 Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general′s assassination | News | DW | 07.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general.

Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force. (picture-alliance/dpa/Leaders Official Website)

January 3

The first hours:

  • Shortly after midnight local time, airstrikes hit Baghdad International Airport. Iraq's military-run media agency, the Security Media Cell, was the first to report the attack. In their initial statement, they said that some people were injured, and shared photos of burnt vehicles. 
Irak Bagdad Airport Luftschlag US-Streitkräfte auf General Qassem Soleimani (AFP/Iraqi Military)

A picture published by the media office of the Iraqi military's joint operations forces shows a burnt vehicle following a US strike on January 3.

  • Air traffic around Baghdad International Airport is suspended around 2 a.m. local time. 
  • Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) issue a statement saying that "five members and two guests" were killed in the strikes. Shortly after, they say that Qassem Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the PMF, also known as Hashed al-Shaabi, and Mohammed Reza al-Jaberi, the protocol officer and the head of public relations for the group, were killed.
    Read moreAl-Hashd al-Shaabi and Hezbollah: Iran's allies in Iraq and Lebanon
  • Iraqi state TV confirms the killings. Iranian State TV follows that confirmation, citing a Revolutionary Guard statement.
  • The US Department of Defense issues a statement confirming Soleimani's death in a US drone strike.

    "At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel by killing Qassem Soleimani. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the statement read. 
    Watch video 01:17

    Who was Qassem Soleimani?

Immediate reactions:

  • Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemns the assassination on Twitter saying that the US "bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."
  • Populist Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr mourns Soleimani's killing and says that his militias are ready to protect Iraq. 
  • Watch video 00:24

    Syrians from Azaz express joy over Soleimani death

  • Israel's Defense Ministry raises its alert level, amid fears of retaliation strikes initiated by Hezbollah and Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
  • Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says the group will continue to work towards Soleimani's goals, according to Lebanese broadcaster Al-Manar.
  • US State Department issues travel warning for Americans in Iraq, urging them to leave the country immediately. American workers employed by foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra begin to leave.
  • Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khameini appoints Brigadier General Esmail Qaani to replace Soleimani. 

 

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss the situation.
  • US President Donald Trump says Soleimani was behind "thousands" of deaths. 
  • The United States announces that it would send 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions in the region. 
    Watch video 02:34

    Iran promises 'harsh retaliation'

Saturday, January 4

  • Thousands gather for the funeral processionin Baghdad. The procession passed through the city's fortified Green Zone. 
  • The United Kingdom issues a travel warning for Iraq.
  • Top Hezbollah official Mohamed Raad says the US "made an error" in killing Soleimani, and that the military faction will be decisive in its response. 
  • Revolutionary Guards General Gholamali Abuhamzeh said Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic, according to Tasnim news agency.

    "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there ... vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago ... some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach," he said.
    Read moreUS, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war
  • NATO suspends training missions in Iraq, citing security concerns. The Iraqi mission employs hundreds of staff members from allied nations and non-NATO countries.
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about tensions in the Middle East.
  • Wang and Zarif discuss rising tensions over the phone. Beijing subsequently publishes a press release outlining the minister's comments urging the US not to "abuse force."
    China Mohammed Dschawad Sarif, Außenminister Iran mit Wang Yi, Außenminister (Reuters/T. Peter)

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, in 2018.

  • More rockets fall in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. 
  • The United Kingdom announces that navy warships HMS Montrose and HMS Defender will escort ships sailing under the British flag through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The White House sends Congress formal notice of Friday's strike. The notification was sent under the 1973 War Powers Act, which stipulates that the administration formally inform Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action.
  • Trump tweets that the US has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" it could hit "very fast and very hard" in the case of retaliation from Iran.

Sunday, January 5

  • Soleimani's body is returned to Iran and sent to the city of Ahvaz, according to the state-run IRIB news agency. Thousands began gathering in the city to mourn the general.
  • Zarif hits back at Trump's threat that US retaliation could hit Iranian cultural sites, saying that would constitute a war crime.


    Read moreTrump condemned for threats to Iranian cultural sites

  • Soleimani's and al-Muhandis' remains are sent back to Iran for tests. After the tests, authorities planned to take Soleimani's body to his hometown for burial, while al Muhandis' remains were set to be brought back to Iraq to be buried in Najaf. 
  • Tens of thousands continue to gather in Ahvaz to mourn Soleimani. Authorities also planned to take his body to Tehran and the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad. 
  • Iran summons various diplomats, including those from Germany, Switzerland and the US, either over the attacks or their government's subsequent comments. 
  • European Union invites Zarif to Brussels to discuss de-escalation
  • Protests kick off at the US consulate in Turkey over Soleimani's killing
  • Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says the assassination marks a new era for the Middle East
  • Iraq's al-Sadr calls for US and other foreign troops to leave
  • Iran announces it will continue to roll back commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. 
    Watch video 02:29

    Iran suspends 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Monday, January 6

  • Iraq's United Nations Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Aluloom urges the UN to condemn Friday's attack
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson call on "all parties to exercise utmost restraint" as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that tensions are at their "highest level this century," in an address. "The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil," he wrote on Twitter.
  • Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet in the US. 
  • Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the US has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq. The statement contradicted a letter sent earlier that day from the head of the US military's Task Force Iraq outlining efforts to "reposition forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."
  • Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan won't take sides in the conflict. The country has been a key ally to the US and Saudi Arabia, while maintaining a border with Iran. 
  • Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin set a January 11 meeting to discuss the tension. 
  • Hundreds of thousands flood Tehran's streets to mourn Soleimani while Khameini led prayers at the funeral. The leader of Hamas was also in attendance. 
  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas decries US sanctions threat on Iran as "not very helpful.
    • The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani is passed among the crowds in Tehran (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      Coffin passed through the crowd

      The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

    • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries over the coffin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iran Press TV )

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      Ayatollah weeps

      Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from Iran.

    • Crowds gather in Tehran (AFP)

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      Biggest funeral since 1989

      While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

    • An unnamed general mourns over the coffin of Soleimani (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei )

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      A popular leader

      Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

    • The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US

      The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

    • An Iranian man holds up a sign saying We're all Soleimani (Reuters/WANA/N. Tabatabaee)

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      'We're all Soleimani'

      Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

    • A picture of the Ayatollah and Soleimani held up by crowds (AFP/A. Kenare)

      Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

      A military 'hero'

      Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners.

      Author: Elliot Douglas


Tuesday, January 7

  • US denies Zarif a visa that would allow him to attend a United Nations meeting in New York on Thursday.
  • More than 50 people are reported dead, and over 200 injured after a stampede at Soleimani's funeral in his home city of Kerman. Over a million people were estimated to be in attendance, in what would be Iran's largest funeral procession since the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 
  • Germany, Canada and NATO announce the movement and withdrawal of some of their troops stationed in Iraq, particularly those in and around the capital helping to train Iraqi security forces.
  • Soleimani's burial ispostponed after the deadly stampede.
    Watch video 01:02

    Aftermath of deadly stampede in Iran

lc/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Iran: Soleimani burial postponed after deadly stampede

Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for his burial. A stampede reportedly led to at least 40 deaths and hundreds injured. His burial was subsequently postponed. (07.01.2020)  

Putin invites Merkel to Russia over Iran crisis

The German chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. (06.01.2020)  

Iran crisis: Germany, France, UK urge de-escalation

The three countries urged all parties to exercise restraint in a bid to end a cycle of violence. Germany's foreign minister says Europe will this week respond to Iran's pledge not to abide by the 2015 nuclear deal. (06.01.2020)  

Iran will no longer abide by nuclear deal limits

Iranian officials have said they are considering even harsher steps following the US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. European leaders are desperately seeking a solution to ease the increasing tensions. (05.01.2020)  

Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike

Iraq's prime minister and pro-Iran figures were in attendance at the procession, where mourners chanted "death to America." Tehran has vowed to retaliate over the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. (04.01.2020)  

Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops — awaits government approval

Parliament has voted to ask the government to end an agreement to host US troops in Iraq. The move would oust all foreign soldiers, including those from Germany. President Trump has threatened Iraq with sanctions. (05.01.2020)  

Iran agrees to release British-flagged oil tanker

After more than two months of waiting, the Stena Impero has been approved to leave the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the tanker in July, causing and international outcry. (23.09.2019)  

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Hezbollah: Iran's allies in Iraq and Lebanon

Iran's regional allies have violently attacked protesters demanding political change in their countries. But where do Iran's interests end and their allies' domestic concerns begin? (01.11.2019)  

US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war

The US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani could be seen as an act of war with untold consequences. The question is how, when and where Iran will strike back — and whether that triggers a wider conflagration. (03.01.2020)  

Iran summons German diplomat over 'destructive remarks'

Iran has summoned the German envoy to Tehran to protest "destructive remarks" made by German officials who said that the US air strikes that killed Soleimani were in response to Iranian military provocations. (05.01.2020)  

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader?

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)  

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East. (03.01.2020)  

Iran army: US lacks 'courage' for conflict after Trump threats

Donald Trump warned Iran would be hit "very hard" if Tehran retaliated against the US, saying "52 sites" were targeted. But Iran's army chief said the US lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict. (05.01.2020)  

Trump condemned for threats to Iranian cultural sites

Following controversial comments by US President Donald Trump, UNESCO and other cultural leaders have expressed their outrage. (07.01.2020)  

Pressure mounts in Iraq to boot out US troops

The killing of two top Iranian and Iraqi commanders by US forces could aid Iran in strengthening its foothold in Iraq. Experts say it also undermines the monthslong anti-government protest movement in Iraq. (06.01.2020)  

Germany to partially withdraw troops from Iraq

Germany responded to growing security concerns in the Gulf region, saying it plans to "temporarily thin out" the number of soldiers in Iraq. Its military presence will be reduced particularly in Baghdad and Taji. (07.01.2020)  

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened

Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander. (03.01.2020)  

NATO pulls some troops out of Iraq amid Soleimani flare-up

NATO says it is temporarily moving some of its personnel out of Iraq due to tensions between the US and Iran in the region. The decision follows a similar move by Germany to withdraw some troops from the capital. (07.01.2020)  

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Monday to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike at the largest funeral Tehran has seen for thirty years. Iran's Supreme leader vowed "severe revenge" on the US. (06.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aftermath of deadly stampede in Iran  

Who was Qassem Soleimani?  

Syrians from Azaz express joy over Soleimani death  

Iran suspends 2015 nuclear deal commitments  

Iran promises 'harsh retaliation'  

Related content

Iran Teheran | Demonstration nach Dronenattacke gegen Qassem Soleimani

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened 03.01.2020

Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander.

Irak Kerbela | Begräbnis Ghassem Soleimani, Kommandant der Al-Quds-Brigaden, Iran

Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike 04.01.2020

Iraq's prime minister and pro-Iran figures were in attendance at the procession, where mourners chanted "death to America." Tehran has vowed to retaliate over the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani.

Irak Bagdad Airport Luftschlag US-Streitkräfte auf General Qassem Soleimani aus Iran

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike 03.01.2020

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East.

Advertisement