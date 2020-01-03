Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian general killed in US airstrike

Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Baghdad on Saturday morning for a funeral procession to mourn Iran's slain top general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leaders killed in a targeted US airstrike a day earlier.

The funeral procession began at the Imam Kadhim shrine in Baghdad, one of the most venerated sites in Shiite Islam, and solemn mourners proceeded to march alongside military vehicles.

Many of the mourners dressed in black and carried Iraqi flags as well as flags of militias that are loyal to Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

In attendance was Iraq's prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, as well as Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim and other pro-Iran figures in a large crowd surrounding the coffins.

Mourners were also grieving Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was one of nine others killed in the same strike.

People gather at the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards

Soleimani's legacy

The Iranian ambassador to the UN described the killing as an act of war, US media reported. Speaking to CNN after the attack, Majid Takht Ravanchi said it "in fact was an act of war on the part of the United States and against the Iranian people."

Soleimani was known as a spymaster, military operative and diplomat, as well as the architect of Iran's regional security strategy. He was responsible for mobilizing militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the "Islamic State".

Soleimani was also blamed for various attacks on US troops and American allies over nearly two decades.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left) offers his condolences to a family member of killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, in the capital Tehran

Iran vows retaliation

US President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent an all-out conflict. His administration Soleimani was plotting a set of attacks that put American troops and officials at risk, without providing evidence.

Iran has sworn harsh retribution for the US' targeted killing of Soleimani, bringing Washington and Tehran to the brink of a major conflict that could play out across the Middle East as other world leaders urge deescalation and restraint.

Soleimani's killing creates the spark for a vicious circle following a series of escalations since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, imposed crushing sanctions and declared economic warfare under its "maximum pressure" campaign without providing a diplomatic off-ramp to deescalate.

As regional tensions soared in the wake of Friday's attack, there were reports of an airstrike on a convoy of Iran-backed militiamen north of Baghdad in the early hours of Saturday morning. Hours later the Iraqi army refuted that an airstrike had taken place at all. The US-led coalition in Iraq said it did not carry out an airstrike.

