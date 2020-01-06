Iran: Soleimani burial postponed after deadly stampede

Iranian state TV reported that a stampede killed at least 40 people and injured over 200 as large crowds turned out in the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani for his burial on Tuesday, a day after an enormous funeral procession in the capital Tehran.

The burial was subsequently postponed, with Iranian media citing the "enormous crowd."

Eyewitnesses described scenes of "mass panic" as thousands of people converged in the city. The general's flag-draped coffin was making itself slowly along the streets of the city of Kerman when the deadly stampede broke out.

"Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions," said Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran's emergency medical services.

General Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. In response, Iran pledged "severe revenge" on the US.

Mourners lined the streets, many wearing black, holding pictures of the slain general. Soleimani has been viewed as a "national hero" by many Iranians. People traveled from many parts of Iran to the general's hometown to pay their respects.

Thousands thronged the streets in Kerman

Salami: We will 'set ablaze' US sites

Speaking to crowds in Kerman, Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, threatened to "set ablaze" any places supported by the US.

"The martyr Qassem Soleimani is more powerful now that he is dead," he added while addressing crowds. "The enemy killed him unjustly."

"Our will is firm," he proclaimed. "We also tell our enemies that we will take revenge, and that if they [attack us] we will set fire to what they love," he told the sea of black-clad mourners. "Expelling the United State from the region has already begun."

The gathered crowds responded "Death to Israel!" His words mirrored those of other top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some also chanted "Death to America!" and "Death to Trump!"

Black-clad mourners in Kerman

'Soleimani was loved in Kerman'

Soleimani's remains, along with those of the others killed in the US airstrike, were initially brought to the central square of the desert city of Kerman.

"The security of the whole world, Muslims, Shiites, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and especially Iran, all owe it to him," mourner Hemmat Dehghan told AFP news agency.

"Haj Qassem was not only loved in Kerman, or Iran, but also the whole world," he added. Trump and other US allies maintain that Soleimani caused a great deal of pain and suffering throughout the Middle East.

His killing has prompted a crisis in the Middle East. Iran officially announced their withdrawal from the nuclear deal which limited their nuclear capacity and the Iraqi parliament voted to remove all US troops from Iraq.

European countries have urged de-escalation in the region.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Coffin passed through the crowd The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Ayatollah weeps Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from Iran.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Biggest funeral since 1989 While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A popular leader Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 'We're all Soleimani' Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures A military 'hero' Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners. Author: Elliot Douglas



ed/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)