    The diversity of natural resources

    One of the oldest resources

    Forests supply a resource mankind has been using for a very long time: wood. To whittle spears or to kindle a fire - wood was indispensable for our ancestors. It is still a popular building material: About 15 percent of new buildings in Germany are constructed out of wood.

  • Wooden pellets

    The diversity of natural resources

    Raw materials produce heat

    Wood is a renewable resource that also supplies energy. Over the past decade, wood pellets have become increasingly popular to heat stoves - a good example for how renewables as an energy source can reduce mineral oil consumption.

  • A bee flies through a rapeseed field

    The diversity of natural resources

    A lubricant for steam engines

    Rapeseed is a member of the cabbage family. Humans have been using the plant for many centuries. The seed has been a source for oil since the Middle Ages, used for instance in lamps. In the 19th century, rapeseed oil was used as a lubricant for steam engines.

  • Biogas plant facility in north Germany

    The diversity of natural resources

    The downside of the biogas boom

    Using renewable resources as an energy supplier has given rise to quite some criticism. Huge fields of corn and rapeseed are planted to run biogas plants. As a result, the landscape in regions like northeastern Germany has radically changed, and many wild plants and animals have lost their habitat.

  • Corn in a corn field

    The diversity of natural resources

    The all-rounder

    Corn, originally from Latin America, is one of the most widely cultivated crops in the world. It is not just planted on vast fields for renewable energy purposes: its main use is animal feed and food for humans. Industry has also discovered corn as an ingredient for glue and adhesives.

  • Bioplastics up close

    The diversity of natural resources

    Plant-based plastics

    Plastic made of corn, potatoes or sugar cane: nowadays, many products are made of bioplastics, including garbage bags and joghurt containers, but also products such as disposable razors. Environmental activists support improving and consistently recycling bioplastics to ensure they are really environmentally friendly.

  • Palm fruit being held by a human hand (Photo: dpa/Christiane Oelrich).

    The diversity of natural resources

    From biscuits to biodiesel

    Palm fruit is pressed to win palm oil, an edible vegetable oil. It is an ingredient in many different types of food, including margarine, pizza and biscuits. Palm oil is used as a raw material in candles, cosmetics and washing powder. The product is also increasingly used for biodiesel production.

  • Oil palm plantation in Malaysia

    The diversity of natural resources

    Palm trees replace rainforests

    Palm oil is the one renewable resource that is most strongly criticized. Oil palms grow well in hot, humid climates, just like rainforests, rich in species and home to rare animals such as orangutans. Over the past years, rainforests have been felled extensively in Malaysia and Indonesia to make way for palm oil plantations.

  • Cannabis plant in the US (Foto: ddp images/AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

    The diversity of natural resources

    Weaving, not smoking

    Many people know hemp only as a recreational drug. But there is a form of hemp for industrial use that has no intoxicating effect. It is grown, for instance, in France, where the fibers are used to make special paper and clothing, like hemp jeans.

  • Organic hemp insulating bricks being installed

    The diversity of natural resources

    Keeping the heat in

    Insulating material can also be made of hemp fiber. The blocks here can't be used on the outside of a house because they don't tolerate moisture, but the hemp is well-suited to insulate walls, ceilings or the roof of a house from the inside. Hemp fibers also help keep the house cool in the summer.

    Author: Alexandra Hostert / db


DW recommends

Donald Trump vs. OPEC: What can he do to bring down oil prices?

Donald Trump's pledge that the US "won't put up with high oil prices for much longer" has led to speculation about how he may try to force OPEC's hand. Skepticism abounds over whether the price of gasoline will fall. (27.09.2018)  

Iran announces plan to circumvent US oil sanctions

Tehran has vowed to "defeat" attempts to curb its oil revenues by allowing private companies to export it. Iran also reminded Saudi Arabia that it was bound to an OPEC agreement to only boost exports collectively. (01.07.2018)  

OPEC to raise production as Saudis break Iranian resistance

OPEC will increase oil production in a move its main proponent, Saudi Arabia, said will lower global prices. Opponents said it was an opportunistic attempt to capitalize on problems in Riyadh rival, Iran. (22.06.2018)  

Russia and Saudi Arabia forge alliance to engineer oil prices

Two of the world's largest oil producers see a consensus emerging between OPEC and non-OPEC states for long-term cooperation on stabilizing oil prices, including the extension of output cuts expiring at the end of 2018. (20.04.2018)  

Shale bonanza means US oil production at a 50-year high

As shale oil makes a comeback, the United States could outstrip Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world's biggest oil producer. But is this new boom in black gold sustainable? (20.02.2018)  

OPEC agrees oil cut extension to end of 2018

The 14 members of the cartel have decided to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 under efforts to curb a global glut of crude. OPEC also said it could exit the deal earlier if the market overheats. (30.11.2017)  

Weak OPEC compliance with output cap fuels oil glut

The cartel pumped more oil in July, boosting global supplies for the third month and casting doubt on OPEC's pledge to reduce production. But the IEA industry group hopes growing demand will take up the slack. (11.08.2017)  

The diversity of natural resources

Insulators made of hemp and energy won from wood pellets: nature produces plenty of renewable resources. Crops are often planted with a specific use in mind, but the new trend in renewables has downsides for nature too. (30.10.2013)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Oil prices up after OPEC nixes output rise  

Related content

Persischer Golf Ölplattform

US sanctions: Iran vows to sell oil, resist US 'economic war' 05.11.2018

Iran has vowed to skirt US sanctions and keep exporting oil. The US goal of cutting Iranian oil exports to zero is already being rolled back by reality.

Saudi Arabien Riad - Startzeremonie für Qiddiya-Resort Projekt

Saudi Arabia: Powerful, but not omnipotent after Khashoggi affair 18.10.2018

Saudi Arabia's reputation has suffered massively as a result of Jamal Khashoggi's suspected murder. World leaders are keeping their distance. The country could be hostile in the face of criticism, or enact reforms.

USA PK Iran Sanktionen Mike Pompeo und Steven Mnuchin

Iran sanctions: US grants oil exemptions for several countries 05.11.2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the details of US sanctions against Iran, including oil exemptions for eight countries. Tehran has said it will continue to sell oil despite the new sanctions.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Asia

Sustainable funds growing fast - Lack of innovation hurting Russian economy 