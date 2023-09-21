  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a man (Jo Harper) with grey hair and brown eyes
Jo HarperImage: Jo Harper/DW

Jo Harper

Journalist and author specializing in Poland, especially Polish border security and refugee policy

Jo Harper is a journalist and writer who lives in Warsaw. He has written widely on the rise of illiberalism in Poland and the Polish–Belarusian border situation.

Jo Harper is an author, journalist and editor with a 25-year career in Poland, Germany and the UK. He worked as a business and news writer for Deutsche Welle from 2015 to 2023. Since 2017, he has also written for the BBC as a business features writer and for Politico Europe on Polish issues.

He appears regularly on Polish and international television and documentary films as a commentator on Polish affairs and moderates panels on e-transport, fintech and other areas at CEE-based conferences.

He holds a PhD in Polish politics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and also studied at the Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland. He has written two books on Poland, Poland's Memory Wars and Our Man in Warszawa, and is currently working on a new book, When Moses came to Poland.

Featured stories by Jo Harper

Leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski delivers his speech during the Law and Justice party conference in Konskie, Poland September 9

How will Poland pay for election campaign promises?

All parties in the upcoming election are pledging to spend to entice voters. But can a faltering economy afford it?
BusinessSeptember 21, 2023
A farmer in Ukraine reacts as he looks at his burning field

Food security: Polish farmers hurt by Ukraine grain imports

Polish farmers are worried about Ukrainian grain flooding the market and hurting domestic production.
BusinessAugust 6, 2023
A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Skilled migrants start looking to Eastern Europe

Eastern European nations like Hungary and Poland are attracting a rising number of skilled migrants from outside the EU.
BusinessJuly 18, 2023
Stories by Jo Harper

Migrants are seen stretching their hands through the fence on Poland's border with Belarus in Bialowieza, Poland, on May 28, 2023. The migrants were part of a group of some 30 people seeking asylum in the EU country

What will be the human cost of Poland's new border defenses?

What will be the human cost of Poland's new border defenses?

Poland is fortifying its border with Belarus. Critics are asking at what — or whose — cost the project will come.
PoliticsJune 14, 2024
A worker at a factory making solar photovoltaic modules in China

China's solar sector steams ahead of EU, US

China's solar sector steams ahead of EU, US

The US and Europe can't compete with China in producing solar modules. That's the stark message from a new report.
BusinessJanuary 1, 2024
Polish PM Donald Tusk forms a heart with his hands after being elected to his position

Are Poland's populist bankers a problem for PM Donald Tusk?

Are Poland's populist bankers a problem for PM Donald Tusk?

With a new government in power in Poland, a strategy of financial nationalism might not leave with the PiS party.
BusinessDecember 19, 2023
A person with is back turned onboard a cargo ship

Global shipping on alert after Houthis attack vessels

Global shipping on alert after Houthis attack vessels

Several recent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have highlighted the wider dangers to global shipping.
BusinessDecember 4, 2023
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrive for a welcoming ceremony

Why the EU-Canada trade deal is a big deal

Why the EU-Canada trade deal is a big deal

Its proponents say the EU-Canada trade agreement is progress, others see it as a threat to national sovereignty.
BusinessNovember 22, 2023
A father reading from a book to his two children, one of them being still a toddler

Polish startup helps employers overcome paternal stereotypes

Polish startup helps employers overcome paternal stereotypes

A traditional division of roles is one of the biggest barriers to the career development of Polish women.
BusinessNovember 10, 2023
