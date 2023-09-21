Jo Harper is an author, journalist and editor with a 25-year career in Poland, Germany and the UK. He worked as a business and news writer for Deutsche Welle from 2015 to 2023. Since 2017, he has also written for the BBC as a business features writer and for Politico Europe on Polish issues.

He appears regularly on Polish and international television and documentary films as a commentator on Polish affairs and moderates panels on e-transport, fintech and other areas at CEE-based conferences.

He holds a PhD in Polish politics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and also studied at the Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland. He has written two books on Poland, Poland's Memory Wars and Our Man in Warszawa , and is currently working on a new book, When Moses came to Poland.